Tyler Erb Secures Ultimate Sydney Speedweek Series Title



Perth Motorplex On Deck This Week



NEW WAVERLY, Tex. (01/06/20) – Tyler Erb continued his early-season hot streak on Saturday with another victory at Valvoline Raceway (Sydney, New South Wales).

Erb piloted the Case Construction No. 91 HDD Racing/ Tri Tech Lubricant/ XR1 Rocket Chassis Super Late Model to the Ultimate Sydney Speedweek finale, clinching the miniseries title.

“It was another great night at Valvoline Raceway, finishing one-two with my teammate, Cameron,” Erb said. “Despite the extreme heat conditions, we managed to pull out another win. I want to thank HDD Racing and everyone who supports this team for again providing me with this awesome opportunity. Please keep everyone affected by the wildfires in your thoughts and prayers.”

After starting the night off with a heat race victory, Erb led flag-to-flag in the 25-lap feature to claim his second consecutive win. He finished 3.315 seconds ahead of teammate Cameron Pearson, Brad Smith, Lachlan Onley, and Daniel Moon.

Full results from these events are available at www.ValvolineRaceway.com.au.

The U.S. Invasion tour is set to continue this week with a pair of events at Perth Motorplex (Kwinana Beach, Western Australia) on January 8 and January 11.

