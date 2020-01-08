53 nights at 30 dirt ovals dot 2020 USMTS slate

By Jeff Nun – The schedule is set with 53 dates at 30 unique dirt ovals confirmed for the 2020 United States Modified Touring Series schedule and the 22nd season for the world’s Best of the Best in dirt modified racing.

With a new season on the horizon and new decade underway, it’s only fitting that the 2020 campaign will blast off at a new venue when the series invades the I-37 Speedway in Pleasanton, Texas, on Friday, February 28, as part of a six-race slate in the Lone Star State over the course of nine days.

Located just a few minutes south of San Antonio, the tireless USMTS touring titans will roll two more hours south after the checkered flag waves as they return to the South Texas Speedway in Corpus Christi on Saturday, February 29, before wrapping up the year’s first tripleheader on Sunday, March 1, at the Cotton Bowl Speedway in Paige, located just east of Austin.

From there, fans and racers trek north to the Dallas-Fort Worth region to the Big O Speedway in Ennis, Texas, for a three-day stop paying $2,000, $3,000 and $4,000 to win, respectively, on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, March 5-7.

This will be the first-ever visit by the USMTS to the former 85 Speedway as the Big O Speedway becomes the new home of the Texas Spring Nationals which was held for the first time in 2007 at the Houston Raceway Park (later renamed Royal Purple Raceway).

The Casey’s General Stores USMTS National Championship continues Thursday, Friday and Saturday, March 26-28, at the Humboldt Speedway in Humboldt, Kan., for King of America X powered by Summit and the first of five crown jewels on the calendar.

The second crown jewel takes place June 11-13 at the Cedar Lake Speedway in New Richmond, Wis., for the 21st Annual Masters, followed by the 10th Annual Silver Dollar Nationals at the I-80 Speedway in Greenwood, Neb., on Friday and Saturday, July 24-25.

The fourth crown jewel happens September 24=26 when the Deer Creek Speedway in Spring Valley, Minnesota, hosts the 22nd Annual Featherlite Fall Jamboree, and then the 2020 Casey’s USMTS National Champion will be crowned at the conclusion of the 2nd Annual Summit Southern Nationals, November 5-7, at the RPM Speedway in Crandall, Texas.

2020 USMTS National Championship Schedule:

Feb. 28 … I-37 Speedway, Pleasanton, Texas ($3,000 to win)

Feb. 29 … South Texas Speedway, Corpus Christi, Texas ($3,000 to win)

March 1 … Cotton Bowl Speedway, Paige, Texas ($2,000 to win)

March 5 … Big O Speedway, Ennis, Texas ($2,000 to win)

March 6 … Big O Speedway, Ennis, Texas ($3,000 to win)

March 7 … Big O Speedway, Ennis, Texas ($4,000 to win)

March 26 … Humboldt Speedway, Humboldt, Kan. – King of America X presented by Summit (Qualifying)

March 27 … Humboldt Speedway, Humboldt, Kan. – King of America X presented by Summit (Qualifying)

March 28 … Humboldt Speedway, Humboldt, Kan. – King of America X presented by Summit (Championship)

April 2 … Red Dirt Raceway Meeker, Okla. – The Godfather (Qualifying)

April 3 … Red Dirt Raceway Meeker, Okla. – The Godfather (Qualifying)

April 4 … Red Dirt Raceway Meeker, Okla. – The Godfather (Championship)

April 16 … 81 Speedway, Park City, Kan. – 9th Annual Sunflower State Showdown ($2,500 to win)

April 17 … I-35 Speedway, Winston, Mo. ($3,000 to win)

April 18 … Hamilton County Speedway, Webster City, Iowa – 2nd Annual Event ($3,000 to win)

April 24 … Boothill Speedway, Greenwood, La. – 5th Annual I-20 Showdown ($3,000 to win)

April 25 … Ark-La-Tex Speedway, Vivian, La. – 8th Annual Cajun Clash ($3,000 to win)

April 26 … RPM Speedway, Crandall, Texas – 2nd Annual Event ($2,500 to win)

May 8 … West Texas Raceway, Lubbock, Texas – 6th Annual Event ($3,000 to win)

May 9 … Route 66 Motor Speedway, Amarillo, Texas – 11th Annual Amarillo Ambush ($3,000 to win)

May 22 … Mississippi Thunder Speedway, Fountain City, Wis. – 11th Annual Spring Shootout ($3,000 to win)

May 23 … Deer Creek Speedway, Spring Valley, Minn. – 18th Annual Southern MN Spring Challenge ($3,000 to win)

May 24 … Mason City Motor Speedway, Mason City, Iowa – 8th Annual Event ($2,500 to win)

May 25 … Park Jefferson Speedway, Jefferson, S.D. – 12th Annual River City Rumble ($2,500 to win)

June 11 … Cedar Lake Speedway, Somerset, Wis. – 21st Annual Masters ($3,000 to win)

June 12 … Cedar Lake Speedway, Somerset, Wis. – 21st Annual Masters ($5,000 to win)

June 13 … Cedar Lake Speedway, Somerset, Wis. – 21st Annual Masters ($10,000 to win)

June 16 … TBA

June 17 … TBA

June 18 … TBA

June 19 … TBA

June 20 … Hamilton County Speedway, Webster City, Iowa – 14th Annual Webster City Wrangle ($3,000 to win)

July 21 … Southern Iowa Speedway, Oskaloosa, Iowa – 12th Annual Summer Classic

July 22 … TBA

July 24 … I-80 Speedway, Greenwood, Neb. – 10th Annual Silver Dollar Nationals ($3,000 to win)

July 25 … I-80 Speedway, Greenwood, Neb. – 10th Annual Silver Dollar Nationals ($3,000 to win)

July 28 … Mason City Motor Speedway, Mason City, Iowa – Mod Mania ($1,000 to win)

July 29 … Mason City Motor Speedway, Mason City, Iowa – Mod Mania ($1,000 to win)

July 30 … Mason City Motor Speedway, Mason City, Iowa – Mod Mania ($10,000 to win)

Aug. 6 … 81 Speedway Park, City, Kan. – 7th Annual Event ($2,500 to win)

Aug. 7 … Humboldt Speedway, Humboldt, Kan. – 14th Annual Summer Fling @ The Bullring ($3,000 to win)

Aug. 8 … Lucas Oil Speedway, Wheatland, Mo. – 11th Annual Slick Mist Show-Me Shootout ($3,000 to win)

Aug. 14 … Rapid Speedway, Rock Rapids, Iowa ($3,000 to win)

Aug. 15 … TBA

Aug. 16 … Casino Speedway, Watertown, S.D. ($4,000 to win)

Aug. 20 … Dallas County Speedway, Urbana, Mo. – 2nd Annual Event ($2,500 to win)

Aug. 21 … Lake Ozark Speedway, Eldon, Mo. ($3,000 to win)

Aug. 22 … Salina Highbanks Speedway, Pryor Creek, Okla. – 8th Annual Salute To Our Veterans ($3,000 to win)

Sept. 4 … Chateau Speedway, Lansing, Minn. ($3,000 to win)

Sept. 5 … Deer Creek Speedway, Spring Valley, Minn. – 15th Annual Labor Day Duel ($3,000 to win)

Sept. 6 … Fayette County Speedway, West Union, Iowa – 8th Annual War in West Union ($2,500 to win)

Sept. 11 … Texas Motor Speedway, Fort Worth, Texas – Southern Dirt Track Championship ($2,000 to win x 2)

Sept. 12 … Texas Motor Speedway, Fort Worth, Texas – Southern Dirt Track Championship ($5,000 to win)

Sept. 24 … Deer Creek Speedway, Spring Valley, Minn. – 22nd Annual Featherlite Fall Jamboree (TBA)

Sept. 25 … Deer Creek Speedway, Spring Valley, Minn. – 22nd Annual Featherlite Fall Jamboree (TBA)

Sept. 26 … Deer Creek Speedway, Spring Valley, Minn. – 22nd Annual Featherlite Fall Jamboree (TBA)

Nov. 5 … RPM Speedway, Crandall, Texas – 2nd Annual Summit Southern Nationals ($2,000 to win)

Nov. 6 … RPM Speedway, Crandall, Texas – 2nd Annual Summit Southern Nationals ($3,000 to win)

Nov. 7 … RPM Speedway, Crandall, Texas – 2nd Annual Summit Southern Nationals ($4,000 to win)

Schedule is subject to change without notice.

Along the grueling dirt road that has produced just seven different USMTS National Champions in the previous 21 seasons, fans and drivers will visit legendary facilities hosting long-time USMTS classics, new and exciting venues and some tracks returning to the schedule after a multi-year absence.

In addition to the I-37 Speedway and Big O Speedway, new first-time venues on the calendar include the Red Dirt Raceway in Meeker, Okla., which will host a three-day event called ‘The Godfather’ on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, April 2-4.

Another first-time stop will be the long-awaited debut of the USMTS at the Texas Motor Speedway dirt Track for the Southern Dirt Track Championship, September 11-12. The event will feature twin $2,000-to-win features the first night and a $5,000-to-win show the second day.

More information about the 2020 season will be forthcoming in the next few weeks. In the meantime, be sure to call your boss and get your vacation days booked now for the biggest USMTS season ever!

The USMTS will host its annual awards banquet on Saturday, January 25, at the Ameristar Casino Hotel in Kansas City. This year’s party will once again be a joint effort for both the USMTS and United States Racing Association (USRA). Call (515) 832-7944 for more information or to order tickets.

