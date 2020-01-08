Tyler Millwood Plans Ultimate Series Return in 2020



Georgia-Racer to Chase Second Regional Title



KINGSTON, Ga. (01/08/20) – Tyler Millwood is eagerly gearing up for a second run at the Ultimate Super Late Model Series title in 2020.

The pilot of the Millwood Plumbing No. 31 XR1 Rocket Chassis/ Durham Racing Engine Super Late Model has confirmed his plans to return full-time to the Ultimate Super Late Model Series next season.

“The 2019 season didn’t go as well as we’d hoped,” Millwood commented. “We’ve enjoyed a lot of success at a regional level in recent years. I’m looking forward to getting back on tour with the Ultimate Super Late Models and chasing another Series title. With the support we have behind us, I’m confident that we get it done.”

In 2017, Millwood chased the Ultimate Super Late Model Series for the first time, with the goal of claiming the Rookie of the Year honors. Not only was he able to accomplish that goal, but when the final checkered flag had dropped on the season, he was also crowned the Series Champion.

Tyler will lift the lid on his 2020 season on February 9 at All-Tech Raceway (Lake City, Fla.) with the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series. From there, he’ll travel to Volusia Speedway Park (Barberville, Fla.) for six consecutive nights of racing. Millwood will close out the month with an Xtreme DIRTcar Series event at Modoc Raceway (Modoc, S.C.) on February 29.

Millwood’s pursuit of the Ultimate Super Late Model Series crown will begin with a trip to North Georgia Speedway (Chatsworth, Ga.) on March 7. For a complete Ultimate Super Late Model Series schedule, please visit www.UltimateSuper.com.

“Again, I’m very excited to get the 2020 season underway, and I just want to thank everyone who supports this team to make these opportunities possible,” Millwood added.

Additional marketing partnership opportunities with Tyler Millwood Racing are available. For more information on becoming a part of this winning team, please contact the team manager, Derek Gahring at DerekGahring@gmail.com or (770) 301-8021.

Tyler Millwood would like to thank all of his sponsors including Millwood Plumbing, Derek Gahring Enterprises, Machine Construction, On Time Hauling, Competition Race Equipment, Penske Racing Shocks, Durham Racing Engines, Rocket Chassis, Glenncast, Inc., Valvoline, Cole Perkins Media and Promotions, Fram Filtration, Autolite Spark Plugs, Allstar Graphix, and MSR Mafia Marketing Services.

For the latest news, schedule updates, and other information regarding Tyler Millwood, please visit www.TylerMillwood.com.