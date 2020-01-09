Home --> Sprint Car & Midget News --> COCKRUM TEAMS WITH FIVE-THREE FOR 2020 SILVER CROWN RUN

COCKRUM TEAMS WITH FIVE-THREE FOR 2020 SILVER CROWN RUN

The Five Three Motorsports No. 53 which will be driven in 2020 on the dirt portion of the USAC Silver Crown schedule by Shane Cockrum.
(Lee Greenawalt Photo)

January 9, 2020 (Joliet, Illinois)………Shane Cockrum, a three-time winner on the USAC Silver Crown Champ Car Series trail during his career, has joined Five Three Motorsports for the dirt portion of the series schedule for the 2020 season.

Cockrum, of Benton, Ill. and the Joliet, Ill.-based Schuck family’s Five-Three Motorsports form a formidable pairing of USAC winning driver and a team who is eager to win its first ever USAC Silver Crown race in the coming season.

 

“I’ve had a relationship with the Schuck family since they entered USAC Silver Crown racing as a team and I’ve watched them steadily grow into a serious contender,” Cockrum said.  “They work hard, field great equipment and are what’s right about Silver Crown racing.  I’m looking forward to putting our minds together for a celebration in victory lane.”

 

The FTM team had fielded Steve Buckwalter in the No. 53 since 2015, but the combo announced it had parted ways one week ago.  FTM and Buckwalter nearly reached victory lane in 2019 at Williams Grove Speedway Mechanicsburg, Pa.

 

With the combo of a proven race winner and a hungry race team seeking its initial victory, FTM feels they have the pilot to get the job done in Cockrum, a two-time Ted Horn 100 winner at the Du Quoin (Ill.) State Fairgrounds in 2014-2015 and at the Terre Haute Action Track’s Sumar Classic in 2015.

 

“Five Three Motorsports looks forward to the addition of Shane to the team,” an FTM spokesperson stated.  “He brings with him a race winning pedigree that is unrivaled.”

 

The series’ newest combo will make its debut on Thursday, May 21 at Terre Haute for the Sumar Classic, which comes nearly five years following Cockrum’s most recent Silver Crown victory at the western Indiana dirt half-mile.

