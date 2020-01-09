Dennis Erb Racing Starts 2020 Season on WOOLMS Trail with Pair of Top Ten Runs

(CARPENTERSVILLE, ILLINOIS) Shortly after the start of the New Year, Dennis Erb, Jr. and 41 other competitors made the long trek to Vado Speedway Park in Vado, New Mexico to lift the lid on the 2020 World of Outlaws Morton Buildings Late Model Series campaign. The inaugural running of the ‘Battle at the Border’ featured a trio of national series battles from January 3-5, which kicked off with a pair of $5,000 to win contests. On Friday night in “The Land of Enchantment,” Dennis started off the weekend by finishing sixth in his loaded heat race and second in his B-Main prior to passing nine competitors during the 30-lap main event en route to a solid tenth place showing. In a similar show on Saturday evening, Dennis placed fifth in his heat race and scored a triumph in his B-Main before advancing up to twelfth in the 30-lapper.

The Carpentersville, Illinois standout then found some additional speed in the ‘Battle at the Border’ grand finale on Sunday at Vado. After stopping the clock second fastest in Group B during qualifying and running third in his stacked heat race, Dennis rolled off from the outside of the sixth row in the 75-lap headliner. He then turned up the wick on the stout competition and climbed up inside of the top five late in the feature distance, as he gunned for the $15,000 top prize. At the completion of the race, Dennis found himself sixth in the final rundown behind only victor Cade Dillard, Brandon Sheppard, Darrell Lanigan, Scott Bloomquist, and Ricky Weiss.

Following the conclusion of the three-day ‘Battle at the Border,’ Dennis currently sits eighth in the World of Outlaws Morton Buildings Late Model Series point standings – 44 markers behind leader and defending Champion Brandon Sheppard. You can view stories and full results from each weekend race by pointing your web browser to www.woolms.com.

Dennis Erb Racing will now turn their undivided attention to “Speedweeks” in Georgia and Florida where they normally start racing each year. Plans call for Dennis to sling dirt at Golden Isles Speedway near Brunswick, Georgia on January 31-February 1, at East Bay Raceway Park in Gibsonton, Florida from February 3-8, and at Volusia Speedway Park in Barberville, Florida from February 10-15. In all and weather pending, Dennis will enter fourteen Super Late Model specials in a matter of only sixteen days during his stint down south. Only the final four events of the annual ‘DIRTcar Nationals’ at Volusia Speedway Park from February 12-15 will be sanctioned by the WOOLMS tour.

Below is the upcoming “Speedweeks” schedule for the #28 team:

January 31 | Golden Isles (GA) Speedway, Lucas Oil | $12,000 to win

February 1 | Golden Isles (GA) Speedway, Lucas Oil | $12,000 to win

February 3 | East Bay (FL) Raceway Park, Lucas Oil | $5,000 to win

February 4 | East Bay (FL) Raceway Park, Lucas Oil | $5,000 to win

February 5 | East Bay (FL) Raceway Park, Lucas Oil | $7,000 to win

February 6 | East Bay (FL) Raceway Park, Lucas Oil | $7,000 to win

February 7 | East Bay (FL) Raceway Park, Lucas Oil | $12,000 to win

February 8 | East Bay (FL) Raceway Park, Lucas Oil | $12,000 to win

February 10 | Volusia (FL) Speedway Park, DIRTcar | $7,000 to win

February 11 | Volusia (FL) Speedway Park, DIRTcar | $7,000 to win

February 12 | Volusia (FL) Speedway Park, WOOLMS | $10,000 to win

February 13 | Volusia (FL) Speedway Park, WOOLMS | $10,000 to win

February 14 | Volusia (FL) Speedway Park, WOOLMS | $10,000 to win

February 15 | Volusia (FL) Speedway Park, WOOLMS | $10,000 to win

Dennis would like to thank all of his sponsors including: J.R. McBride Leasing, McBride Mack, P&W Sales, Deegan’s Garage, Ideal Ready Mix, M&M Painting & Construction, VoMac Truck Sales, Performance Rod & Custom (PRC), Midwest Sheet Metal, Keyser Manufacturing, XR1 Rocket Chassis, Vic Hill Racing Engines, Clements Racing Engines, Hoosier Racing Tires, Allstar Performance, Aurora Rod Ends, Beyea Custom Headers, Brinn Transmissions, Butlerbuilt Safety Systems, Collins Signs, Delph Communications, Dyer’s Top Rods, Envy Suspension & Race Consultants, Five Star Performance Bodies, Frankland Racing Supply, Hooker Harness, Hypercoils, Integra Racing Shocks, Jones Racing Products, K&L Motorsports, K-B Carburetors, Outerwears, Out-Pace Racing Products, Peterson Fluid Systems, Quarter Master, Quickcar Racing Products, Simpson Race Products, Sweet Mfg., TWM Racing Products, VP Racing Fuels, Wiles Driveshafts, and Wilwood Engineering.

