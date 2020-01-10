Big Frog Motorsports and Ross Bailes Join Forces for 2020 Season



South Carolina Driver Makes Team Debut on January 25



OCALA, Fla. (01/10/20) – Florida-based, Big Frog Motorsports has been busy preparing for a rapidly approaching start to their 2020 season.

When their M&W Transport No. 58 Dave’s Towing/ XR1 Rocket Chassis/ Clements Racing Engine Super Late Model hits the track soon, it will be with South Carolina ace, Ross Bailes behind the wheel.

“I began talking with Ross after his deal with Barry Wright Race Cars unexpectedly dissolved,” Big Frog Motorsports owner, Augie Burttram said. “Ross is a great guy and a talented driver, I’m excited to have him behind the wheel of our car.”

Bailes will also continue to pilot his familiar Ronnie McCarter-owned No. 87 Bailes Construction/ Felony Farms/ XR1 Rocket Chassis/ Clements Racing Engine Super Late Model. In fact, the team plans to split their schedule between Bailes’ No. 87 and the Big Frog Motorsports No. 58 while competing regionally and in select national events.

“Our schedules are going to mesh well together,” Burttram added. “With us splitting our schedule between two cars, it’ll allow both of us to keep our equipment in top-notch condition.”

Ross enjoyed a successful 2019 season, collecting seven wins – including a Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series and World of Outlaws Late Model Series win – 22 Top-5 finishes, and 31 Top-10 outings. The opportunity with Big Frog Motorsports is one he’s excited to pursue.

“I want to thank Augie [Burttram] for the opportunity to drive his car,” Bailes commented. “He has great equipment and I’m looking forward to working with him and Mike. I think we will be more prepared at each race we go to since we’re going to be able to split our schedules up.”

Bailes added, “I also have to thank Ronnie McCarter who continues to field our family car along with my dad, my guys that help on my car, my wife, family, and all of our sponsors. Hopefully we can produce great results in 2020.”

Bailes will make his debut in the Big Frog Motorsports No. 58 on Saturday, January 25 in a $5,000-to-win, Drydene Xtreme Dirt Car Series event at Cochran (Georgia) Motor Speedway.

For more information on the event, please visit www.XtremeDirtCar.com.

Big Frog Motorsports would like to thank their principal and associate sponsors including Dave’s Towing, Big Frog Shocks, Ocala Tractor, Southway Crane Service, M&W Transport, FK Rod Ends, Schaeffers Oil, Racecar Engineering, Wilwood Brakes, Keyser Manufacturing, Rocket Chassis, Sunoco Race Fuels, Clements Racing Engines, Integra Shocks, Hoosier Race Tire by Brian, Daytona Sensors LLC, Schoenfeld Headers, COMP Cams, AR Bodies, Vahlco Wheels, Leaf Firesuits, JE Pistons, Red Line Oil, NGK Spark Plugs, Fast Shafts, Callies Race Products, Superior Bearings, Ferrea Valves, Butlerbuilt Seats, C&R Racing, Leaf Racewear, Collins Signs & Trophies and MSR Mafia Marketing Services.

For the latest team news and updates on Big Frog Motorsports please visit www.BigFrogMotorsports.com.