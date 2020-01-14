Fall Nationals Shifts to Lincoln, IL, Oct. 1-3

LINCOLN, IL – Jan. 14, 2020 – One of DIRTcar Racing’s most storied year-end, national championship-deciding events has a new home.

DIRTcar Racing together with Track Enterprises announced Illinois’ Lincoln Speedway will host the 2020 DIRTcar Fall Nationals, Oct. 1-3.

This three-day dirt track racing extravaganza decides the year’s champions for each of the major divisions under the DIRTcar banner, headlined by the Super Late Models and joined by UMP Modifieds, Pro Late Models, Pro Modifieds, Stock Cars and Sport Compacts.

A favorite of many Midwest racers and fans, the event will again combine the great signature racing DIRTcar competitors are known to provide with the camping and all-ages entertainment synonymous with the Fall Nationals name.

“Fall Nationals is one of the most highly anticipated postseason events that features the great racing, parties, fellowships and memory-making that DIRTcar fans and competitors have come to know and love,” said DIRTcar Director Sam Driggers. “The Logan County Fairgrounds now loans itself to an exciting weekend of the best dirt track racing found in the Midwest, and we couldn’t be happier to now crown our champions at Lincoln.”

For Lincoln, this will be the first event of its kind hosted at the facility. The Track Enterprises/Lincoln Speedway staff is thrilled to be a major player in the event’s promotion and introduce a new tradition to their year-end plans with the camping and multi-day amusement.

“We’re really excited for the Fall Nationals at Lincoln Speedway,” said Track Enterprises Operations Manager Adam Mackey. “I think it will be a great event, being centrally located in DIRTcar country. We plan to make it a great signature event for Lincoln Speedway.”

Purse information, tire rules and competitor notes will be released as the event date moves closer. Confirmed event info can be found by visiting the event page at DIRTcar.com and keeping up to date with all things DIRTcar by following on social media (Facebook @DIRTcar; Twitter @DIRTcar_Racing).