2020 Lucas Dirt Speedweeks Preview

BATAVIA, OHIO (January 14, 2019) -The Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series season is upon us, with two states, three tracks, and nine days of racing. The 2020 season starts off with return visits to Golden Isles Speedway, for the RhinoAg Super Bowl of Racing – Presented by General Tire, and on January 30th-February 1st, and East Bay Raceway Park for the 44th Annual Wrisco Industries Winternationals – Presented by Lucas Oil February 2nd-8th. The Series will make its first ever visit to All-Tech Raceway in Lake City, Florida for the Lucas Oil Winter Nationals – Presented by GEICO on February 9th.

The action will get underway with an open practice for all competing divisions on Thursday, January 30th, before the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series takes center stage on Friday, January 31st and Saturday, February 1st at Golden Isles Speedway. Both events will include a full program, highlighted by a 50-lap, $12,000-to-win main event. The Golden Isles Speedway Late Models will also have a complete program each night.

On Thursday, January 30th, the pit gate will open at 3:00 pm, with practice from 6:30 pm -10:00 pm. The general admission gate will also be open for anyone wanting to get a sneak peek on the excitement the weekend is sure to bring. Pit gates will open at noon on Friday, and 11:00 am on Saturday, while the grandstands will open at 3:30 pm Friday, and Saturday at 3:00 pm. Saturday, fans will get to meet their favorite drivers with an autograph session from 3:30 pm-4:15 pm. Hot laps will begin each day at 5:00 pm, with Heat Race action at 7:10 pm.

Golden Isles Speedway is located off Highway 82 in Waynesville, GA, just 12 miles west of I-95 at Exit 29. For tickets or more information, visit: www.gisdirt.com or call the track office at (916) 386-0061.

Teams will then make the trek south to Tampa, Florida to East Bay Raceway Park for a thrilling week of racing. The action starts off on Sunday with an open practice from 6:00 pm – 9:00 pm. Beginning Monday, February 3rd and continuing through Saturday, February 8th the nation’s top dirt late model drivers will battle it out for nearly $200,000 in prize money.

A full program is scheduled for six straight nights, which includes: Hot Laps, Time Trials, Heat Races, B-Mains, Berry Barn Strawberry Dash, and the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Main Event. Each day, the Drivers Meeting will take place at 5:00 pm, followed by Hot Laps at 5:30 pm.

For tickets or more information on the 44th Annual Wrisco Industries Winternationals, visit: www.eastbayracewaypark.com, or call the track office at: (877) 457-5611.

Following six nights of racing at East Bay Raceway Park, teams will make the two-and-a-half-hour trip back North to All-Tech Raceway, a half-mile clay oval. With continuous improvements to the facility in the last few years, drivers, teams, and series officials are all eager for the visit on Sunday, February 9th.

Both pit gates and grandstand gates are set to open at 2:00 pm, Drivers Meeting at 5:30 pm, and Hot Laps set for 6:00 pm. In addition to a full program for the Lucas Late Models, highlighted by a 50-lap $10,000-to-win A-Main, the Street Stocks will also have a full program that will conclude the night with a 20-lap A-Main event.

For tickets or more information on the Lucas Oil Winter Nationals – Presented by GEICO, visit: www.alltechraceway.com, or call the track office at: (386) 754-7223.

New for 2020 Speedweeks, Championship Points will be awarded to perfect attendance Speedweeks drivers/teams for their best five points nights only. All other drivers will be awarded 50 points per night.

Track Information:

Golden Isles Speedway

Phone Number: 912-386-0061

Location: 101 Speedway Drive, Waynesville, GA 31566

Website: www.gisdirt.com

East Bay Raceway Park

Phone Number: (877) 457-5611

Location: 6311 Burts Road, Tampa, FL 33619

Website: www.eastbayracewaypark.com

All-Tech Raceway

Phone Number: 386-754-7223

Location: 1024 SW Howell Rd, Lake City, FL 32024

Website: www.alltechraceway.com

Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Tire Rule:

Left Rear/Fronts – Hoosier Rib (28.5) 1300

Right Rear – Hoosier (29.0) 1300 NRM, (29.0) 1300 NRMW, (92) LM40

*Must use the same set of 4 tires for Time Trials, Heat Races, and B-Main.

*For the Feature, competitors may use 2 new rear tires of choice.

*NO Spec 1300 or 01 (1300)

*Flat tire must be replaced with a used tire of the same compound and construction for Time Trials, Heat Races, B-Mains, and Strawberry Dash (at East Bay).

Event Purses:

Golden Isles Speedway Event Purse (50 laps): 1. $12,000, 2. $5,500, 3. $3,500, 4. $2,750, 5. $2,250, 6. $1,800, 7. $1,500, 8. $1,300, 9. $1,200, 10. $1,100, 11. $1,075, 12. $1,050, 13. $1,025, 14. $1,000, 15. $1,000, 16. $1,000, 17. $1,000, 18. $1,000, 19. $1,000, 20. $1,000, 21. $1,000, 22. $1,000, 23. $1,000, 24. $1,000

East Bay Raceway Park Purses for the Week:

Monday and Tuesday (30 laps) – $5,000 to win- 1. $5,000, 2. $3,000 3. $2,000, 4. $1,500, 5. $1,000, 6. $800, 7. $750, 8. $700, 9. $650, 10. $600, 11. $550, 12. $500, 13. $500, 14. $500, 15. $500, 16. $500, 17. $500, 18. $500, 19. $500, 20. $500, 21. $500, 22. $500, 23. $500, 24. $500

Wednesday and Thursday (40 laps) – $7,000 to win- 1. $7,000, 2. $3,500, 3. $2,000, 4. $1,500, 5. $1,400, 6. $1,300, 7. $1,200, 8. $1,100, 9. $1,000. 10. $950, 11. $900. 12. $850, 13. $800, 14. $750, 15. $725, 16. $700, 17. $700, 18. $700, 19. $650, 20. $625, 21. $625, 22. $600, 23. $600, 24. $600

Friday and Saturday (50 laps) – $12,000 to win- 1. $12,000, 2. $5,500, 3. $3,500, 4. $2,750, 5. $2,250, 6. $1,800, 7. $1,500, 8. $1,300, 9. $1,200, 10. $1,100, 11. $1,075, 12. $1,050, 13. $1,025, 14. $1,000, 15. $1,000, 16. $1,000, 17. $1,000, 18. $1,000, 19. $1,000, 20. $1,000, 21. $1,000, 22. $1,000, 23. $1,000, 24. $1,000

All-Tech Raceway Purse (50 laps):

$10,000 to win (50 laps) – 1. $10,000, 2. $5,500, 3. $3,500, 4. $2,750, 5. $2,250, 6. $1,800, 7. $1,500, 8. $1,300, 9. $1,200, 10. $1,100, 11. $1,075, 12. $1,050, 13. $1,025, 14. $1,000, 15. $950, 16. $925, 17. $900, 18. $875, 19. $850, 20. $825, 21. $800, 22. $800, 23. $800, 24. $800

RhinoAg – A leader in the agricultural equipment industry with emphasis on tractor mounted rotary cutters and flail grass mowers, front end tractor loaders, backhoes, and hay mowers; rear blades, post hole diggers, finishing mowers, rotary tillers, boom cutters, and landscape rakes. RhinoAg equipment is used in agricultural, commercial, or industrial mowing applications, landscape preparation, pasture aeration, roadside maintenance, and many other farm and ranch applications. Three-point, pull-type, and semi-mount units are available. For more information, visit: www.rhinoag.com.

General Tire – For 100 years General Tire has been an innovation leader, introducing new styles and technology to adapt to changing needs and protect what we love with top quality products designed for every condition. Today, General Tire is an industry leading manufacturer of off-road, high performance, SUV, light truck, 4×4, and passenger tires. To learn more or find a dealer near you, visit: www.generaltire.com.

Wrisco Industries – leading manufacturer of high quality aluminum, architectural, steel, and building products for over 100 years – will continue as the title sponsor of the Winternationals. As the undisputed champion aluminum sheet supplier to the racing industry, Wrisco carries more than 40 winning racing finishes, such as painted, anodized, mill finish and aluminum diamond tread bright in a wide range of sizes and gauges – all available for immediate shipment. Wrisco is the leader in race color innovations with our full-line of .040 racing painted aluminum sheet for car bodies and trailer skins. To learn more, visit: www.wrisco.com.

GEICO – The Government Employees Insurance Company (GEICO) is an American auto insurance company with headquarters in Chevy Chase, Maryland is the second largest auto insurer in the United States. GEICO is a wholly owned subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway that provides coverage for more than 24 million motor vehicles owned by more than 15 million policy holders. GEICO writes private passenger automobile insurance in all 50 U.S. states and the District of Columbia. For more information, go to www.geico.com.

For the latest breaking news concerning the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series, including the latest series standings, 2020 tour schedule, driver information, and more visit the official website at: www.lucasdirt.com.