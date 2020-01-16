Sheppard, Mullens and Benson Headline WWS Round No. 3 Winner’s List

Aaron Clay, SAN TAN VALLEY, Ariz. (January 15, 2020) – On a night that also featured two first-time winners, Brandon Sheppard of New Berlin, Ill., became the first repeat winner of the 2020 Keyser Manufacturing Wild West Shootout presented by O’Reilly Auto Parts with a triumph in the Dirt Track Bank Super Late Models presented by Black Diamond Race Cars.

After earning the $100 SportTruck RV and Screven Motor Speedway fast qualifier award earlier in the evening, sprinting around FK Rod Ends Arizona Speedway in 14.896 seconds, Sheppard also cruised to claim his heat race, winning by over two and a half seconds. As customary for the event, all four heat race winners entered the redraw, to identify their starting spots in Wednesday night’s 30-lap main event. Jimmy Mars of Menomonie, Wis., pocketed the $100 Gorsuch Performance pole award and would be joined on the front row by Sheppard. Fellow heat race winners, Ricky Weiss of Headingley, Manitoba and Cade Dillard of Robeline, La., made up the second row.

“B-Shepp” wasted no time on the start, easily firing out to the early lead over Dillard, Mars, Weiss and Brian Shirley of Chatham, Ill. Sheppard enjoyed a lead nearly the size of a straightaway by the 12th lap, when Garrett Alberson of Las Cruces, N.M. slowed out of turn four, to bring out the race’s first Midwest Sheet Metal caution flag. Sheppard again launched to a sizable lead on the ensuing restart, with Dillard, Mars and Weiss still in-tow. Dillard began cutting into Sheppard’s lead with 10 laps to go, as the leaders encountered lapped traffic.

The second caution flag occurred one lap later, as Jason Papich of Arroyo Grande, Calif., slowed to a stop at the entrance of turn one. Dillard was determined to drive deep into the corner on the following restart, but he hopped the cushion and caught the wall with his right front, putting an end to his solid run and his night. This represented the third and final Midwest Sheet Metal caution flag on Wednesday evening.

Still with nine laps remaining, Sheppard executed his fourth perfect start of the race and again launched to a large lead over the rest of the field. While Sheppard was cruising to his second victory in as many races, chaos ensued behind him, as Mars and Weiss raced side-by-side for nearly the entire final nine laps, putting on an epic show for the runner-up spot. Mars prevailed in that battle to finish second, while Weiss claimed the third position, his second consecutive podium finish. Shirley recovered from an early-race bobble and fought through the final restarts to claim the fourth position on Wednesday, while Chase Junghans of Manhattan, Kan., benefited from the late race chaos and charged to round out the top-five.

Sheppard’s second $5,000 feature victory of the brief year keeps him eligible for the Keyser Quarter-Million Challenge during the 2020 Wild West Shootout presented by O’Reilly Auto Parts. Sheppard can become the second driver to ever stake claim to a piece of Keyser’s bonus money, if he can win at least one more feature during the final three events. He can earn as much as $100,000, if he were somehow able to win all three of those remaining races.

The Mesilla Valley Transportation/Border Tire and Arizona Differential Modified main event featured a first-time winner in the desert, with Tanner Mullens of Wichita, Kan., leading all 25 laps and collecting the $1,000 prize. Behind Mullens, Jake O’Neil of Tucson, Ariz., battled nearly all race with Calvin Iverson of Eleva, Wis. The two exchanged the runner-up spot several times over the course of the feature, with O’Neil finishing second to Mullens by over three seconds. Iverson settled for third place, finishing less than one second behind O’Neil, while Lucas Schott of Chatfield, Minn., finished fourth and extended his division points lead. Sunday’s winner, Rodney Sanders of Happy, Texas, rounded out the top-five on Wednesday night.

It was another first-time winner in the RHRSwag.com Barnett Harley-Davidson X-Mod division, with Zach Benson of Princeton, Minn., leading all 20 laps and earning his first $500 payday of the 2020 Keyser Manufacturing Wild West Shootout presented by O’Reilly Auto Parts. Another Minnesotan, Skeeter Estey of Kelly Lake, kept pace with Benson throughout the entire race, but didn’t quite have enough and settled for the runner-up position. This was Estey’s second podium and third top-ten finish in as many races, solidifying himself as an early contender for the week-long points battle. Sunday’s main event winner, Josh Cain of Albuquerque, N.M., battled with Estey for nearly the entire feature and took the third and final podium position. Lance Schill of Langdon, N.D., earned this third straight top-five finish of the event, finishing fourth on Wednesday, solidifying himself as an early challenger to Estey for the division points lead.

Keyser Manufacturing Wild West Shootout – January 15, 2020 Results

Dirt Track Bank Super Late Models presented by Black Diamond Race Cars

Mesilla Valley Transportation/ Border Tire Modifieds presented by Arizona Differential

RHRSwag.com X-Mods presented by Barnett’s Harley Davidson

