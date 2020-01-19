Brandon Sheppard claims Wild West Shootout finale!

Super Late Models
A Feature 1
50 laps | 00:24:15.593
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|2
|Brandon Sheppard
|New Berlin, IL
|B5
|2
|3
|Johnny Scott
|Las Cruces, NM
|1ST
|3
|9
|Ricky Weiss
|Headingley, MB
|7
|4
|17
|Brian Shirley
|Chatham, IL
|3S
|5
|7
|Bobby Pierce
|Oakwood, IL
|32
|6
|1
|Ricky Thornton Jr
|Adel, IA
|20RT
|7
|5
|Chase Junghans
|Manhattan, KS
|18
|8
|15
|Brian Birkhofer
|Muscatine, IA
|15B
|9
|23
|Garrett Alberson
|Las Cruces, NM
|2
|10
|21
|Ryan Gustin
|Marshalltown, IA
|19R
|11
|16
|Tony Toste
|Arroyo Grande, CA
|91T
|12
|8
|Kyle Beard
|Trumann, AR
|86
|13
|6
|Earl Pearson Jr
|Jacksonville, FL
|1
|14
|20
|Jay Morris
|Watseka, IL
|77M
|15
|24
|Clay Fisher
|Dewitt, AR
|99
|16
|14
|John Cornell
|Phoenix, AZ
|28
|17
|22
|Mitch McGrath
|Waukesha, WI
|74
|18
|11
|Jimmy Mars
|Menomonie, WI
|28M
|19
|12
|Casey Skyberg
|Rapid City, SD
|6
|20
|4
|Cade Dillard
|Robeline, LA
|97
|21
|10
|Chris Simpson
|Oxford, IA
|32S
|22
|19
|Don Shaw
|Ham Lake, MN
|42S
|23
|13
|Frank Heckenast Jr
|Frankfort, IL
|99JR
|24
|18
|Terry Phillips
|Springfield, MO
|75T
B Feature 1
12 laps | 00:03:19.518
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|3
|Brian Shirley
|Chatham, IL
|3S
|2
|2
|Don Shaw
|Ham Lake, MN
|42S
|3
|1
|Ryan Gustin
|Marshalltown, IA
|19R
|4
|5
|Garrett Alberson
|Las Cruces, NM
|2
|5
|11
|Stormy Scott
|Las Cruces, NM
|2S
|6
|4
|Mike Spatola
|Manhattan, IL
|89
|7
|10
|Steve Stultz
|Peoria, AZ
|78S
|8
|6
|Mclain Beaudoin
|Lebanon, OR
|17
|9
|7
|Lyndon Bolt
|Rapid City, SD
|3X
|10
|8
|Jim Whistler
|Otis, OR
|28W
|11
|12
|John Morris
|Queen Creek, AZ
|18AZ
|12
|9
|Rick Ortega
|Las Cruces, NM
|24
B Feature 2
12 laps | 00:03:24.667
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|1
|Terry Phillips
|Springfield, MO
|75T
|2
|2
|Jay Morris
|Watseka, IL
|77M
|3
|8
|Mitch McGrath
|Waukesha, WI
|74
|4
|4
|Clay Fisher
|Dewitt, AR
|99
|5
|9
|Allen Murray
|San Antonio, TX
|2M
|6
|5
|Jason Papich
|Nipomo, CA
|91P
|7
|3
|Blair Northdurft
|Sioux Falls, SD
|76
|8
|6
|Thomas Hunziker
|Bend, OR
|38
|9
|7
|Richard Wallace
|Gold Beach, OR
|7W
|10
|10
|Kenny Densman
|Lolita, TX
|75
|11
|11
|Dennis Souza
|Pescadero, CA
|83
Heat 1
8 laps | 00:02:09.923
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|2
|Cade Dillard
|Robeline, LA
|97
|2
|4
|Chase Junghans
|Manhattan, KS
|18
|3
|1
|Ricky Weiss
|Headingley, MB
|7
|4
|6
|Frank Heckenast Jr
|Frankfort, IL
|99JR
|5
|5
|Ryan Gustin
|Marshalltown, IA
|19R
|6
|10
|Brian Shirley
|Chatham, IL
|3S
|7
|7
|Garrett Alberson
|Las Cruces, NM
|2
|8
|8
|Lyndon Bolt
|Rapid City, SD
|3X
|9
|9
|Rick Ortega
|Las Cruces, NM
|24
|10
|3
|Stormy Scott
|Las Cruces, NM
|2S
Heat 2
8 laps | 00:02:11.524
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|1
|Brandon Sheppard
|New Berlin, IL
|B5
|2
|2
|Earl Pearson Jr
|Jacksonville, FL
|1
|3
|3
|Chris Simpson
|Oxford, IA
|32S
|4
|5
|John Cornell
|Phoenix, AZ
|28
|5
|7
|Terry Phillips
|Springfield, MO
|75T
|6
|4
|Blair Northdurft
|Sioux Falls, SD
|76
|7
|9
|Jason Papich
|Nipomo, CA
|91P
|8
|8
|Richard Wallace
|Gold Beach, OR
|7W
|9
|6
|Kenny Densman
|Lolita, TX
|75
|10
|10
|Dennis Souza
|Pescadero, CA
|83
Heat 3
8 laps | 00:02:12.728
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|1
|Johnny Scott
|Las Cruces, NM
|1ST
|2
|3
|Bobby Pierce
|Oakwood, IL
|32
|3
|2
|Jimmy Mars
|Menomonie, WI
|28M
|4
|4
|Brian Birkhofer
|Muscatine, IA
|15B
|5
|6
|Don Shaw
|Ham Lake, MN
|42S
|6
|5
|Mike Spatola
|Manhattan, IL
|89
|7
|7
|Mclain Beaudoin
|Lebanon, OR
|17
|8
|8
|Jim Whistler
|Otis, OR
|28W
|9
|10
|Steve Stultz
|Peoria, AZ
|78S
|10
|9
|John Morris
|Queen Creek, AZ
|18AZ
Heat 4
8 laps | 00:02:14.692
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|2
|Ricky Thornton Jr
|Adel, IA
|20RT
|2
|1
|Kyle Beard
|Trumann, AR
|86
|3
|6
|Casey Skyberg
|Rapid City, SD
|6
|4
|4
|Tony Toste
|Arroyo Grande, CA
|91T
|5
|3
|Jay Morris
|Watseka, IL
|77M
|6
|7
|Clay Fisher
|Dewitt, AR
|99
|7
|8
|Thomas Hunziker
|Bend, OR
|38
|8
|9
|Mitch McGrath
|Waukesha, WI
|74
|9
|5
|Allen Murray
|San Antonio, TX
|2M
Qualifying 1
2 laps | 00:04:43.853
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|Time
|1
|2
|Ricky Weiss
|Headingley, MB
|7
|15.395
|2
|4
|Cade Dillard
|Robeline, LA
|97
|15.496
|3
|1
|Stormy Scott
|Las Cruces, NM
|2S
|15.652
|4
|3
|Chase Junghans
|Manhattan, KS
|18
|15.671
|5
|7
|Ryan Gustin
|Marshalltown, IA
|19R
|15.705
|6
|5
|Frank Heckenast Jr
|Frankfort, IL
|99JR
|15.769
|7
|9
|Garrett Alberson
|Las Cruces, NM
|2
|15.896
|8
|10
|Lyndon Bolt
|Rapid City, SD
|3X
|17.025
|9
|6
|Rick Ortega
|Las Cruces, NM
|24
|17.740
|10
|8
|Brian Shirley
|Chatham, IL
|3S
|17.740
Qualifying 2
2 laps | 00:09:45.274
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|Time
|1
|4
|Brandon Sheppard
|New Berlin, IL
|B5
|15.299
|2
|5
|Earl Pearson Jr
|Jacksonville, FL
|1
|15.714
|3
|10
|Chris Simpson
|Oxford, IA
|32S
|15.714
|4
|2
|Blair Northdurft
|Sioux Falls, SD
|76
|16.002
|5
|6
|John Cornell
|Phoenix, AZ
|28
|16.150
|6
|7
|Kenny Densman
|Lolita, TX
|75
|16.221
|7
|3
|Terry Phillips
|Springfield, MO
|75T
|16.426
|8
|9
|Richard Wallace
|Gold Beach, OR
|7W
|17.228
|9
|1
|Jason Papich
|Nipomo, CA
|91P
|17.228
|10
|8
|Dennis Souza
|Pescadero, CA
|83
|17.228
Qualifying 3
2 laps | 00:04:47.550
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|Time
|1
|10
|Johnny Scott
|Las Cruces, NM
|1ST
|15.524
|2
|8
|Jimmy Mars
|Menomonie, WI
|28M
|15.542
|3
|3
|Bobby Pierce
|Oakwood, IL
|32
|15.745
|4
|9
|Brian Birkhofer
|Muscatine, IA
|15B
|15.797
|5
|2
|Mike Spatola
|Manhattan, IL
|89
|15.933
|6
|7
|Don Shaw
|Ham Lake, MN
|42S
|16.089
|7
|1
|Mclain Beaudoin
|Lebanon, OR
|17
|16.485
|8
|4
|Jim Whistler
|Otis, OR
|28W
|16.614
|9
|5
|John Morris
|Queen Creek, AZ
|18AZ
|16.923
|10
|6
|Steve Stultz
|Peoria, AZ
|78S
|16.967
Qualifying 4
2 laps | 00:01:02.263
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|Time
|1
|9
|Kyle Beard
|Trumann, AR
|86
|15.729
|2
|1
|Ricky Thornton Jr
|Adel, IA
|20RT
|15.785
|3
|2
|Jay Morris
|Watseka, IL
|77M
|15.990
|4
|6
|Tony Toste
|Arroyo Grande, CA
|91T
|16.084
|5
|3
|Allen Murray
|San Antonio, TX
|2M
|16.092
|6
|8
|Casey Skyberg
|Rapid City, SD
|6
|16.165
|7
|4
|Clay Fisher
|Dewitt, AR
|99
|16.186
|8
|7
|Thomas Hunziker
|Bend, OR
|38
|16.450
|9
|5
|Mitch McGrath
|Waukesha, WI
|74
|16.682