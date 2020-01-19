Home --> Dirt Late Model News --> Brandon Sheppard claims Wild West Shootout finale!

Brandon Sheppard claims Wild West Shootout finale!

Brandon Sheppard – Mike Ruefer photo

Super Late Models

A Feature 1

50 laps | 00:24:15.593

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 2 Brandon Sheppard New Berlin, IL B5
2 3 Johnny Scott Las Cruces, NM 1ST
3 9 Ricky Weiss Headingley, MB 7
4 17 Brian Shirley Chatham, IL 3S
5 7 Bobby Pierce Oakwood, IL 32
6 1 Ricky Thornton Jr Adel, IA 20RT
7 5 Chase Junghans Manhattan, KS 18
8 15 Brian Birkhofer Muscatine, IA 15B
9 23 Garrett Alberson Las Cruces, NM 2
10 21 Ryan Gustin Marshalltown, IA 19R
11 16 Tony Toste Arroyo Grande, CA 91T
12 8 Kyle Beard Trumann, AR 86
13 6 Earl Pearson Jr Jacksonville, FL 1
14 20 Jay Morris Watseka, IL 77M
15 24 Clay Fisher Dewitt, AR 99
16 14 John Cornell Phoenix, AZ 28
17 22 Mitch McGrath Waukesha, WI 74
18 11 Jimmy Mars Menomonie, WI 28M
19 12 Casey Skyberg Rapid City, SD 6
20 4 Cade Dillard Robeline, LA 97
21 10 Chris Simpson Oxford, IA 32S
22 19 Don Shaw Ham Lake, MN 42S
23 13 Frank Heckenast Jr Frankfort, IL 99JR
24 18 Terry Phillips Springfield, MO 75T

B Feature 1

12 laps | 00:03:19.518

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 3 Brian Shirley Chatham, IL 3S
2 2 Don Shaw Ham Lake, MN 42S
3 1 Ryan Gustin Marshalltown, IA 19R
4 5 Garrett Alberson Las Cruces, NM 2
5 11 Stormy Scott Las Cruces, NM 2S
6 4 Mike Spatola Manhattan, IL 89
7 10 Steve Stultz Peoria, AZ 78S
8 6 Mclain Beaudoin Lebanon, OR 17
9 7 Lyndon Bolt Rapid City, SD 3X
10 8 Jim Whistler Otis, OR 28W
11 12 John Morris Queen Creek, AZ 18AZ
12 9 Rick Ortega Las Cruces, NM 24

B Feature 2

12 laps | 00:03:24.667

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 1 Terry Phillips Springfield, MO 75T
2 2 Jay Morris Watseka, IL 77M
3 8 Mitch McGrath Waukesha, WI 74
4 4 Clay Fisher Dewitt, AR 99
5 9 Allen Murray San Antonio, TX 2M
6 5 Jason Papich Nipomo, CA 91P
7 3 Blair Northdurft Sioux Falls, SD 76
8 6 Thomas Hunziker Bend, OR 38
9 7 Richard Wallace Gold Beach, OR 7W
10 10 Kenny Densman Lolita, TX 75
11 11 Dennis Souza Pescadero, CA 83

Heat 1

8 laps | 00:02:09.923

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 2 Cade Dillard Robeline, LA 97
2 4 Chase Junghans Manhattan, KS 18
3 1 Ricky Weiss Headingley, MB 7
4 6 Frank Heckenast Jr Frankfort, IL 99JR
5 5 Ryan Gustin Marshalltown, IA 19R
6 10 Brian Shirley Chatham, IL 3S
7 7 Garrett Alberson Las Cruces, NM 2
8 8 Lyndon Bolt Rapid City, SD 3X
9 9 Rick Ortega Las Cruces, NM 24
10 3 Stormy Scott Las Cruces, NM 2S

Heat 2

8 laps | 00:02:11.524

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 1 Brandon Sheppard New Berlin, IL B5
2 2 Earl Pearson Jr Jacksonville, FL 1
3 3 Chris Simpson Oxford, IA 32S
4 5 John Cornell Phoenix, AZ 28
5 7 Terry Phillips Springfield, MO 75T
6 4 Blair Northdurft Sioux Falls, SD 76
7 9 Jason Papich Nipomo, CA 91P
8 8 Richard Wallace Gold Beach, OR 7W
9 6 Kenny Densman Lolita, TX 75
10 10 Dennis Souza Pescadero, CA 83

Heat 3

8 laps | 00:02:12.728

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 1 Johnny Scott Las Cruces, NM 1ST
2 3 Bobby Pierce Oakwood, IL 32
3 2 Jimmy Mars Menomonie, WI 28M
4 4 Brian Birkhofer Muscatine, IA 15B
5 6 Don Shaw Ham Lake, MN 42S
6 5 Mike Spatola Manhattan, IL 89
7 7 Mclain Beaudoin Lebanon, OR 17
8 8 Jim Whistler Otis, OR 28W
9 10 Steve Stultz Peoria, AZ 78S
10 9 John Morris Queen Creek, AZ 18AZ

Heat 4

8 laps | 00:02:14.692

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 2 Ricky Thornton Jr Adel, IA 20RT
2 1 Kyle Beard Trumann, AR 86
3 6 Casey Skyberg Rapid City, SD 6
4 4 Tony Toste Arroyo Grande, CA 91T
5 3 Jay Morris Watseka, IL 77M
6 7 Clay Fisher Dewitt, AR 99
7 8 Thomas Hunziker Bend, OR 38
8 9 Mitch McGrath Waukesha, WI 74
9 5 Allen Murray San Antonio, TX 2M

Qualifying 1

2 laps | 00:04:43.853

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car Time
1 2 Ricky Weiss Headingley, MB 7 15.395
2 4 Cade Dillard Robeline, LA 97 15.496
3 1 Stormy Scott Las Cruces, NM 2S 15.652
4 3 Chase Junghans Manhattan, KS 18 15.671
5 7 Ryan Gustin Marshalltown, IA 19R 15.705
6 5 Frank Heckenast Jr Frankfort, IL 99JR 15.769
7 9 Garrett Alberson Las Cruces, NM 2 15.896
8 10 Lyndon Bolt Rapid City, SD 3X 17.025
9 6 Rick Ortega Las Cruces, NM 24 17.740
10 8 Brian Shirley Chatham, IL 3S 17.740

Qualifying 2

2 laps | 00:09:45.274

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car Time
1 4 Brandon Sheppard New Berlin, IL B5 15.299
2 5 Earl Pearson Jr Jacksonville, FL 1 15.714
3 10 Chris Simpson Oxford, IA 32S 15.714
4 2 Blair Northdurft Sioux Falls, SD 76 16.002
5 6 John Cornell Phoenix, AZ 28 16.150
6 7 Kenny Densman Lolita, TX 75 16.221
7 3 Terry Phillips Springfield, MO 75T 16.426
8 9 Richard Wallace Gold Beach, OR 7W 17.228
9 1 Jason Papich Nipomo, CA 91P 17.228
10 8 Dennis Souza Pescadero, CA 83 17.228

Qualifying 3

2 laps | 00:04:47.550

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car Time
1 10 Johnny Scott Las Cruces, NM 1ST 15.524
2 8 Jimmy Mars Menomonie, WI 28M 15.542
3 3 Bobby Pierce Oakwood, IL 32 15.745
4 9 Brian Birkhofer Muscatine, IA 15B 15.797
5 2 Mike Spatola Manhattan, IL 89 15.933
6 7 Don Shaw Ham Lake, MN 42S 16.089
7 1 Mclain Beaudoin Lebanon, OR 17 16.485
8 4 Jim Whistler Otis, OR 28W 16.614
9 5 John Morris Queen Creek, AZ 18AZ 16.923
10 6 Steve Stultz Peoria, AZ 78S 16.967

Qualifying 4

2 laps | 00:01:02.263

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car Time
1 9 Kyle Beard Trumann, AR 86 15.729
2 1 Ricky Thornton Jr Adel, IA 20RT 15.785
3 2 Jay Morris Watseka, IL 77M 15.990
4 6 Tony Toste Arroyo Grande, CA 91T 16.084
5 3 Allen Murray San Antonio, TX 2M 16.092
6 8 Casey Skyberg Rapid City, SD 6 16.165
7 4 Clay Fisher Dewitt, AR 99 16.186
8 7 Thomas Hunziker Bend, OR 38 16.450
9 5 Mitch McGrath Waukesha, WI 74 16.682
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Related posts:

  1. Brandon Sheppard wins Wild West Shootout finale!
  2. Jimmy Owens wins $10,000 Wild West Shootout finale!
  3. Ryan Gustin claims Modified win at Wild West Shootout finale!
  4. Morgan Bagley Claims $10k Win in Wild West Shootout Finale
  5. Sheppard, Sanders and Cain Top Night No. 2 of the Wild West Shootout
  6. Don Shaw claims night 2 of Wild West Shootout at Central Arizona Raceway!

Tagged with:

POST A COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE!

© Copyright 2020 STLRacing.com, All Rights Reserved.                        Privacy Policy