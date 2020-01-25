Gordy Gundaker Welcomes Dooling Machine Products; Unveils 2020 Season Plans

(ST. CHARLES, MISSOURI) Only about a month removed from his 2019 season finale in the ‘Gateway Dirt Nationals,’ which saw Gordy Gundaker record a pair of impressive top five feature performances in the indoor spectacular, details are emerging concerning plans for the second-generation racer in 2020. Gordy will be joined by his younger brother Trevor Gundaker in competing full-time in Super Late Model events across the Midwest. From local shows to DIRTcar Summer Nationals specials and even select Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series and World of Outlaws Morton Buildings Late Model Series races in the area, it will be a very busy season for the #11 team.

Weather pending, Gordy plans to unload his potent Black Diamond Chassis for the first time in 2020 on March 27-28 in the annual ‘Thaw Brawl’ at Pepsi Lee County Speedway in Donnellson, Iowa. The MARS Racing Series will preside over all of the dirt-slinging action in the biggie in the Hawkeye State, which culminates with a $12,000 to win headliner on Saturday evening, March 28. You can view confirmed schedule dates for the St. Charles, Missouri ace by clicking on the SCHEDULE page of www.GordyGundaker.com.

The Gordy Gundaker Racing (GGR) team is also thrilled to announce the addition of Dooling Machine Products to their list of marketing partners for the 2020 campaign! Dooling Machine Products, based in Wynnewood, Oklahoma, has three shop locations and provides field and project support around the United States. Established in 1986, Dooling Machine Products specializes in rotating equipment servicing the chemical plant, refinery, and industrial markets. Learn more at www.DoolingMachine.com.

“We are really excited to have Joe Dooling and Dooling Machine Products (Dooling Machine Products – Oklahoma) on board for the upcoming 2020 season,” commented Gundaker recently. “They are a great company and have been in the racing community for a long time sponsoring numerous Open Wheel teams with some awesome drivers. We are glad to have Joe and his business associated with our Late Model program and we will continue on with the tremendous partnership we already have with them!”

Everyone at GGR wound like to thank Dooling Machine Products, as well as all of their other great marketing partners and product sponsors, for their unwavering support in 2020. If any company or business is interested in aligning themselves with brothers Gordy and Trevor Gundaker this season and beyond, please contact Gordy at 636-288-4394. You can also learn more and keep up with the team at www.GordyGundaker.com or across social media platforms on Facebook (Gordy Gundaker Racing), on Twitter (@GordyGundaker11), and on Instagram (GordyGundaker11).

Media Contact: Ryan Delph – Delph Communications

www.DelphCommunications.com

📸 Josh James Artwork