The Flatland Flash and Jimmy John’s Inc. Part Ways

Gibson City, IL (1-26-2020):

With the advent of Jimmy John’s Inc. being completely bought out this past year… at this time, Hall of Fame racer Kevin Weaver’s long-time sponsorship association with that corporation will be coming to an end this racing season. The Team again approached the well know fast food chain, in an effort to go ahead and try to secure funding through the parent entity, that now owns the Jimmy John’s corporate business. The company was appreciative of Kevin’s long-time relationship with them, but opted to forego this year’s association as they set a new direction in their marketing and sponsoring endeavors.

Kevin wanted to thank founder Jimmy John Liautaud, Jimmy John’s Inc., and all those individuals associated with that company for their many years of backing and their major corporate sponsorship.

So far this year, Kevin and the Weaver Racing Team have received a new and appreciated sponsorship from Gummere Construction of Danville, IL, which is owned by John Gummere. Also, the continued respected support and sponsorship of fellow racer Jay Morris, and Morris Construction of Watseka, IL will again be in place for this racing season. And, other potential sponsors are in the works for possible support this season, as well. Kevin’s other valued sponsors are listed on his web site.

Any interested parties wanting to come on board as a sponsor of veteran racer, Kevin Weaver…can contact him directly at 217-781-8396, or through his website and/or Facebook link from there at: www.kevinweaver.com