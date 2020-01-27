Jack Hewitt Night Set For May 9 At Macon Speedway

(Macon, IL) The 2020 schedule is going to be an exciting one for Macon Speedway, as it’s the 75th season of racing at the 1/5-mile high banked dirt oval. One new addition to the schedule is “Jack Hewitt Night”, set for Saturday, May 9 as the open wheel cars of POWRi make their first appearance of the season.

Hewitt is a two-time champion of the USAC Silver Crown Series as well as a former titlist of the All Star Circuit of Champions. In addition, Hewitt was the 1998 winner of the Eldora 4-Crown Nationals, winning features in USAC Sprints, Midgets, and Silver Crown as well as the UMP Modifieds.

Those who did not have the pleasure of watching Hewitt race may know him from the heated video interview that has gone viral on the web. The interview, laced with some NSFW language, has been viewed over 1,000,000 times on Facebook alone. It has also led to a line of apparel and souvenirs. That interview just happened to take place at, you guessed it, Macon Speedway.

The May 9th event at Macon Speedway will feature Hewitt as the grand marshal. He will be on hand, greeting fans, selling books and apparel, signing autographs, telling stories, and taking in some great Macon Speedway action.

The POWRi Lucas Oil National Midget League, POWRi Micros, Big Ten Pro Late Models, BillingsleyRewards.com Modifieds, and Hornets are scheduled to race.

For more information and further updates, visit www.maconracing.com.