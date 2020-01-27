Show-Me 100 ticket renewal deadline nears for Lucas Oil Speedway premier event

WHEATLAND, Missouri (January 27, 2020) – Fans who purchased reserved three-day passes for last year’s Show-Me 100 Presented by ProtecttheHarvest.com have until the end of this week to renew them through the Lucas Oil Speedway office.

The 28th annual Show-Me 100 is set for May 21-23 with both individual daily reserved tickets and three-day passes going on sale to the general public on Feb. 3, according to Admissions Director Nichole McMillan.

“It’s getting down to crunch time for those fans who want the same seat locations they’ve had in the past,” McMillan said, noting that even though last year’s event was postponed after storm damage those who had purchased reserved tickets have first rights to those this year.

“If they haven’t renewed and plan to do so, time is running short. Starting next Monday, Feb. 3, those tickets will be released to the general public. We always have a rush on orders when those open up.”

Fans wanting to renew can call McMillan at (417) 282-5984 or reach her by email at nichole@LucasOilSpeedway.com. Fans also can use those contacts to purchase the tickets when they go on sale to the general public next Monday.

The three-day passes are $100 and offer the comfort of the high-back, stadium-style seats and prime viewing on the top few rows of the front straightaway.

The Show-Me 100 weekend features the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series, co-sanctioned by the Lucas Oil MLRA, plus Pitts Homes USRA Modifieds. Action kicks off on May 21 with the “Cowboy Classic” headlining the program, with a $6,000-to-win, $600-to-start main event which also enables drivers to earn valuable points toward starting position into the night-night main event.

The “Tribute to Don and Billie Gibson” on May 22 also will see a $6,000-to-win feature with more points earned for the starting lineup the next night. Full USRA Modified programs also are scheduled each night.

The May 25 program includes B Mains, the Midwest Sheet Metal Show-Me Challenge and the 100-lap, $30,000-to-win main event along with a $1,200-to-win USRA Modified feature.

The daily ticket breakdown for Show-Me 100 weekend:

May 21: $25 general admission adults, $22 seniors (62 and up) and military; $10 youth (ages 6-15); FREE kids (ages 5-and-under); $60 family pass; $100 three-day reserved; $35 pit pass, $100 3-day pit pass.

May 22: $25 general admission adults, $22 seniors (62 and up) and Military; $10 youth (ages 6-15); FREE kids (ages 5-and-under); $60 family pass; $100 three-day reserved; $35 pit pass, $100 3-day pit pass.

May 23: $35 general admission adults, $32 seniors (62 and up) and Military; $10 youth (ages 6-15); FREE kids (ages 5-and-under); $80 family pass; $100 three-day reserved; $40 pit pass, $100 3-day pit pass.

McMillan reminded ticket buyers that three-day reserved tickets are non-refundable. Pit passes are not a part of the reserved-seat package and pit passes cannot be exchanged or used toward purchase of the reserved-seat package. However, there is a three-day pit pass that includes general admission seating in addition to pit-area access.

Meanwhile, individual reserved tickets go on sale for all the other big events starting on Feb. 3 as well. Among those: The 9th annual Impact Signs Awnings & Wraps Open Wheel Showdown (May 2), Inaugural Drag Boat Spring Nationals (May 15-17), Inaugural Summer Thunder on Lake Lucas (June 13-14), Lucas Oil Invitational Pro Bull Ride (June 26-27), 14th annual CMH Diamond Nationals (July 18), 11th annual USMTS Slick Mist Show-Me Shootout Presented by Foley Equipment (Aug. 1), 4th annual Off Road Shootout (Aug. 21-23), Lucas Oil MLRA Ron Jenkins Memorial Presented by Rugged Radio (Sept. 5), Diamond Drag Boat Nationals (Sept. 5-6), 10th annual Jesse Hockett/Daniel McMillin Memorial (Sept. 17-19), Lucas Oil Pro Pulling Nationals (Sept. 25-26), 7th annual Big Buck 50 Presented by Whitetail Trophy Hunt (Oct. 1-3), 7th annual Lucas Oil MLRA Fall Nationals (Oct. 8-10) and O’Reilly Auto Parts Outlaw Monster Truck Show-Eve of Destruction (Oct. 24).

The Lucas Oil Speedway season kicks off with the Open Test and Tune on March 28, with the Big Adventure RV Weekly Racing Series opening night set for April 4 with action in all four divisions – Pitts Homes USRA Modified, Ozark Golf Cars USRA B-Mods, Warsaw Auto Marine & RV ULMA Late Models and O’Reilly Auto Parts Street Stocks.

Season passes for 2020, along with gift cards which can be redeemed in any department of the speedway, are now available. Contact Admissions Director Nichole McMillan at (417) 282-5984 or email her at nichole@lucasoilspeedway.com for more information.

CONTACT:

Danny Lorton

Lucas Oil Speedway General Manager

Office: (417) 282-5984

DLorton@lucasoilspeedway.com