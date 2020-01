Expanded Broadcast Schedule Announced for 2020

Batavia, OH (January 29, 2020) – There are exciting things happening all around with the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series, one being the expanded broadcast schedule for 2020. Between four major networks: MAVTV Motorsports Network, NBCSN, CBS Sports Network, and CBS, fans will have access to live events, re-airings, and highlights from every event on the schedule.

Not everyone is able to make it to all of the Lucas Dirt events and experience the smell of race fuel, the feel of dirt flying, and the sound of 850 plus horsepower machines roaring around the track. That is why, with the help of four major television networks, fans will be able to watch 34 live events with original, high definition content from the comfort of your home. In addition to these live events, the action continues with multiple re-airings on the four major networks, along with highlights and interviews from every event, all season.

“Our television package is one of the most fundamental elements of our program,” said Rick Schwallie, Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Director. “We are grateful for the dedication of everyone at Lucas Oil Products, and Lucas Oil Production Studios for the continued growth and exposure of the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series.”

On LucasOilRacing.TV, fans worldwide will be able to access LIVE multi-camera race coverage, driver interviews, behind-the-scenes content, instant replays and more, all throughout the year. To learn more or subscribe, visit: LucasOilRacing.TV.

A new partnership between the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series and DirtonDirt.com will now showcase DirtonDirt.com as the exclusive media outlet for post race highlights. DirtonDirt.com will also provide previews, as well as in-depth, and behind-the-scenes coverage of the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series.

Owned and operated by Lucas Oil Products, MAVTV Motorsports Network is a television network deeply rooted in the automotive world. MAVTV is available to over 35 million homes on U-verse, DIRECTV (channel 214), Fios by Verizon, Vidgo, TIKILIVE, fuboTV, Spectrum, and other nationwide providers. MAVTV will broadcast 5 live events and 34 original tape-delayed airings. To find a full list of providers, visit: mavtv.com/get-mavtv/providers.

Dedicated to serving passionate sports fans in over 90 million households, the NBC Sports Network will feature 14 pulse-pounding Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series episodes. Find your local listings by visiting: nbcsports.com/tv-listings.

The CBS Sports Network provides in-depth coverage of a variety of sports, available to more than 61 million households. This season, CBS Sports Network will bring three Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series events to motorsports enthusiasts everywhere. To find coverage in your area, visit: cbssportsnetwork.com.

For the tenth consecutive year, CBS Television Network (reaching over 112 million households) is scheduled to air the Lucas Oil Show-Me 100 – Presented by ProtectTheHarvest.com from Lucas Oil Speedway. To find a complete list of CBS Television Network affiliates, visit: cbsnews.com/news/cbs-tv-stations-affiliates.



2020 Broadcast Schedule (All times EST)

1/31 Golden Isles Speedway – Rhino Ag Super Bowl of Racing Presented by General Tire

1/31 Facebook Live (LOLMDS Page) 5:30 – 7:00 PM (Hot Laps & Time Trials)

1/31 LucasOilRacing.TV – 7:00 PM Live Broadcast

1/31 MAVTV – 7:00 PM Live Broadcast

1/31 LucasOilRacing.TV / DirtonDirt.com (Race Highlights & Post-Race Interviews)

3/12 MAVTV – 6:00 PM

3/12 MAVTV – 9:00 PM

2/1 Golden Isles Speedway – Rhino Ag Super Bowl of Racing Presented by General Tire

2/1 Facebook Live (LOLMDS Page) 5:30 – 7:00 PM (Hot Laps & Time Trials)

2/1 LucasOilRacing.TV – 7:00 PM Live Broadcast

2/1 MAVTV – 7:00 PM Live Broadcast

2/1 LucasOilRacing.TV / DirtonDirt.com (Race Highlights & Post-Race Interviews)

3/19 MAVTV – 6:00 PM

3/19 MAVTV – 9:00 PM

3/28 NBC Sports Network – 5:00 PM

3/30 NBC Sports Network – 1:00 PM

2/3 East Bay Raceway Park – 44thAnnual Wrisco Winternationals presented by Lucas Oil

2/3 LucasOilRacing.TV – 5:30 PM Live Broadcast

2/3 LucasOilRacing.TV / DirtonDirt.com (Race Highlights & Post-Race Interviews)

3/26 MAVTV – 6:00 PM

3/26 MAVTV – 9:00 PM

2/4 East Bay Raceway Park – 44

thAnnual Wrisco Winternationals presented by Lucas Oil

2/4 LucasOilRacing.TV – 5:30 PM Live Broadcast

2/4 LucasOilRacing.TV / DirtonDirt.com (Race Highlights & Post-Race Interviews)

4/2 MAVTV – 6:00 PM

4/2 MAVTV – 9:00 PM

2/5 East Bay Raceway Park – 44

thAnnual Wrisco Winternationals presented by Lucas Oil

2/5 LucasOilRacing.TV – 5:30 PM Live Broadcast

2/5 LucasOilRacing.TV / DirtonDirt.com (Race Highlights & Post-Race Interviews)

4/9 MAVTV – 6:00 PM

4/9 MAVTV – 9:00 PM

2/6 East Bay Raceway Park – 44thAnnual Wrisco Winternationals presented by Lucas Oil

2/6 LucasOilRacing.TV – 5:30 PM Live Broadcast

2/6 LucasOilRacing.TV / DirtonDirt.com (Race Highlights & Post-Race Interviews)

4/16 MAVTV – 6:00 PM

4/16 MAVTV – 9:00 PM

2/7 East Bay Raceway Park – 44

thAnnual Wrisco Winternationals presented by Lucas Oil

2/7 LucasOilRacing.TV – 7:00 PM Live Broadcast

2/7 MAVTV – 7:00 PM Live Broadcast

2/7 LucasOilRacing.TV / DirtonDirt.com (Race Highlights & Post-Race Interviews)

4/23 MAVTV – 6:00 PM

4/23 MAVTV – 9:00 PM

2/8 East Bay Raceway Park – 44

thAnnual Wrisco Winternationals presented by Lucas Oil

2/8 Facebook Live (LOLMDS Page) 5:30 – 7:00 PM (Hot Laps & Time Trials)

2/8 LucasOilRacing.TV – 7:00 PM Live Broadcast

2/8 MAVTV – 7:00 PM Live Broadcast

2/8 LucasOilRacing.TV / DirtonDirt.com (Race Highlights & Post-Race Interviews)

4/30 MAVTV – 6:00 PM

4/30 MAVTV – 9:00 PM

5/9 NBC Sports Network – 12:30 PM

5/20 NBC Sports Network – 1:00 PM

2/9 All-Tech Raceway- Lucas Oil Winter Nationals presented by GEICO

2/9 LucasOilRacing.TV – 6:00 PM Live Broadcast

2/9 LucasOilRacing.TV / DirtonDirt.com (Race Highlights & Post-Race Interviews)

5/7 MAVTV – 6:00 PM

5/7 MAVTV – 9:00 PM

5/9 NBC Sports Network – 1:30 PM

5/20 NBC Sports Network – 2:00 PM

3/20 Atomic Speedway

3/20 LucasOilRacing.TV / DirtonDirt.com (Race Highlights & Post-Race Interviews)

3/21 Brownstown Speedway

3/21 LucasOilRacing.TV / DirtonDirt.com (Race Highlights & Post-Race Interviews)

4/3 411 Motor Speedway

4/3 LucasOilRacing.TV / DirtonDirt.com (Race Highlights & Post-Race Interviews)

4/4 Talladega Short Track

4/4 LucasOilRacing.TV / DirtonDirt.com (Race Highlights & Post-Race Interviews)

4/18 Hagerstown Speedway

4/18 LucasOilRacing.TV / DirtonDirt.com (Race Highlights & Post-Race Interviews)

4/19 Port Royal Speedway

4/19 LucasOilRacing.TV / DirtonDirt.com (Race Highlights & Post-Race Interviews)

4/24 Tri-City Speedway

4/24 LucasOilRacing.TV – Live Broadcast

4/24 LucasOilRacing.TV / DirtonDirt.com (Race Highlights & Post-Race Interviews)

5/23 NBC Sports Network – 3:00 PM

5/25 NBC Sports Network – 1:00 PM

6/4 MAVTV – 6:00 PM

6/4 MAVTV – 9:00 PM

4/25 Macon Speedway

4/25 LucasOilRacing.TV – Live Broadcast

4/25 LucasOilRacing.TV / DirtonDirt.com (Race Highlights & Post-Race Interviews)

6/11 MAVTV – 6:00 PM

6/11 MAVTV – 9:00 PM

5/1 Ponderosa Speedway

5/1 LucasOilRacing.TV / DirtonDirt.com (Race Highlights & Post-Race Interviews)

5/2 Florence Speedway

5/2 LucasOilRacing.TV / DirtonDirt.com (Race Highlights & Post-Race Interviews)

5/14 34 Raceway

5/14 LucasOilRacing.TV / DirtonDirt.com (Race Highlights & Post-Race Interviews)

5/15 300 Raceway

5/15 LucasOilRacing.TV / DirtonDirt.com (Race Highlights & Post-Race Interviews)

5/16 Deer Creek Speedway

5/16 LucasOilRacing.TV / DirtonDirt.com (Race Highlights & Post-Race Interview)

5/21 Lucas Oil Speedway

5/21 LucasOilRacing.TV – Live Broadcast

5/21 LucasOilRacing.TV / DirtonDirt.com (Race Highlights & Post-Race Interviews)

7/2 MAVTV – 6:00 PM

7/2 MAVTV – 9:00 PM

5/22 Lucas Oil Speedway

5/22 LucasOilRacing.TV – Live Broadcast

5/22 LucasOilRacing.TV / DirtonDirt.com (Race Highlights & Post-Race Interviews)

7/9 MAVTV – 6:00 PM

7/9 MAVTV – 9:00 PM

5/23 Lucas Oil Speedway

5/23 LucasOilRacing.TV – Live Broadcast

5/23 MAVTV – Live Broadcast

5/23 LucasOilRacing.TV / DirtonDirt.com (Race Highlights & Post-Race Interviews)

6/27 NBC Sports Network – 12:00 PM

6/28 CBS Sports Network – 8:00 PM

7/3 NBC Sports Network – 12:30 PM

7/5 CBS – 1:00 PM

7/16 MAVTV – 6:00 PM

7/16 MAVTV – 9:00 PM

6/12 Cherokee Speedway

6/12 LucasOilRacing.TV / DirtonDirt.com (Race Highlights & Post-Race Interviews)

6/13 Smoky Mountain Speedway

6/13 LucasOilRacing.TV / DirtonDirt.com (Race Highlights & Post-Race Interviews)

6/18 Magnolia Motor Speedway

6/18 LucasOilRacing.TV – Live Broadcast

6/18 LucasOilRacing.TV / DirtonDirt.com (Race Highlights & Post-Race Interviews)

7/30 MAVTV – 6:00 PM

7/30 MAVTV – 9:00 PM

6/19 Magnolia Motor Speedway

6/19 LucasOilRacing.TV – Live Broadcast

6/19 LucasOilRacing.TV / DirtonDirt.com (Race Highlights & Post-Race Interviews)

8/6 MAVTV – 6:00 PM

8/6 MAVTV – 9:00 PM

6/20 Magnolia Motor Speedway

6/20 LucasOilRacing.TV – Live Broadcast

6/20 LucasOilRacing.TV / DirtonDirt.com (Race Highlights & Post-Race Interviews)

8/13 MAVTV – 6:00 PM

8/13 MAVTV – 9:00 PM

8/29 NBC Sports Network – 1:30 PM

9/8 NBC Sports Network – 1:00 PM

7/3 Muskingum County Speedway

7/3 LucasOilRacing.TV / DirtonDirt.com (Race Highlights & Post-Race Interviews)

7/4 Portsmouth Raceway Park

7/4 LucasOilRacing.TV / DirtonDirt.com (Race Highlights & Post-Race Interviews)

7/9 Deer Creek Speedway

7/9 LucasOilRacing.TV – Live Broadcast

7/9 LucasOilRacing.TV / DirtonDirt.com (Race Highlights & Post-Race Interviews)

8/20 MAVTV – 6:00 PM

8/20 MAVTV – 9:00 PM

7/10 Jackson Motorplex

7/10 LucasOilRacing.TV – Live Broadcast

7/10 LucasOilRacing.TV / DirtonDirt.com (Race Highlights & Post-Race Interviews)

8/27 MAVTV – 6:00 PM

8/27 MAVTV – 9:00 PM

7/11 Jackson Motorplex

7/11 LucasOilRacing.TV – Live Broadcast

7/11 LucasOilRacing.TV / DirtonDirt.com (Race Highlights & Post-Race Interviews)

9/3 MAVTV – 6:00 PM

9/3 MAVTV – 9:00 PM

9/5 NBC Sports Network – 4:00 PM

9/9 NBC Sports Network – 1:00 PM

7/17 Tri-City Speedway

7/17 LucasOilRacing.TV – Live Broadcast

7/17 LucasOilRacing.TV / DirtonDirt.com (Race Highlights & Post-Race Interviews)

9/10 MAVTV – 6:00 PM

9/10 MAVTV – 9:00 PM

7/18 Lucas Oil Speedway

7/18 LucasOilRacing.TV – Live Broadcast

7/18 LucasOilRacing.TV / DirtonDirt.com (Race Highlights & Post-Race Interviews)

9/6 NBC Sports Network – 12:00 PM

9/9 NBC Sports Network – 2:00 PM

9/17 MAVTV – 6:00 PM

9/17 MAVTV – 9:00 PM

9/20 CBS Sports Network – 8:00 PM

7/23 I-80 Speedway

7/23 LucasOilRacing.TV – Live Broadcast

7/23 LucasOilRacing.TV / DirtonDirt.com (Race Highlights & Post-Race Interviews)

9/24 MAVTV – 6:00 PM

9/24 MAVTV – 9:00 PM

7/24 I-80 Speedway

7/24 LucasOilRacing.TV – Live Broadcast

7/24 LucasOilRacing.TV / DirtonDirt.com (Race Highlights & Post-Race Interviews)

7/25 I-80 Speedway

7/25 LucasOilRacing.TV – Live Broadcast

7/25 LucasOilRacing.TV / DirtonDirt.com (Race Highlights & Post-Race Interviews)

9/6 NBC Sports Network – 1:00 PM

9/15 NBC Sports Network – 1:00 PM

10/2 MAVTV – 6:00 PM

10/2 MAVTV – 9:00 PM

8/13 Florence Speedway

8/13 LucasOilRacing.TV – Live Broadcast

8/13 LucasOilRacing.TV / DirtonDirt.com (Race Highlights & Post-Race Interviews)

10/15 MAVTV – 6:00 PM

10/15 MAVTV – 9:00 PM

8/14 Florence Speedway

8/14 LucasOilRacing.TV – Live Broadcast

8/14 LucasOilRacing.TV / DirtonDirt.com (Race Highlights & Post-Race Interviews)

8/15 Florence Speedway

8/15 LucasOilRacing.TV – Live Broadcast

8/15 LucasOilRacing.TV / DirtonDirt.com (Race Highlights & Post-Race Interviews)

10/11 NBC Sports Network – 5:00 PM

10/14 NBC Sports Network – 1:00 PM

10/22 MAVTV – 6:00 PM

10/22 MAVTV – 9:00 PM

8/20 Batesville Motor Speedway

8/20 LucasOilRacing.TV – Live Broadcast

8/20 LucasOilRacing.TV / DirtonDirt.com (Race Highlights & Post-Race Interviews)

10/29 MAVTV – 6:00 PM

10/29 MAVTV – 9:00 PM

8/21 Batesville Motor Speedway

8/21 LucasOilRacing.TV – Live Broadcast

8/21 LucasOilRacing.TV / DirtonDirt.com (Race Highlights & Post-Race Interviews)

11/5 MAVTV – 6:00 PM

11/5 MAVTV – 9:00 PM

8/22 Batesville Motor Speedway

8/22 LucasOilRacing.TV – Live Broadcast

8/22 LucasOilRacing.TV / DirtonDirt.com (Race Highlights & Post-Race Interviews)

10/31 NBC Sports Network – 3:00 PM

11/4 NBC Sports Network – 1:00 PM

11/12 MAVTV – 6:00 PM

11/12 MAVTV – 9:00 PM

8/28 Port Royal Speedway

8/28 LucasOilRacing.TV – Live Broadcast

8/28 LucasOilRacing.TV / DirtonDirt.com (Race Highlights & Post-Race Interviews)

8/29 Port Royal Speedway

8/29 LucasOilRacing.TV – Live Broadcast

8/29 LucasOilRacing.TV / DirtonDirt.com (Race Highlights & Post-Race Interviews)

11/1 NBC Sports Network – 4:30 PM

11/4 NBC Sports Network – 3:00 PM

11/19 MAVTV – 6:00 PM

11/19 MAVTV – 9:00 PM

9/5 Portsmouth Raceway Park

9/5 LucasOilRacing.TV / DirtonDirt.com (Race Highlights & Post-Race Interviews)

9/6 Tyler County Speedway

9/6 LucasOilRacing.TV / DirtonDirt.com (Race Highlights & Post-Race Interviews)

9/17 Knoxville Raceway

9/17 LucasOilRacing.TV – Live Broadcast

9/17 LucasOilRacing.TV / DirtonDirt.com (Race Highlights & Post-Race Interviews)

11/26 MAVTV – 6:00 PM

11/26 MAVTV – 9:00 PM

9/18 Knoxville Raceway

9/18 LucasOilRacing.TV – Live Broadcast

9/18 LucasOilRacing.TV / DirtonDirt.com (Race Highlights & Post-Race Interviews)

12/3 MAVTV – 6:00 PM

12/3 MAVTV – 9:00 PM

9/19 Knoxville Raceway

9/19 LucasOilRacing.TV – Live Broadcast

9/19 LucasOilRacing.TV / DirtonDirt.com (Race Highlights & Post-Race Interviews)

11/29 NBC Sports Network – 5:30 PM

12/4 NBC Sports Network – 4:00 PM

12/10 MAVTV – 6:00 PM

12/10 MAVTV – 9:00 PM

1/3/21 CBS Sports Network – 8:00 PM

9/25 Kokomo Speedway

9/25 LucasOilRacing.TV / DirtonDirt.com (Race Highlights & Post-Race Interviews)

9/26 Brownstown Speedway

9/26 LucasOilRacing.TV – Live Broadcast

9/26 LucasOilRacing.TV / DirtonDirt.com (Race Highlights & Post-Race Interviews)

10/2 Raceway 7

10/2 LucasOilRacing.TV / DirtonDirt.com (Race Highlights & Post-Race Interviews)

10/3 Pittsburgh’s PA Motor Speedway

10/3 LucasOilRacing.TV – Live Broadcast

10/3 LucasOilRacing.TV / DirtonDirt.com (Race Highlights & Post-Race Interviews)

10/10 Dixie Speedway

10/10 LucasOilRacing.TV / DirtonDirt.com (Race Highlights & Post-Race Interviews)

10/11 Rome Speedway

10/11 LucasOilRacing.TV / DirtonDirt.com (Race Highlights & Post-Race Interviews)

10/16 Portsmouth Raceway Park

10/16 LucasOilRacing.TV – Live Broadcast

10/16 LucasOilRacing.TV / DirtonDirt.com (Race Highlights & Post-Race Interviews)

10/17 Portsmouth Raceway Park

10/17 LucasOilRacing.TV – Live Broadcast

10/17 LucasOilRacing.TV / DirtonDirt.com (Race Highlights & Post-Race Interviews)

12/17 MAVTV – 6:00 PM

12/17 MAVTV – 9:00 PM

12/12 NBC Sports Network – 1:30 PM

12/16 NBC Sports Network – 2:00 PM