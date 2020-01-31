Randy Weaver returns to racing with Crate Racin USA win at East Bay Raceway Park!

1/30/20 – TAMPA, FL – Randy Weaver of Crossville, TN was surprised to be in Victory Lane with his B&M Concrete CVR on Thursday night at East Bay Raceway Park after the finish of the 30-lap Newsome Raceway Parts Crate Racin’ USA Dirt Late Model Series Winter Shootout race. Weaver only led one lap of the race, but it was the one that counted.

Weaver found himself the leader on a last lap restart after early race leader Max Blair of Centerville, PA in the Murphy’s Logging Rocket was penalized for a restart violation. Blair was ticketed for brake checking the field on a restart, and was sent to the tail of the field. That gave Weaver the lead for a one lap dash to the checkered flag.

“I hate to win races this way, and I feel bad for Max because I had a second-place car tonight,” Weaver said. “I’m coming back to race after a couple of years off, and we’re having fun again. It doesn’t matter if we win or finish 24th. We’re having fun.”

Weaver was off for two years after suffering a head injury during a race. Weaver took the time off and let his head heal properly. He got a doctor’s green light to return to the cockpit of a dirt late model, and he put together a deal with CVR Race Cars to return to competition this season. It didn’t take long for Weaver to wear off the ring rust.

Keith Nosbisch of Valrico, FL finished second in the Adams Used Auto Parts Rocket, and Freddie Carpenter of Parkersburg, WV drove the Nevin Gainey Race Cars Kryptonite to a third-place showing. Steve Mathis Jr., of Plant City, FL took the fourth spot in the ATP Trucking Barry Wright and Walker Arthur of Forest, VA was fifth in the Cecil B. Arthur Beef Farms Kryptonite.

Cruz Skinner of Oxford, AL was sixth in the Skinner’s Body Shop Rocket and Pierce McCarter of Gatlinburg, TN took a provisional, started 23rd and finished seventh in the Parkway Liquor Store Longhorn to earn the Knowles Race Parts Hard Charger of the Race Award. Joseph Joiner of Milton, FL took the eighth spot in the Hunt The Front Capital.

The defending Newsome Race Parts Crate Racin’ USA Dirt Late Model Series National Champion Jake Knowles of Rome, GA finished ninth in the Knowles Race Parts and Bodies Longhorn, and Drew Kennedy of Lancing, TN rounded out the top ten in the Schubert Monument Sales Rocket.

In preliminary action, the Fast Qualifier was Travis Varnadore of Plant City, FL in the Varnadore Racing Barry Wright. Varnadore out-timed the 51-car field with a lap around the 1/3-mile “Clay By The Bay” in 15.883 seconds.

The four KRC Power Steering ten-lap B-Main Races were won by Kennedy, Nevin Gainey of Fort White, FL in the Kryptonite Race Cars Special, Jeremy Shaw of Millport, AL in the Bud Coley Trucking Barry Wright, and Todd Hurst of Lineville, AL in the Hurst Construction Rocket.

Blair took the lead from the pole position at the start of the race followed by Phillip Cobb of Dover, FL in the Dynamic Painting Snow Brothers, Nosbisch, Joiner, and Weaver. Nosbisch was able to get around Cobb for the second spot on lap seven while Blair pulled out to a ten car-length advantage. The leader caught the cars on tail end of the lead lap by lap ten.

Weaver worked his way of to the third spot by the halfway point in the race, and he got by Nosbisch for the second spot on lap 18. By the time he got to the second spot, Weaver was a half-straightaway behind Blair. On lap 20, the lapped cars and Blair’s big lead went away when Cobb, Joiner, and Varnadore got together in turn four to bring out the caution flag.

The field lined up for a Dixie-Style Double-File Restart with Blair out front. Doubled up behind him were Weaver, Nosbisch, Joiner, Arthur, Skinner, Mathis, and Carpenter. Blair pulled away on the restart while Weaver and Nosbisch raced side-by-side for second, swapping the spot and racing grooves several times over the next five laps.

The caution flag came out on lap 25 for debris, and the top ten for restart had Blair in the lead with Nosbisch, Weaver, Arthur, Varnadore, Carpenter, Joiner, Mathis, Janie Carter of Clayhill, FL in the DMT Trucking Barry Wright, and Skinner doubled up behind him. Blair once again pulled away on the restart, and Weaver sailed around Nosbisch on the high side to take second.

Varnadore spun in turn two on lap 28 to bring out the caution flag. The field raced to the white flag after the restart with Blair leading Weaver, Nosbisch, Carpenter, Arthur, Mathis, Skinner, Joiner, Knowles, and Kennedy. While the field raced down the backstretch on the last lap, Jody Knowles of Tyrone, GA spun the Clayton Signs Rocket in turn four to bring out the caution flag.

Blair set a steady pace with the field doubled up behind him into turn three. As Blair came off the fourth turn, he slowed and jammed the field up behind him causing a couple of cars to spin. The caution flag came out, and Blair was ticketed with the caution for brake checking the field. That gave the lead to Weaver, who took the green and white flags together and he led the last lap for the win.

The Newsome Raceway Parts Crate Racin’ USA Dirt Late Model Series returns to the 44th Annual East Bay Raceway Park Winternationals with a $2,500-to-win 30-lap main event on Friday night. The race will be Round 6 of the 2020 Newsome Raceway Parts Crate Racin’ USA Dirt Late Model Series Winter Shootout. The Drivers Meeting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. and Hot Laps at 6 p.m.

For more information and rules about the Newsome Raceway Parts Crate Racin’ USA Dirt Late Model Series, visit the series web site atwww.crateracinusa.com, or visit the series on Facebook at Durrence Layne Racing. You can follow us on Twitter @DurrenceLayneRacing.

OFFICIAL RESULTS OF NEWSOME RACEWAY PARTS CRATE RACIN’ USA DIRT LATE MODEL SERIES WINTER SHOOTOUT ROUND 5 AT EAST BAY RACEWAY PARK IN TAMPA, FL ON 1/30/2020:

POS STRT CAR # DRIVER HOMETOWN

1. 5 116 Randy Weaver Crossville, TN

2. 3 02 Keith Nosbisch Valrico, FL

3. 7 17c Freddy Carpenter Parkersburg, WV

4. 15 95 Steve Mathis Jr. Plant City, FL

5. 8 87 Walker Arthur Forest, VA

6. 9 11 Cruz Skinner Oxford, AL

7. 23 71 Pierce McCarter Gatlinburg, TN

8. 6 10 Joseph Joiner Milton, FL

9. 20 66 Jake Knowles Rome, GA

10. 11 K37 Drew Kennedy Lancing, TN

11. 17 6 Clay Harris Jupiter, FL

12. 16 27 Derrick Shaw Buckhannon, WV

13. 13 38 Jeremy Shaw Millport, AL

14. 12 17 Nevin Gainey Fort White, FL

15. 22 27h Bruce Harvey Plant City, FL

16. 19 38c Jamie Carter Jacksonville, FL

17. 21 19 Marcus Minga Shannon, MS

18. 2 41 Travis Varnadore Tampa, FL

19. 1 111 Max Blair Centerville, PA

20. 18 313 Devin Dixon Apollo Beach, FL

21. 14 2 Todd Hurst Lineville, AL

22. 24 66k Jody Knowles Tyrone, GA

23. 4 03 Phillip Cobb Dover, FL

24. 10 29 Daniel Woody Lithia, FL

ENTRIES: 51

FAST QUALIFIER: Varnadore, 15.883 Seconds

PROVISIONALS: McCarter and Jo. Knowles

LEAD CHANGES: 1

LAP LEADERS: Blair, 1-29; Weaver, 30

LAPS LED: Blair, 29; Weaver, 1

KNOWLES RACE PARTS HARD CHARGER: McCarter (started 23rd and finished 7th)

NEXT RACE: East Bay Raceway Park, 1/31/2020, $2,500-To-Win, 30 Laps

GROUP QUALIFYING (Top 5 In Each Group Transfer To Main Event):

GROUP 1: POS CAR # DRIVER HOMETOWN CHASSIS TIME 1 111 Max Blair (T) Centerville, PA Rocket 16.146 2 02 Keith Nosbisch (T) Valrico, FL Rocket 16.177 3 116 Randy Weaver (T) Crossville, TN CVR 16.227 4 17c Freddie Carpenter (T) Parkersburg, WV Kryptonite 16.238 5 11 Cruz Skinner Oxford, AL Rocket 16.263 6 6 Clay Harris Jupiter, FL Rocket 16.400 7 K37 Drew Kennedy Lancing, TN Rocket 16.400 8 95 Steve Mathis Jr. Plant City, FL Barry Wright 16.424 9 38 Jeremy Shaw Millport, AL Barry Wright 16.447 10 38 Jamie Carter Clayhill, FL Barry Wright 16.449 11 19 Marcus Minga Shannon, MS Rocket 16.532 12 14c Chuck Bowie Welcome, MD Rocket 16.549 13 30 Todd Cooney Pleasant Hill IA Mastersbilt 16.561 14 71 Pierce McCarter Gatlinburg, TN Longhorn 16.668 15 33 Jeff Mathews Brandon, FL Rocket 16.729 16 38p Trey Pearson Callahan, FL Rocket 16.738 17 84 Sam Halstad (T) Newlondon, IA Mastersbilt 16.746 18 41 Jim Couch Hamilton, OH Rocket 16.805 19 02 J.C. Wilson Milton, FL Longhorn 16.950 20 15 Jeremy Creech (T) Richmond, IN Rocket 17.041 21 13 Thomas Burnside (T) Tampa, FL Rocket 17.113 22 2 Bo Slay Milton, FL Longhorn 17.588 23 66w Deke Waters Cookeville, TN Longhorn 17.725 24 50 Ron Boardman Wattsburg, PA Rocket 17.896 25 39 Troy Dixon Dallas, GA Rocket 19.105 26 45 Kyle McMahon Mount Vernon, IL Kryptonite 19.105 GROUP 2: POS CAR # DRIVER HOMETOWN CHASSIS TIME 1 41 Travis Varnadore (T) Plant City, FL Barry Wright 15.883 2 03 Phillip Cobb (T) Dover, FL Snow Bros. 15.935 3 10 Joseph Joiner Milton, FL Capital 15.950 4 87 Walker Arthur Forest, VA Kryptonite 16.120 5 29 Daniel Woody Tampa, FL Rocket 16.149 6 17 Nevin Gainey Fort White, FL Kryptonite 16.170 7 2 Todd Hurst Lineville, AL Rocket 16.187 8 27s Derrick Shaw (T) Buckhannon, WV Rocket 16.291 9 313 Devin Dixon Apollo Beach, FL Capital 16.302 10 66 Jake Knowles Rome, GA Longhorn 16.323 11 7 Brad Rickels Verona, KY Club 29 16.327 12 007 Dusty Sparkman (T) Micanopy, FL Snow Bros. 16.343 13 27 Bruce Harvey (T) Plant City, FL Rocket 16.357 14 11m Megan Rae Tampa, FL Rocket 16.468 15 66k Jody Knowles Tyrone, GA Rocket 16.475 16 03c Tanner Cobb (T) Plant City, FL Barry Wright 16.481 17 15 Hunter Sweet (T) Lake City, FL Kryptonite 16.502 18 32 Curtis Glover (T) Runnells, IA Mastersbilt 16.525 19 21w Chris Withers Waterford, PA Rocket 16.530 20 17m David Markham Live Oak, FL Kryptonite 16.535 21 99t Tyler Riggs New Matamoros, ON CA Rocket 16.554 22 10c Ronnie Cooper McKenzie, TN Black Diamond 16.762 23 24 Dennis Lee Williams Zephyrhills, FL Rocket 16.970 24 16 Tom Egner Hinesville, GA Longhorn 17.069 25 3 Micha McCall Brewton, AL TNT 17.181

KRC POWER STEERING B-MAIN RACES (10 Laps – Top 3 Transfer To Main Event):

1ST B-MAIN: 1. Kennedy; 2. Mathis; 3. Carter; 4. Bowie; 5. Slay; 6. Couch; 7. McMahon; 8. Creech; 9. Boardman; 10. Pearson; 11. McCarter.

2ND B-MAIN: 1. Gainey; 2. D. Shaw; 3. Ja. Knowles; 4. Sparkman; 5. Rae; 6. T. Cobb; 7. Riggs; 8. McCall; 9. Williams; 10. Glover.

3RD B-MAIN: 1. J. Shaw; 2. Harris; 3. Minga; 4. Mathews; 5. Cooney; 6. Burnside; 7. Wilson; 8. Halstead; 9. Waters; 10. T. Dixon.

4TH B-MAIN: 1. Hurst; 2. D. Dixon; 3. Harvey; 4. Sweet; 5. Rickels; 6. Cooper; 7. Withers; 8. Jo. Knowles; 9. Egner; 10. Markham DNS.

Newsome Raceway Parts, a Division of Raceway Chevrolet in Hartsville, SC, is the Title Sponsor of Crate Racin’ USA. Chevrolet Performance Parts is an Official Sponsor of Crate Racin’ USA. Hoosier Racing Tire is the Official Tire Sponsor of Crate Racin’ USA. VP Racing Fuel is the Official Race Fuel and Lubricant of Crate Racin’ USA. Knowles Race Parts and Bodies is the Official Parts Supplier for Crate Racin’ USA. David Smith Carburetors is the Official Carburetor of Crate Racin’ USA. Fullmoon Graphics is the Official Wrap, Banner, and Sign Company of Crate Racin’ USA. Crate Racin’ USA 2020 Chassis Sponsors are Warrior Race Cars, Rocket Chassis, GRT Race Cars, and CVR Race Cars.

The 25-lap Top Gun Sprint feature had no shortage of excitement as the 22 cars battled through three heat races before lining up for the A Main. Joe Zuczek, Justin Webster and 2019 Top Gun Sprints champion A.J. Maddox captured the heat races, putting themselves in position to qualify for the Lee and Jeff Barfield Memorial Sweep bonus of $300.

Maddox opened up by powering from the second row into the lead with Brandon Grubaugh in tow. In short order, Shane Butler moved from fourth to second before the first caution waved on lap 3. Danny Sams brought his 1* to third place as the leaders hit lapped traffic. Maddox would have better fortune as he was able to escape the pressure from Butler. Butler did catch and pass Maddox on lap eight, but Maddox returned the favor a lap later. Garrett Green moved into the top five after starting on the outside of the eighth row. On lap 11, Maddox drifted high in turn four and nearly lost the handle, but regained control and kept the lead as the caution came out on lap 14. The restart kept the lapped cars in their spot, which put two cars between Maddox and Butler. The racing picked up and action was all around the race track until a red flag stopped progress on lap 23 when Grubaugh and Tim Fricke collided with Fricke toppling. Both drivers were uninjured, but could not continue the event. On the restart, Green, who had moved to third, stuck the nose of his #82 between the front runners for a three-wide challenge. As the field came down to the checkered flag, it was Green grabbing his first East Bay Raceway Park feature win. The feature marks the start of the 2020 season for the Top Gun Sprints.

George Handy and Gary Lucas scored heat wins in the V-8 Warrior/Thunderstocks. The 15-lap main saw Collin Kruse going wire-to-wire to capture the victory.

Racing action will resume Friday night with the three divisions back in action for their second night. The final night of the week’s action will be Saturday, Feb. 1

Top Gun Sprints

Feature: Garrett Green (82), AJ Maddox (3A), Shane Butler (18), Danny Sams (1*), Robbie Smith (6S), Justin Webster (21), Luke Hill (41), Andrew Griffin (27), Joe Zuczek (50), Larry McVay (83), Kyle Connery (91), Billy Bridges (11B), Jeff Bye (26), Matt Kurtz (20), Bryan Eckley (12B), Brandon Grubaugh (G6), Tim Fricke (43MB), Scott Baldwin (4), Bruce Durden (17), Cole Nichols (N20), Nathan Barouch (13)

V-8 Warrior/Thunderstocks

Feature: Collin Kruse (92), Nick Brown (12), John Bradley (X), Mike Wilson (58), Michael Hart (99), Raymond Rogers (10), Raymond Vann (1), Kalen Maynard (2), Gary Lucas (106), Juston Meeks (10M), Raymond Rogers Jr. (48), Wayne Kissam (107), Randy Shields (30), Jeff Weaver (26), George Handy (105)