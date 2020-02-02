Hiett and Ownbey Boyd’s Speedway Iron-Man Cabin Fever Shakedown Preliminary Winners

RINGGOLD, GEORGIA– February 1, 2020 – The Schaeffer’s Oil Iron-Man Championship Late Model Series presented by DirtonDirt.com would begin its 2020 season with the opening day of the non-points 12th Annual Cabin Fever Shakedown and eighteen entries would sign in for race action and Jason Hiett of Oxford, AL would be the top qualifier at 13.357 seconds.

Two preliminary qualifying heat race events would be contested and Hiett would take the win in heat race one, with David Brannon nipping Dan Tipton for second at the finish, followed by Jason Deal and Robby Mason. Riley Hickman would lead the opening lap of heat two before spinning his machine in turn four, handing the lead over to John Ownbey, with Ownbey leading the remainder of the way to claim the win in the race, with Hickman charging from the rear of the field to finish second, with Jordan Rodabaugh, Will Roland, and Justin Shipley completing the top five.

The Brucebilt Performance Iron-Man Modified Series had several drivers in attendance taking practice laps, with those drivers including Sheldon Creed, Brandon Kinzer, Hunt Gossum, Cole Parker, Brad Dyer, Brian Shaw, Ricky Arms, Peyton Harlow, Blake Brown, Jeff Hamby, Joey Cotterman, and Ervin Vance.

The Schaeffer’s Oil Iron-Man Championship Late Model Series presented by DirtonDirt.com will conclude the 12th Annual Cabin Fever Shakedown tomorrow February 2, with the 40 lap, $5,000 to win main event, along with a full racing program for the Brucebilt Performance Iron-Man Modified Series, paying $1,200 to win.

Further information on the Schaeffer’s Oil Iron-Man Championship Late Model Series presented by DirtonDirt.com and the Brucebilt Performance Iron-Man Modified Series can be obtained by calling Series Race Director Chris Tilley at (606) 219-1723 or (828) 361-5981 or by visiting the official website located at www.CTPROMOTIONS.org.

The Schaeffer’s Oil Iron-Man Championship Late Model Series presented by DirtonDirt.com and the Brucebilt Performance Iron-Man Modified Series would like to thank the following sponsors and marketing partners for the 2020 season: Schaeffer’s Oil, Brucebilt Performance, AR Bodies, DirtonDirt.com, Earnhardt Technologies Group, Graphic Impressions, Knowles Race Parts and Bodies, VP Racing Fuels, Vic Hill Race Engines, Wiles Driveshafts, American Racer Tire, and Hoosier Racing Tire.

Official Summary of Results

Results for Night One of Schaeffer’s Oil Iron-Man Championship Late Model Series presented by DirtonDirt.com at Boyd’s Speedway in Ringgold, GA on February 1, 2020

Entries: 18

Overall Top Qualifier: Jason Hiett 13.357 seconds

Highest Finishing CT525 Engine ($200): None

Highest Finishing Steel/SPEC Engine ($200): None

Provisional Starters:

Heat One Finish (8 laps/all transfer)- Jason Hiett, David Brannon, Dan Tipton, Jason Deal, Robby Mason, Cody King, Jadon Frame (DNS), Joey Standridge (DNS), Joe Denby (DNS)

Heat Two Finish (8 laps/all transfer)- John Ownbey, Riley Hickman, Jordan Rodabaugh, Will Roland, Justin Shipley, Hayden Ownbey, Casey Turman, Justin Litchford, Lawson HIll

12th Annual Cabin Fever Shakedown Feature Lineup (40 laps/$5,000 to win)

Row 1: 85 Jason Hiett (Oxford, Ala) – J0 John Ownbey (Cleveland, Tenn.)

Row 2: 33 David Brannon (Elora, Tenn.) – D2 Riley Hickman (Ooltewah, Tenn.)

Row 3: 12T Dan Tipton (Knoxville, Tenn.) – 66 Jordan Rodabaugh (Soddy Daisy, Tenn)

Row 4: 7 Jason Deal (Ducktown, Tenn.) – 22 Will Roland (Jasper, Ga.)

Row 5: H31 Robby Mason (Hixson, Tenn.) – 08 Justin Shipley (Douglasville, Ga.)

Row 6: 62 Cody King (McDonough, Ga.) – H0 Hayden Ownbey (Cleveland, Tenn.)

Row 7: J8 Jaden Frame (Winchester, Tenn.) – 18 Casey Turman (Lafayette, Ga.)

Row 8: 56 Joey Standridge (Tellico Plains, Tenn.) – 27L Justin Litchford (Tullahoma, Tenn.)

Row 9: 27D Joe Denby (Tullahoma, Tenn.) – 111 Lawson Hill (Dallas, Ga)