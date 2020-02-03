Brian Brown Opening Season in Florida With 10 Races in 11-Day Span

Inside Line Promotions – GRAIN VALLEY, Mo. (Feb. 3, 2020) – Brian Brown is planning on an ambitious start to the season.

Brown will tackle 10 races in 11 days in the state of Florida, beginning this week with the DIRTcar Nationals before the action shifts to the western side of the state next week.

“A lot of times you want the season to be over when it’s coming to an end, but I was disappointed when last season ended,” he said. “I felt like we were gaining some speed and learned stuff in Pennsylvania (last September). We wanted to continue to race because things were going so well. Hopefully that will carry over into the start of this season.

“Chad, Nate and my dad put a lot of hard work in during the winter. All of our key partners are back so hopefully we’ll hit the ground running.”

UP NEXT – Wednesday through Sunday at Volusia Speedway Park in Barberville, Fla., during the DIRTcar Nationals with the Ollie’s Bargain Outlet All Star Circuit of Champions and World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series

“Volusia is a place where we’ve had a lot of success,” Brown said. “We’ve had a lot of podiums and top fives, but haven’t won there. Ideally we want to be in contention all week long. If we can do that maybe we can come away with a gator trophy for winning.

“We’ve had the qualifying speed. Our engines run good so we should qualify well. After that it’s up to us to make the right adjustments. When the track slows down we seem to struggle a little to have the proper grip to drive forward. I think some of the things we learned last year will play into that. Getting yourself qualified well and into the dashes is key. If we do that I need to do a better job that if our car is good enough to lead the first 15 laps of the feature to hold on to win those races and if not maybe lose only a spot or two rather than four.”

FLORIDA CONTINUES – Feb. 10-11 at East Bay Raceway Park in Tampa, Fla., with the Ollie’s Bargain Outlet All Star Circuit of Champions and Feb. 13-15 at East Bay Raceway Park for the Ronald Laney Memorial King of the 360s

“It’s been a long time since we’ve been there; maybe 2004,” Brown said. “I’m excited to get over there. It’s good where we have 10 races in 11 days. I’d much rather do that than race Friday and Saturday and sit around for a week before racing the next Friday and Saturday. Let’s get after it.”

MEDIA LINKS –

Website: http://www.BrianBrownRacing.com

Twitter: https://twitter.com/BrianBrown21

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Brian-Brown-Racing-200630163294222/

About Casey’s General Stores –

Casey’s General Stores is a Fortune 500 company operating over 2,100 convenience stores in 16 states. Founded more than 50 years ago, the company has grown to become the fourth-largest convenience store retailer and the fifth-largest pizza chain in the United States. Often located in the heart of its communities, Casey’s General Stores provides freshly prepared foods, quality gasoline, and friendly service at every location. Guests can enjoy famous, made-from-scratch pizza, donuts, other assorted bakery items, and (at select stores) Casey’s made-to-order sub sandwiches. Learn more and order online at http://www.Caseys.com.

About FVP –

FVP is built on a commitment to quality and delivered with unmatched service. FVP products are specifically engineered to provide OE quality that is equal or superior in performance to national brands at a competitive price.

The FVP brand started with competitively priced OEM quality batteries, filters, and radiators for cars, trucks and specialty vehicles. FVP now proudly offers a full line of batteries for all of your automotive, RV, boating, commercial and lawn & garden needs. FVP also offers a wide array of condensers, hub assemblies, motor oil, oil filters, cabin air filters, fuel filters, transmission filters, antifreeze, DEF, and chemicals.

FVP products are verified, proven, and built to the industry’s highest quality standards. Visit http://www.FVPparts.com to learn more.

SPONSOR SPOTLIGHT – Impact Signs, Awnings, Wraps

Impact Signs, Awnings, Wraps is a full-service provider of signs, awnings and wraps. The company, which was established in 1997 and has locations in Sedalia, Mo., and Columbia, Mo., has skilled craftsman utilize the latest technology and the highest quality products and components to ensure satisfied customers. For more information, visit http://www.Impact4800.com.

“Impact has been a valued partner of Brian Brown Racing since Day 1,” Brown said. “They make sure our cars look top notch and they just redid the vinyl on our trailer. They always do an outstanding job on every project.”

Brown would also like to thank Casey’s General Stores, FVP, FVP Stay Tuned, Champion Brands, MC Power, Rams Racing, Weld Wheels, Ditzfeld Transfer, Fischer Body Shop, Maxim Racing, J.D. Welding & Machine, Housby, Smiley’s Racing Products, The Waldinger Corporation, Restless Distillery, Factory Kahne Shocks, C & M Lawn & Landscape, Lincoln Electric, K&N Filters, www.HostIowa.net, FSR Racing Products, Ti64, ATL Tanks, Wolfe Eye Clinic, Bell Helmets, K1 RaceGear, Clem’s Helmets, Vortex Wings, All Pro Aluminum Cylinder Heads, ButlerBuilt Professional Seat Systems, Kenny’s Components, Rod End Supply, Winters Performance Products, Cometic Gaskets, KSE Racing Products, ISC Racers Tape, Kinsler Fuel Injection, Racing Optics, Donovan, Hoosier Tires, NGK Spark Plugs, XYZ Machining, Brown & Miller Racing Solutions, Red Devil Brakes, Schoenfeld Headers, 6B Apparel, Garrett Racing Engines and MSD Ignition for their continued support.