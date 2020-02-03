Sheppard, Bloomquist Racing Headline Battles at Illini 100

Sheppard Set to Defend Home Turf vs. Bloomquist Racing in Illini 100

Ticket packages available now for huge April 2-4 Farmer City Raceway event

FARMER CITY, IL – Feb. 3, 2019 – The Illini 100, one of Illinois’ most prestigious Dirt Late Model events featuring the World of Outlaws Morton Buildings Late Model Series, returns to Farmer City Raceway on April 2-4.

Fans can purchase ticket packages now and receive special prices towards reserved seating, general admission and children who are 12-and-under. To view prices, buy tickets and see all event information, visit worldofoutlaws.com/latemodels.

Illinois native Brandon Sheppard used his victory in the 2019 Illini 100 to propel himself toward his second World of Outlaws Morton Buildings Late Model Series championship. Taking the lead from Kentucky’s Tanner English on lap 32, Sheppard played some incredible defense through the final 43 circuits to claim the third Illini 100 title of his career and fourth-straight for Rocket1 Racing.

The Scott Bloomquist Racing tandem of Scott Bloomquist and Chris Madden won’t make it easy for Sheppard to repeat. Bloomquist returns to Illini 100 for the first time since 2016 when he finished third, while Madden posted a career-best fourth-place finish in 2017 and advanced seven spots last year to finish seventh.

With Sheppard’s third Illini 100 victory in 2019, he sits tied with the legendary Billy Moyer for most wins in event history.

Sheppard’s predecessor in the Rocket Chassis house car, Josh Richards, swept the weekend in 2016, winning both Friday and Saturday night’s Features to claim his first and only Illini 100 trophy. Since the event’s format change to a two-day show in 2015, Richards remains the only driver to win both the 25-lap and 75-lap Features back-to-back.

In addition to the World of Outlaws Morton Buildings Late Model Series, there will be DIRTcar Modifieds, DIRTcar Stock Cars and DIRTcar Pro Late Models competing during the weekend.

On-track action kicks off Thursday, April 2, when pit gates open at 4 p.m. for a night of practice for all divisions. Friday night’s (April 3) program features a complete show for all divisions, including a 25-lap, $6,000-to-win Morton Buildings Feature for the World of Outlaws. Pit gates open at noon, spectator gates open at 1 p.m., Hot Laps are scheduled for 6:30 p.m.

Saturday night, April 4, will have complete shows for the DIRTcar UMP Modifieds, DIRTcar Pro Late Models and the World of Outlaws with a 75-lap, $15,000-to-win finale. Pit gates open at noon, spectator gates open at 12:30 p.m., Hot Laps are scheduled for 5 p.m.

While multi-day ticket packages are available now, single-day tickets will be available online beginning March 1, and tickets will also be available at the track on each race day. New reserved seating is available this year, which fans can purchase in advance for discounted pricing.

Trackside parking spots are still available but are going fast, so get yours before they are gone. On-site camping spots are on sale now – call the track at (309) 928-9110 or visit their website (farmercityracing.com) to reserve your spot.

For World of Outlaws fans who can’t make it to the track, DIRTVision remains the place to watch every lap of action live from your home in 2020! Each race of the World of Outlaws Morton Buildings Late Model Series, World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series, DIRTcar Summer Nationals and Drydene Xtreme DIRTcar Series can be streamed to your personal device with the brand-new all-access Fast Pass subscription for just $39 per month. Order yours today and never miss a moment of the best dirt track racing has to offer!