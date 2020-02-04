Daryn Pittman Hunting For Back-To-Back DIRTcar Nationals Victory

AT A GLANCE: Daryn Pittman eyes back-to-back DIRTcar Nationals victory

Pittman enters year-two with Roth Motorsports for the 2020 World of Outlaws season

BARBERVILLE, FL – Feb. 4, 2020 – Daryn Pittman and his Roth Motorsports team didn’t know each other at all during last year’s DIRTcar Nationals.

That didn’t stop them from sweeping the to two season opening races for the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series and claiming the DIRTcar Nationals Big Gator championship – Pittman’s third Big Gator and Roth’s first.

Now, entering their second season together in 2020 with the same crew – plus a new addition – there’s a new level of comfort amongst the team, which they hope will translate into repeat success during the Feb. 7-9 DIRTcar Nationals at Volusia Speedway Park.

“I think that does ease things a little bit so we can focus on how to make our cars fast,” Pittman said. “Just a lot more comfortable situation going to the racetrack. Knowing 70% of the personalities and how each of us tick and what to expect.”

Pittman will be going for his fourth Big Gator in eight seasons this year. The half-mile Volusia Speedway Park has been one of Pittman’s better tracks throughout his career. The Owasso, OK driver has five wins at the speedway and an average finish of ninth.

“I’ve always enjoyed going to Volusia,” Pittman said. “I’ve always had pretty good success there. Obviously, there’s not guarantees with anything. I’m sure everybody else will be a little bit better. We’ve got our work cut out for us to be as good as we were last year. We’re optimistic we can get started off on the right foot and hopefully try to build our season from there.”

After sweeping the two season opening races last year, Pittman and his team went on an almost six-month winless slump before returning to Victory Lane at Grays Harbor Raceway in September and then, again, a week later at Silver Dollar Speedway for the Gold Cup. Pittman said team owner Dennis Roth joked the team shouldn’t come out of the box so strong this year.

The team’s plan for this year is no different than the last, though. They still plan on entering every race with the intention of winning. There’s tracks they know they need to improve on, but their mentality is to address each race individually. They’ll start with the DIRTcar Nationals and then go from there.

“Our goal is to try and start off as good,” Pittman said. “Hopefully we can get off to a good start and at least get one gator if we can and then be in contention for the big one at the end of the week. That’s our ultimate goal. I feel like if we’re in contention for the Big Gator at the end of the week then we’ve been very consistent and we’re off to a good start, whether we have the wins or not.”

THIS WEEK AT A GLANCE

WHEN & WHERE

Friday, Feb. 7, Saturday, Feb. 8, and Sunday, Feb. 9 at Volusia Speedway Park for the DIRTcar Nationals. Get tickets and more information.

ABOUT THE TRACK

Volusia Speedway Park is a semi-banked half-mile track. The track record is 12.569 sec. set by Paul McMahan on Feb. 10, 2011.

Online – VolusiaSpeedwayPark.com

Phone – (386) 985-4402

TICKETS

Tickets can be purchased by going to WorldofOutlaws.com/tix.

1/2-MILE WINNERS IN 2019

There were 25 races on a 1/2-mile track last year.

-Volusia Speedway: Daryn Pittman won on Feb. 8 and 9

-The Dirt Track at Las Vegas: Tim Shaffer won on Feb. 27 and Donny Schatz won on Feb. 28

-Perris Auto Speedway: Aaron Reutzel won on March 30

-Devil’s Bowl Speedway: Logan Schuchart won on April 12

-Eldora Speedway: Donny Schatz won on May 10, July 17 and July 19, Brad Sweet won on July 18 and July 20 and Logan Schuchart won on Sept. 27

-Williams Grove Speedway: David Gravel won on May 17 and Oct. 4; Lance Dewease won on May 18; Tim Shaffer won on July 26; Donny Schatz won on July 27 and Brent Marks won on Oct. 5

-Knoxville Raceway: Brian Brown won on June 14; Brad Sweet won on June 15; David Gravel on Aug. 10

-Black Hills Speedway: Carson Macedo won on Aug. 23

-Calistoga Speedway: David Gravel won on Sept. 14

-Lakeside Speedway: Donny Schatz won on Oct. 18

-Port Royal Speedway: Donny Schatz won on Oct. 25

VOLUSIA SPEEDWAY PARK PREVIOUS WINNERS

2019 – Daryn Pittman on Feb. 8 and Feb. 9

2018 – Sheldon Haudenschild on Feb. 9, Donny Schatz on Feb. 10, Donny Schatz on Feb. 11

2017 – Jason Johnson on Feb.17, Donny Schatz on Feb.19 (day), Donny Schatz on Feb.19 (night)

2016 – Brad Sweet on Feb. 12, Donny Schatz on Feb. 13, Brad Sweet on Feb. 14

2015 – Daryn Pittman on Feb. 13, Donny Schatz on Feb. 14, Brad Sweet on Feb. 15

2014 – Brad Sweet on Feb. 14, Donny Schatz on Feb. 15, Steve Kinser on Feb. 16

2013 – Daryn Pittman on Feb. 15, Terry McCarl on Feb. 16, Danny Lasoski on Feb. 17

2012 – Danny Lasoski on Feb. 18, Donny Schatz on Feb. 19, Craig Dollansky on Feb. 19

2011 – Steve Kinser on Feb. 11, Steve Kinser on Feb. 12, Jason Sides on Feb. 13

2010 – Donny Schatz on Feb. 6, Steve Kinser on Feb. 7

2009 – Donny Schatz on Feb. 6, Joey Saldana on Feb. 7, Donny Schatz on Feb. 8

2008 – Craig Dollansky on Feb. 8, Jason Meyers on Feb. 9, Danny Lasoski on Feb. 10

2007 – Donny Schatz on Feb. 9, Kerry Madsen on Feb. 10, Daryn Pittman on Feb. 10

2006 – Chad Kemenah on Feb. 9, Joey Saldana on Feb. 10

2005 – Jeff Shepard on Feb. 11, Steve Kinser on Feb. 13

1981 – Doug Wolfgang on Feb. 9

AROUND THE TURN: The World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series on Friday, March 13, will return to Cotton Bowl Speedway in Paige, TX. Get tickets and more information. Then on Saturday, March 14, the Series will venter to LoneStar Speedway in Kilgore, TX for the East Texas Lone Star Shootout. Get tickets and more information.