Michael Long takes Volusia DIRTcar Nationals UMP Modified opener

Heat Race #1

1 #8KS Kyle Strickler DIRTcar Modifieds Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap 8 08:58.943 7 00:18.075 North Carolina 2 #36 Kenny Wallace DIRTcar Modifieds Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap 8 09:01.743 5 00:18.518 2.800 2.800 Missouri 3 #90 Jason Beaulieu DIRTcar Modifieds Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap Canada 8 09:02.166 2 00:18.417 3.223 0.423 British Columbia 4 #82 Gary Dillon DIRTcar Modifieds Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap 8 09:04.025 5 00:18.773 5.082 1.859 North Carolina 5 #7JA Justin Allgaier DIRTcar Modifieds Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap 8 09:04.959 6 00:18.743 6.016 0.934 Illinois 6 #8 Steve Stevenson DIRTcar Modifieds Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap 8 09:06.053 3 00:18.792 7.110 1.094 Florida 7 #A1 Gary Bentley DIRTcar Modifieds Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap 8 09:07.684 6 00:19.141 8.741 1.631 Missouri 8 #1 Brenden Rassel DIRTcar Modifieds Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap 8 09:08.462 5 00:19.200 9.519 0.778 South Dakota 9 #15 Rick Potter DIRTcar Modifieds Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap 3 06:03.004 3 00:20.545 Pennsylvania 10 #96M Mike McKinney DIRTcar Modifieds Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap 00:00 0 00:00 Illinois

Heat Race #2

Results are not official

1 #5 Curt Spalding DIRTcar Modifieds Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap 8 03:51.563 6 00:18.235 Michigan 2 #2J Troy Johnson DIRTcar Modifieds Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap 8 03:53.377 8 00:18.372 1.814 1.814 Pennsylvania 3 #11JH Justin Haley DIRTcar Modifieds Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap 8 03:53.883 3 00:18.250 2.320 0.506 North Carolina 4 #11 Jesse Rupe DIRTcar Modifieds Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap 8 03:54.652 8 00:18.137 3.089 0.769 West Virginia 5 #6A Ryan Ayers DIRTcar Modifieds Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap 8 03:56.025 8 00:18.566 4.462 1.373 North Carolina 6 #71L Dennis Lunger DIRTcar Modifieds Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap 8 03:57.519 8 00:18.948 5.956 1.494 Ohio 7 #17T Michael Tarlton DIRTcar Modifieds Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap 8 03:58.881 3 00:19.262 7.318 1.362 Indiana 8 #22T Tony Anderson DIRTcar Modifieds Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap 8 03:59.366 8 00:19.632 7.803 0.485 Ohio 9 #32 Chad Roush DIRTcar Modifieds Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap 8 04:00.665 3 00:19.218 9.102 1.299 Ohio 10 #Z1 Zac Oedewaldt DIRTcar Modifieds Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap 2 00:57.192 2 00:19.720 Illinois

Heat Race #3

Results are not official

1 #23 Ryan Cripe DIRTcar Modifieds Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap 8 04:14.494 2 00:18.074 Indiana 2 #77 Ray Bollinger DIRTcar Modifieds Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap 8 04:16.593 3 00:18.846 2.099 2.099 Illinois 3 #22 Dale Kelley DIRTcar Modifieds Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap 8 04:17.320 5 00:18.972 2.826 0.727 Florida 4 #95 Michael Altobelli DIRTcar Modifieds Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap 8 04:17.989 3 00:18.918 3.495 0.669 Pennsylvania 5 #17 Rob Pitcher DIRTcar Modifieds Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap 8 04:18.621 4 00:19.937 4.127 0.632 New York 6 #11M Mike McGee DIRTcar Modifieds Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap 8 04:18.910 5 00:19.650 4.416 0.289 New York 7 #11Z Zane Oedewaldt DIRTcar Modifieds Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap 8 04:19.767 5 00:19.988 5.273 0.857 Illinois 8 #11N Gene Nicholas DIRTcar Modifieds Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap 8 04:20.348 3 00:19.779 5.854 0.581 Arkansas 9 #O7 Curtis King DIRTcar Modifieds Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap Canada 8 04:21.810 4 00:20.045 7.316 1.462 Ontario 10 #3L Jeff Leka DIRTcar Modifieds Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap 2 01:12.345 1 00:22.477 Illinois

Heat Race #4

Results are not official

1 #75 Terry Phillips DIRTcar Modifieds Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap 8 02:50.315 7 00:18.258 Missouri 2 #2A Donnie Moran DIRTcar Modifieds Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap 8 02:52.315 2 00:18.675 2.000 2.000 Ohio 3 #7 Drake Troutman DIRTcar Modifieds Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap 8 02:52.543 6 00:18.641 2.228 0.228 Pennsylvania 4 #24 Zeke McKenzie DIRTcar Modifieds Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap 8 02:52.793 6 00:18.154 2.478 0.250 Indiana 5 #67 Garret Stewart DIRTcar Modifieds Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap 8 02:53.719 2 00:18.895 3.404 0.926 Florida 6 #25 Tyler Nicely DIRTcar Modifieds Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap 8 02:54.278 8 00:18.438 3.963 0.559 Kentucky 7 #12H Jason Hughes DIRTcar Modifieds Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap 8 02:55.215 8 00:18.260 4.900 0.937 Oklahoma 8 #12L Lucas Lee DIRTcar Modifieds Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap 8 02:57.576 6 00:18.988 7.261 2.361 Tennessee 9 #20 Tyler Hendrix DIRTcar Modifieds Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap 8 03:00.311 8 00:19.157 9.996 2.735 Ohio 10 #Z06 Larry Mott DIRTcar Modifieds Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap 8 03:03.733 5 00:19.701 13.418 3.422 Florida

Heat Race #5

Results are not official

1 #35 David Stremme DIRTcar Modifieds Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap 8 02:45.155 5 00:18.002 North Carolina 2 #8A Austin Holcombe DIRTcar Modifieds Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap 8 02:48.563 5 00:18.355 3.408 3.408 North Carolina 3 #2 Nick Hoffman DIRTcar Modifieds Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap 8 02:48.761 5 00:18.321 3.606 0.198 North Carolina 4 #49 Brian Ruhlman DIRTcar Modifieds Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap 8 02:50.821 8 00:18.751 5.666 2.060 Michigan 5 #88 Matt Crafton DIRTcar Modifieds Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap 8 02:52.302 4 00:18.812 7.147 1.481 California 6 #31G Stephen Pedulla DIRTcar Modifieds Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap 8 02:54.756 4 00:19.091 9.601 2.454 North Carolina 7 #9 Sheldon Creed DIRTcar Modifieds Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap 8 02:55.565 4 00:18.916 10.410 0.809 California 8 #89W Rick Weitekamp DIRTcar Modifieds Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap 8 03:04.065 6 00:19.998 18.910 8.500 Illinois 9 #5F Jerry Foster DIRTcar Modifieds Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap 7 02:48.313 5 00:19.965 3.158 Maryland

Heat Race #6

Results are not official

1 #K19 Will Krup DIRTcar Modifieds Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap 8 04:16.613 2 00:18.644 Illinois 2 #17TE Tyler Evans DIRTcar Modifieds Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap 8 04:17.196 8 00:18.559 0.583 0.583 West Virginia 3 #7A Shane Sabraski DIRTcar Modifieds Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap 8 04:18.275 7 00:18.742 1.662 1.079 Minnesota 4 #7CT Christian Thomas DIRTcar Modifieds Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap 8 04:18.650 7 00:18.732 2.037 0.375 North Carolina 5 #12 Jason Gross DIRTcar Modifieds Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap 8 04:21.990 7 00:19.097 5.377 3.340 Wisconsin 6 #97 Mitch Thomas DIRTcar Modifieds Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap 8 04:24.314 8 00:19.200 7.701 2.324 Maryland 7 #11H Spencer Hughes DIRTcar Modifieds Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap 8 04:24.770 5 00:19.217 8.157 0.456 Mississippi 8 #52 Colin Green DIRTcar Modifieds Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap 8 04:26.734 5 00:19.457 10.121 1.964 Kentucky 9 #9PG Percy Gendreau DIRTcar Modifieds Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap 8 04:31.188 6 00:20.105 14.575 4.454 Ohio

Heat Race #7

Results are not official

1 #18L Michael Long DIRTcar Modifieds Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap 8 02:37.460 5 00:18.122 Illinois 2 #45J Johnny Broking DIRTcar Modifieds Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap 8 02:41.974 7 00:18.643 4.514 4.514 Minnestoa 3 #99M Mike Mullen DIRTcar Modifieds Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap 8 02:42.632 3 00:18.649 5.172 0.658 Wisconsin 4 #19 Chad Bauer DIRTcar Modifieds Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap 8 02:45.929 8 00:19.155 8.469 3.297 Michigan 5 #24D Travis Dickson DIRTcar Modifieds Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap 8 02:46.468 8 00:19.229 9.008 0.539 Ohio 6 #1M Curt Myers DIRTcar Modifieds Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap 8 02:48.041 3 00:19.241 10.581 1.573 Wisconsin 7 #4UW Bobby Regot DIRTcar Modifieds Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap 8 02:49.307 4 00:19.372 11.847 1.266 Missouri 8 #100 Scott Fritz DIRTcar Modifieds Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap 8 02:50.989 6 00:19.448 13.529 1.682 Pennsylvania 9 #1S Brian Shaw DIRTcar Modifieds Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap 00:12.605 0 00:00 Illinois

Heat Race #8

Results are not official

1 #65 Todd Sherman DIRTcar Modifieds Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap 8 04:58.711 5 00:18.635 Indiana 2 #O5 Dave Wietholder DIRTcar Modifieds Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap 8 05:00.005 3 00:19.021 1.294 1.294 Illinois 3 #7F Bryan Foy DIRTcar Modifieds Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap 8 05:00.667 6 00:19.226 1.956 0.662 Louisiana 4 #96 Cole Parker DIRTcar Modifieds Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap 8 05:01.551 8 00:19.380 2.840 0.884 Indiana 5 #6 Ryan Fowler DIRTcar Modifieds Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap 8 05:02.250 3 00:19.285 3.539 0.699 Florida 6 #OO Buzzie Reutimann DIRTcar Modifieds Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap 8 05:02.553 3 00:19.876 3.842 0.303 Florida 7 #99 Hunt Gossum DIRTcar Modifieds Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap 8 05:02.978 3 00:19.452 4.267 0.425 Kentucky 8 #14J John Baker DIRTcar Modifieds Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap 5 03:05.646 5 00:20.419 Indiana 9 #O1 Bryce Nichols DIRTcar Modifieds Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap 2 01:00.046 1 00:23.793 Michigan

C-Main #1

Results are not official

1 #1 Brenden Rassel DIRTcar Modifieds Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap 8 03:02.103 7 00:18.979 South Dakota 2 #100 Scott Fritz DIRTcar Modifieds Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap 8 03:06.934 8 00:19.255 4.831 4.831 Pennsylvania 3 #11N Gene Nicholas DIRTcar Modifieds Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap 8 03:08.461 6 00:19.670 6.358 1.527 Arkansas 4 #5F Jerry Foster DIRTcar Modifieds Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap 8 03:13.202 6 00:20.073 11.099 4.741 Maryland 5 #O7 Curtis King DIRTcar Modifieds Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap Canada 8 03:16.819 8 00:20.502 14.716 3.617 Ontario 6 #89W Rick Weitekamp DIRTcar Modifieds Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap 8 03:18.436 2 00:20.659 16.333 1.617 Illinois 7 #96M Mike McKinney DIRTcar Modifieds Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap 4 01:49.146 3 00:19.316 Illinois 8 #3L Jeff Leka DIRTcar Modifieds Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap 2 01:13.281 1 00:21.370 Illinois 9 #1S Brian Shaw DIRTcar Modifieds Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap 00:30.677 0 00:00 Illinois 10 #15 Rick Potter DIRTcar Modifieds Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap 00:00 0 00:00 Pennsylvania

C-Main #2

Results are not official

1 #22T Tony Anderson DIRTcar Modifieds Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap 8 04:22.986 3 00:19.039 Ohio 2 #12L Lucas Lee DIRTcar Modifieds Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap 8 04:23.512 2 00:19.163 0.526 0.526 Tennessee 3 #52 Colin Green DIRTcar Modifieds Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap 8 04:24.877 4 00:19.451 1.891 1.365 Kentucky 4 #32 Chad Roush DIRTcar Modifieds Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap 8 04:25.495 7 00:19.405 2.509 0.618 Ohio 5 #O1 Bryce Nichols DIRTcar Modifieds Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap 8 04:29.186 4 00:20.266 6.200 3.691 Michigan 6 #9PG Percy Gendreau DIRTcar Modifieds Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap 8 04:29.515 3 00:20.178 6.529 0.329 Ohio 7 #14J John Baker DIRTcar Modifieds Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap 8 04:29.834 4 00:20.133 6.848 0.319 Indiana 8 #20 Tyler Hendrix DIRTcar Modifieds Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap 8 04:30.114 4 00:19.932 7.128 0.280 Ohio 9 #Z06 Larry Mott DIRTcar Modifieds Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap 8 04:31.525 4 00:20.578 8.539 1.411 Florida 10 #Z1 Zac Oedewaldt DIRTcar Modifieds Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap 3 01:23.255 3 00:20.427 Illinois

Last Chance Showdown #1

Results are not official

1 #49 Brian Ruhlman DIRTcar Modifieds Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap 8 02:41.015 5 00:18.470 Michigan 2 #88 Matt Crafton DIRTcar Modifieds Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap 8 02:44.198 2 00:18.734 3.183 3.183 California 3 #7JA Justin Allgaier DIRTcar Modifieds Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap 8 02:46.849 7 00:19.026 5.834 2.651 Illinois 4 #31G Stephen Pedulla DIRTcar Modifieds Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap 8 02:51.782 8 00:19.641 10.767 4.933 North Carolina 5 #8 Steve Stevenson DIRTcar Modifieds Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap 8 02:52.416 3 00:19.774 11.401 0.634 Florida 6 #A1 Gary Bentley DIRTcar Modifieds Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap 8 02:53.513 7 00:19.755 12.498 1.097 Missouri 7 #1 Brenden Rassel DIRTcar Modifieds Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap 8 02:53.790 7 00:19.617 12.775 0.277 South Dakota 8 #9 Sheldon Creed DIRTcar Modifieds Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap 8 02:54.923 8 00:19.652 13.908 1.133 California 9 #11N Gene Nicholas DIRTcar Modifieds Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap 8 02:58.142 5 00:20.276 17.127 3.219 Arkansas 10 #82 Gary Dillon DIRTcar Modifieds Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap 8 03:00.321 5 00:20.096 19.306 2.179 North Carolina 11 #O7 Curtis King DIRTcar Modifieds Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap Canada 8 03:01.432 7 00:20.509 20.417 1.111 Ontario 12 #96M Mike McKinney DIRTcar Modifieds Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap 00:00 0 00:00 Illinois

Last Chance Showdown #2

Results are not official

1 #7CT Christian Thomas DIRTcar Modifieds Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap 8 02:42.340 7 00:18.501 North Carolina 2 #11 Jesse Rupe DIRTcar Modifieds Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap 8 02:47.552 2 00:18.976 5.212 5.212 West Virginia 3 #71L Dennis Lunger DIRTcar Modifieds Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap 8 02:49.876 8 00:19.452 7.536 2.324 Ohio 4 #6A Ryan Ayers DIRTcar Modifieds Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap 8 02:49.986 2 00:19.411 7.646 0.110 North Carolina 5 #97 Mitch Thomas DIRTcar Modifieds Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap 8 02:51.381 8 00:19.507 9.041 1.395 Maryland 6 #100 Scott Fritz DIRTcar Modifieds Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap 8 02:53.323 7 00:19.732 10.983 1.942 Pennsylvania 7 #17T Michael Tarlton DIRTcar Modifieds Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap 8 02:54.065 8 00:19.910 11.725 0.742 Indiana 8 #12 Jason Gross DIRTcar Modifieds Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap 8 02:54.652 7 00:19.837 12.312 0.587 Wisconsin 9 #89W Rick Weitekamp DIRTcar Modifieds Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap 8 03:01.979 4 00:20.673 19.639 7.327 Illinois 10 #11H Spencer Hughes DIRTcar Modifieds Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap 00:00 0 00:00 Mississippi 11 #5F Jerry Foster DIRTcar Modifieds Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap 00:00 0 00:00 0.000 Maryland 12 #3L Jeff Leka DIRTcar Modifieds Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap 00:00 0 00:00 0.000 Illinois

Last Chance Showdown #3

Results are not official

1 #95 Michael Altobelli DIRTcar Modifieds Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap 8 03:07.909 3 00:19.171 Pennsylvania 2 #24D Travis Dickson DIRTcar Modifieds Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap 8 03:08.704 5 00:19.020 0.795 0.795 Ohio 3 #19 Chad Bauer DIRTcar Modifieds Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap 8 03:09.453 4 00:19.133 1.544 0.749 Michigan 4 #1M Curt Myers DIRTcar Modifieds Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap 8 03:12.737 7 00:19.291 4.828 3.284 Wisconsin 5 #11M Mike McGee DIRTcar Modifieds Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap 8 03:14.648 8 00:19.756 6.739 1.911 New York 6 #52 Colin Green DIRTcar Modifieds Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap 8 03:17.429 6 00:19.937 9.520 2.781 Kentucky 7 #22T Tony Anderson DIRTcar Modifieds Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap 8 03:18.672 8 00:19.929 10.763 1.243 Ohio 8 #11Z Zane Oedewaldt DIRTcar Modifieds Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap 8 03:20.740 6 00:20.257 12.831 2.068 Illinois 9 #14J John Baker DIRTcar Modifieds Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap 8 03:22.613 4 00:20.593 14.704 1.873 Indiana 10 #O1 Bryce Nichols DIRTcar Modifieds Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap 8 03:24.870 4 00:21.010 16.961 2.257 Michigan 11 #17 Rob Pitcher DIRTcar Modifieds Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap 5 02:21.329 3 00:20.401 New York 12 #4UW Bobby Regot DIRTcar Modifieds Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap 00:00 0 00:00 Missouri

Last Chance Showdown #4

Results are not official

1 #24 Zeke McKenzie DIRTcar Modifieds Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap 8 03:30.319 6 00:18.577 Indiana 2 #67 Garret Stewart DIRTcar Modifieds Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap 8 03:34.472 7 00:18.983 4.153 4.153 Florida 3 #96 Cole Parker DIRTcar Modifieds Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap 8 03:37.263 3 00:19.281 6.944 2.791 Indiana 4 #OO Buzzie Reutimann DIRTcar Modifieds Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap 8 03:38.737 6 00:19.369 8.418 1.474 Florida 5 #25 Tyler Nicely DIRTcar Modifieds Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap 8 03:39.367 7 00:19.309 9.048 0.630 Kentucky 6 #12H Jason Hughes DIRTcar Modifieds Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap 8 03:39.609 6 00:19.180 9.290 0.242 Oklahoma 7 #99 Hunt Gossum DIRTcar Modifieds Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap 8 03:41.830 6 00:19.792 11.511 2.221 Kentucky 8 #12L Lucas Lee DIRTcar Modifieds Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap 8 03:43.940 2 00:20.051 13.621 2.110 Tennessee 9 #32 Chad Roush DIRTcar Modifieds Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap 8 03:44.889 7 00:20.167 14.570 0.949 Ohio 10 #20 Tyler Hendrix DIRTcar Modifieds Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap 8 03:47.076 3 00:20.390 16.757 2.187 Ohio 11 #9PG Percy Gendreau DIRTcar Modifieds Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap 8 03:48.457 5 00:20.163 18.138 1.381 Ohio 12 #6 Ryan Fowler DIRTcar Modifieds Laps Total Time Best Lap Best Time Diff Gap 00:00 0 00:00 Florida

