Sweet, Strickler Surge to Victories on Night 2 at DIRTcar Nationals

BARBERVILLE, FL — Feb. 5, 2020 — Kasey Kahne Racing’s Brad Sweet picked up right where he left off last season by powering to victory Wednesday in the Ollie’s Bargain Outlet All Star Circuit of Champions Sprint Car Series Feature on night two at Volusia Speedway Park’s DIRTcar Nationals presented by Bozard Ford.

The defending World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series champion, Sweet swept from third to second to the lead on laps 12-14 and held off polesitter Ian Madsen to the checkered flag in the 25-lap feature on Volusia’s half-mile dirt oval.

Cory Eliason was third while recent Chili Bowl winner and NASCAR star Kyle Larson was the hard charger after racing from 14th to 4th. Sweet’s Kasey Kahne Racing teammate James McFadden rounded out the top five.

The DIRTcar UMP Modified Feature was a bit of role reversal from Tuesday’s opener with Kyle Strickler getting the best of Michael Long in the early going before David Stremme and Nick Hoffman forced their way into the battle for the lead. After working past Stremme with 7 laps to go, Hoffman set his sights on Strickler. Hoffman showed Strickler his nose going into Turn 1 on the final lap, forcing Strickler to drop from the top to Hoffman’s bottom groove in Turns 3 and 4, slicing Hoffman’s momentum headed to the checkered flag.

Hoffman narrowly held off Stremme for second as Long was fourth and Jason Hughes in fifth.

DIRTcar Nationals Race Report; Volusia Speedway Park; Feb. 5, 2020

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet All Star Circuit of Champions Feature (25 laps): 1. 49-Brad Sweet [3] [$5,000]; 2. 18-Ian Madsen [1]; 3. 26-Cory Eliason [2]; 4. 57-Kyle Larson [14]; 5. 9-James McFadden [6]; 6. 14-Tim Shaffer [4]; 7. 41-David Gravel [11]; 8. 17-Sheldon Haudenschild [8]; 9. 1A-Jacob Allen [5]; 10. 15K-Chad Kemenah [13]; 11. 1S-Logan Schuchart [10]; 12. 2-Carson Macedo [15]; 13. 48-Danny Dietrich [12]; 14. 2M-Kerry Madsen [24]; 15. 83-Daryn Pittman [83]; 16. 13-Paul McMahan [17]; 17. 14P-Parker Price-Miller [19]; 18. 11K-Kraig Kinser [23]; 19. 3Z-Brock Zearfoss [9]; 20. 15-Donny Schatz [21]; 21. 7-Shane Stewart [20]; 22. 5W-Lucas Wolfe [18]; 23. 21-Brian Brown [22]; 24. 15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr. [7].

DIRTcar UMP Modified Feature (20 laps): 1. 8KS-Kyle Strickler [2] [$1,000]; 2. 2-Nick Hoffman [8][$600]; 3. 35-David Stremme [3][$400]; 4. 18L-Michael Long [1][$350]; 5. 12H-Jason Hughes [6][$300]; 6. 23-Ryan Cripe [15][$275]; 7. 25-Tyler Nicely [11][$250]; 8. 24-Zeke McKenzie [25][$225]; 9. 17TE-Tyler Evans [12][$200]; 10. K19-Will Krup [21][$200]; 11. 36-Kenny Wallace [10][$175]; 12. 5-Curt Spalding [16][$140]; 13. 49-Brian Ruhlman [4][$130]; 14. 67-Garret Stewart [20][$125]; 15. 6A-Ryan Ayers [13][$125]; 16. 75-Terry Phillips [28][$125]; 17. 95-Michael Altobelli [18][$125]; 18. 11H-Spencer Hughes [7][$125]; 19. 3L-Jeff Leka [24][$125]; 20. 22-Dale Kelley [9][$125]; 21. 65-Todd Sherman [22][$125]; 22. 31G-Stephen Pedulla [14][$125]; 23. 19-Chad Bauer [26][$125]; 24. 99M-Mike Mullen [19][$125]; 25. 96M-Mike McKinney [17][$125]; 26. 21-Taylor Cook [23][$100]; 27. 7JA-Justin Allgaier [27][$100]; 28. 7-Drake Troutman [5][$100].