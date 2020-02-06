THOMAS LEADS THE WAY ON OCALA PRACTICE NIGHT

By: Richie Murray – USAC Media

Ocala, Fla. (February 6, 2020)………Kevin Thomas, Jr., the owner of both the one-lap and eight-lap track records at Bubba Raceway Park in a USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midget, led the way with the fastest practice lap in Thursday night’s open session leading into the season openers, February 7-8 at the 3/8-mile D-Shaped track in Ocala, Fla.

Thomas, of Cullman, Ala., set the pace with a lap of 14.015 in his Petry Motorsports/FK Rod Ends – Petry Excavating – Keizer Aluminum Wheels/Bullet/Speedway Toyota. Thomas is aiming for his first USAC-sanctioned midget win at Ocala following a pair of wins in a POWRi event there in 2018.

All three Petry Motorsports entries were in the top-seven in overall practice. Jerry Coons, Jr. (Tucson, Ariz.) was third while Tanner Carrick (Lincoln, Calif.) took seventh.

Chris Windom (Canton, Ill.) was second in his USAC debut with Tucker/Boat Motorsports at 14.082. Reigning series champion and sweeper of both nights at Ocala one year ago, Tyler Courtney (Indianapolis, Ind.) was fourth while Zeb Wise (Angola, Ind.) was fifth in his first USAC ride for Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports.

Tanner Thorson (Minden, Nev.), Carrick, Cole Bodine (Rossville, Ind.), Buddy Kofoid (Penngrove, Calif.) and Cannon McIntosh (Bixby, Okla.) rounded out the top-ten.

Twenty cars were in the pits on Thursday night, with 19 taking an official time.

Winter Dirt Games XI officially begins this Friday night, February 7, Pits open at 4pm Eastern, the drivers meeting begins at 6pm with cars getting on track at 6:30pm. The action gets underway an hour earlier on Saturday night, February 8, with the drivers meeting set for 5pm and cars on track at 5:30pm.

General admission tickets both nights for adults are $25 and $20 for kids age 11-15. Pit passes are $35 apiece. You can watch all the action live on www.FloRacing.com or listen to free audio of the broadcast on the USAC app or on your desktop or laptop at http://mixlr.com/usac-official/. You may also follow along with live timing from the event on the USAC app.

USAC NOS ENERGY DRINK MIDGET NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP PRACTICE RESULTS: February 6, 2020 – Bubba Raceway Park – Ocala, Florida – “Winter Dirt Games X”

PRACTICE RESULTS: 1. Kevin Thomas, Jr. , 5, Petry-14.015; 2. Chris Windom, 89, Tucker/Boat-14.082; 3. Jerry Coons, Jr., 25, Petry-14.182; 4. Tyler Courtney, 7BC, Clauson/Marshall-14.187; 5. Zeb Wise, 71, Kunz/Curb-Agajanian-14.201; 6. Tanner Thorson, 19, Hayward-14.209; 7. Tanner Carrick, 35, Petry-14.217; 8. Cole Bodine, 39BC, Clauson/Marshall-14.231; 9. Buddy Kofoid, 67, Kunz/Curb-Agajanian-14.376; 10. Cannon McIntosh, 71K, Kunz/Curb-Agajanian-14.393; 11. Daison Pursley, 9, Kunz/Curb-Agajanian-14.424; 12. Logan Seavey, 21KS, Reynolds-14.453; 13. Andrew Layser, 82, Tucker/Boat-14.530; 14. Jesse Colwell, 21K, Reynolds-14.581; 15. Robert Dalby, 4D, Dalby-14.725; 16. Steve Buckwalter, 25B, Buckwalter-14.737; 17. Chase Jones, 7K, Irwin-14.837; 18. Michael Magic, 5m, Magic-15.832; 19. Mark Cole, 6x, Cole-16.728; 20. Mike Magic, 4m, Magic-NT.

NEXT USAC NOS ENERGY DRINK MIDGET NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP RACES: February 7-8, 2020 – Bubba Raceway Park – Ocala, Florida – “Winter Dirt Games XI”