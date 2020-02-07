Texan Tops Sprint Car Field on Night 3 at Volusia’s DIRTcar Nationals

Hoffman dominates DIRTcar UMP Modified Feature to take points lead

BARBERVILLE, FL — Feb. 6, 2020 — Texan Aaron Reutzel outlasted the field Thursday at Volusia Speedway Park to capture the Sprint Car Feature on Night 3 of the DIRTcar Nationals presented by Bozard Ford.

A series of cautions in the final five laps of the Ollie’s Bargain Outlet All Star Circuit of Champions Sprint Car Feature forced Reutzel to fight off Brad Sweet over a series of restarts. While several drivers struggled with tires over the final few laps, Reutzel said he pulled his wing back to help him survive and win for the 26th time with the All Stars and the first time in his career at Volusia Speedway Park.

Australia-native Ian Madsen was third with Tony Stewart Racing’s Donny Schatz and Kasey Kahne Racing’s James McFadden rounding out the top five.

In the DIRTcar UMP Modified Feature, defending champion Nick Hoffman earned the 16th DIRTcar Nationals victory of his career after sweeping past Mike McKinney for the lead on Lap 6. Once out front, Hoffman controlled the pace and pulled away for the win followed by McKinney, Brian Ruhlman and Justin Allgaier.

The victory, combined with tire issues for Kyle Strickler and Michael Long, vaulted Hoffman to the overall points lead for the event as he chases a record fifth Big Gator Trophy as DIRTcar Nationals champion.

There were 117 cars entered in competition Thursday night — 83 DIRTcar UMP Modifieds and 34 Sprint Cars.

DIRTcar Nationals Race Report; Volusia Speedway Park; Feb. 6, 2020

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet All Star Circuit of Champions Feature (25 laps): 1. 87-Aaron Reutzel [3] [$5,000]; 2. 49-Brad Sweet [2]; 3. 18-Ian Madsen [1]; 4. 15-Donny Schatz [7]; 5. 9-James McFadden; 6. 21-Brian Brown [14]; 7. 83-Daryn Pittman [10]; 8. 57-Kyle Larson [12]; 9. 41-David Gravel [11]; 10. 48-Danny Dietrich [18]; 11. Carson Macedo [21]; 12. 13-Paul McMahan [16]; 13. 26-Cory Eliason [24]; 14. 5W-Lucas Wolfe [15]; 15. 14-Tim Shaffer [13]; 16. 5-Brent Marks [19]; 17. 1S-Logan Schuchart [8]; 18. 17-Sheldon Haudenschild [6]; 19. 2M-Kerry Madsen [23]; 20. 14P-Parker Price-Miller [4]; 21. 2C-Wayne Johnson [17]; 22. 15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr. [9]; 23. W20-Greg Wilson [20]; 24. 15K-Chad Kemenah [22].

DIRTcar UMP Modified Feature (20 laps): 1. 2-Nick Hoffman [6][$1,000]; 2. 96M-Mike McKinney [1][$600]; 3. 49-Brian Ruhlman [5][$400]; 4. 7JA-Justin Allgaier [7][$350]; 5. 12H-Jason Hughes [10][$300]; 6. 24-Zeke McKenzie [16][$275]; 7. 36-Kenny Wallace [18][$250]; 8. 95-Michael Altobelli [14][$225]; 9. 21-Taylor Cook [17][$200]; 10. 3L-Jeff Leka [11][$200]; 11. 7A-Shane Sabraski [30][$175]; 12. 99-Hunt Gossum [22][$140]; 13. 2A-Donnie Moran [21][$130]; 14. 1M-Curt Myers [23][$125]; 15. 67-Garret Stewart [29][$125]; 16. 5-Curt Spalding [28][$125]; 17. 8KS-Kyle Strickler [4][$125]; 18. 88-Matt Crafton [24][$125]; 19. 23-Ryan Cripe [19][$125]; 20. 35-David Stremme [2][$125]; 21. 52-Colin Green [20][$125]; 22. OOD-David Reutimann [13][$125]; 23. 18L-Michael Long [12][$125]; 24. 75-Terry Phillips [25][$125]; 25. 25-Tyler Nicely [3][$125]; 26. K19-Will Krup [8][$100]; 27. 7-Drake Troutman [9][$100]; 28. 11H-Spencer Hughes [15][$100]; 29. 4UW-Bobby Regot [32][$100]; 30. 1S-Brian Shaw [27][$100]; 31. 12-Jason Gross [26][$100]; 32. 45J-Johnny Broking [31][$100]; KSE Hard Charger Award: 7A-Shane Sabraski[+19]