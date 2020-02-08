Zeigler Wins Thriller Over Bronson

TAMPA, FL (February 7, 2020)– Former Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Rookie-of-the-Year Mason Zeigler narrowly edged out Kyle Bronson at the finish line to win Friday Night’s Wrisco Industries Winternationals at East Bay Raceway Park. For Zeigler, it was his second career Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series win, with both coming at East Bay Raceway Park.

A caution with nine laps to go caused a frantic single-file restart. Zeigler made a charge to the lead as he and Bronson traded the lead twice in the final four laps to win by a scant .068 seconds.

Bronson finished second in the Brandon Ford Rocket with Brandon Sheppard taking third in the Valvoline Mark Richards Racing Rocket 1 House Car. Tyler Erb finished in fourth, followed by Jonathan Davenport who completed the top five.

Before a packed house, Sheppard was looking for his third win of the week, bolted to the lead with Tyler Erb and Jimmy Owens trailing. Sheppard held off Erb for the first eight laps of the race until the first caution came out. On the restart, Bronson gained the lead for the first time in the race as he passed Sheppard for the top spot. Sheppard fell to second, with Owens still holding the third spot.

On lap 17, Josh Richards, who was running fourth after starting 10th, slowed with drive line failure. On the restart, there would a long green flag run for 24 laps with Bronson holding the point. With ten laps to go the running order was Bronson, Sheppard, Erb, Jonathan Davenport and Zeigler.

A caution for a slowing Boom Briggs on lap 41 set up, what would be a classic, East Bay finish. On the restart with nine laps to go, Bronson would carry the lead, to within five laps of victory, but Zeigler was picking off cars one-by-one as he climbed to third and then eventually second with four laps remaining.

Zeigler and Bronson had an epic battle for the race lead with Bronson yielding the lead to Zeigler on lap 48, but Bronson came back to lead. On the final lap, Zeigler went back around Bronson and as they came to the checkers, Zeigler would edge Bronson by a nose for his first series win since winning at East Bay in 2016.

Zeigler, the 2018 Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Rookie-of-the-Year was ecstatic with the win before a cheering crowd in Lucas Oil Victory Lane. “I knew Kyle (Bronson) was going to be tough because that cushion was still pretty good up there. The cautions really helped me because their tires were getting a little cool and I could just work that middle (groove). I knew if I could just get ahead of him, clear him, and take his nose getting into (turns) one and two, we could drive away. He gave me all I wanted. I didn’t expect that slider. I didn’t think he’d be able to pull up alongside me again, and he sure as heck did. We just had barely enough room there. I did everything I could not to door him, it’s just hard-core racing. This place is elbows up and get after it. We’re just happy to come out here and put on a show.”

Bronson was looking for his second career Series win during the East Bay Winternationals, and led 40 of the 50 laps but came up just short. “The late caution definitely hurt me there. I felt like I had a little bit of a gap before that happened, but we had a 1300 on, and them guys had a 40 on. At the end there, when we fired up with nine laps to go, I knew my tire was done. I drove as hard as I could, I felt like, without putting it into the fence. Mason did a good job. He raced me hard, he raced me clean, I wasn’t going to wreck him as clean as he raced me. That’s all I could do to hold him back, I just couldn’t beat that tire. He did a good job. I’d like to thank my guys. We destroyed a car this week and put this Crate car together, and come back and raced last night. I’ve got some momentum going now and hopefully we’ll win $12,000 tomorrow.”

Sheppard was on a mission to win his third race of the week and led the first 8 laps, and ultimately took another podium finish. “At the beginning, I was going too hard and was overheating my tires on the long runs. Every time I tried to move down, I wasn’t any good, but it was because I was overheating my tires. I think Mason had a little different tire than we did, and that probably helped him get down there in the black. Once Kyle passed me there I was just kind of just riding behind him.”

The winner’s Fred Zeigler-owned Rocket Chassis is powered by a Cornett Racing Engine and sponsored by JLE Industries, Ohio Pyle Vacation Rentals, Midwest Sheet Metal, and MS Shock Therapy.

The rest of top ten finishers were Mike Marlar, Tim McCreadie, Tanner English, Brian Shirley, and Tyler Bruening.

Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series

Race Summary

Wrisco Industries Winternationals – presented by Lucas Oil

Friday, February 7th, 2020

East Bay Raceway Park – Tampa, FL

Lucas Oil Time Trials

Fast Time Group A: Tyler Erb / 14.504 seconds (overall)

Fast Time Group A: Tyler Erb / 14.504 seconds (overall)

Fast Time Group B: Billy Moyer Jr. / 14.618 seconds

Penske Race Shocks Heat Race #1 Finish (10 Laps, Top 3 Transfer): 1. 1T-Tyler Erb[1]; 2. 25Z-Mason Zeigler[2]; 3. 50-Shanon Buckingham[4]; 4. 16-Tyler Bruening[3]; 5. 6S-Blake Spencer[7]; 6. 42-Chris Garnes[8]; 7. 66C-Matt Cosner[5]; 8. 1ST-Johnny Scott[9]; 9. 22B-Austin Burns[10]; 10. B1-Brent Larson[6]

FK Rod Ends Heat Race #2 Finish (10 Laps, Top 3 Transfer): 1. 40B-Kyle Bronson[3]; 2. 9-Devin Moran[6]; 3. 157-Mike Marlar[5]; 4. 81E-Tanner English[1]; 5. 18J-Chase Junghans[4]; 6. 94-Charles Powell[2]; 7. 17-Logan Roberson[8]; 8. 20B-Todd Brennan[10]; 9. 89-GR Smith[7]; 10. 40-Joel Callahan[9]

Simpson Race Products Heat Race #3 Finish (10 Laps, Top 3 Transfer): 1. 49-Jonathan Davenport[1]; 2. 15B-Brian Birkhofer[3]; 3. J8-Jadon Frame[2]; 4. 51M-Joey Moriarty[8]; 5. KB0-Kerry King[6]; 6. 11B-Stacy Boles[5]; 7. 27-Joe Denby[9]; 8. 0K-Freddie Carpenter[7]; 9. 311-Ken Monahan[4]

Ohlins Shocks Heat Race #4 Finish (10 Laps, Top 3 Transfer): 1. 1S-Brandon Sheppard[2]; 2. 21-Billy Moyer Jr[1]; 3. 71-Hudson O'Neal[3]; 4. 21M-Billy Moyer Sr[4]; 5. 33J-Jeff Mathews[5]; 6. 0E-Rick Eckert[7]; 7. 81-Jason Riggs[10]; 8. 00-Jesse Stovall[6]; 9. F1-Coleby Frye[9]; 10. 000-Kyle Lear[8]

WriscoIndustries Heat Race #5 Finish (10 Laps, Top 3 Transfer): 1. 20-Jimmy Owens[1]; 2. 14-Josh Richards[2]; 3. 28E-Dennis Erb Jr[3]; 4. 99B-Boom Briggs[6]; 5. 2S-Stormy Scott[5]; 6. 10B-David Breazeale[8]; 7. 16R-Justin Rattliff[4]; 8. 76B-Blair Nothdurft[9]; 9. 2D-Dan Stone[7]

MyRacePass Heat Race #6 Finish (10 Laps, Top 3 Transfer): 1. 39-Tim McCreadie[1]; 2. 25-Shane Clanton[3]; 3. 3S-Brian Shirley[2]; 4. 1-Earl Pearson Jr[5]; 5. 48-Colton Flinner[7]; 6. 2W-Pearson Williams[6]; 7. 25W-Allen Weisser[9]; 8. 20F-Trever Feathers[8]; 9. 18-David Seibers[4]

Tiger Rear Ends B-Main #1 Finish (12 Laps, Winner Transfers): 1. 81E-Tanner English[2]; 2. 16-Tyler Bruening[1]; 3. 18J-Chase Junghans[4]; 4. 66C-Matt Cosner[7]; 5. 42-Chris Garnes[5]; 6. 6S-Blake Spencer[3]; 7. 22B-Austin Burns[11]; 8. 94-Charles Powell[6]; 9. 20B-Todd Brennan[10]; 10. (DNS) 17-Logan Roberson; 11. (DNS) 1ST-Johnny Scott; 12. (DNS) 89-GR Smith; 13. (DNS) B1-Brent Larson; 14. (DNS) 40-Joel Callahan



FAST Shafts B-Main #2 Finish (12 Laps, Winner Transfers): 1. 21M-Billy Moyer Sr[2]; 2. 0K-Freddie Carpenter[9]; 3. 51M-Joey Moriarty[1]; 4. 0E-Rick Eckert[6]; 5. 11B-Stacy Boles[5]; 6. 00-Jesse Stovall[10]; 7. 000-Kyle Lear[13]; 8. F1-Coleby Frye[12]; 9. 311-Ken Monahan[11]; 10. KB0-Kerry King[3]; 11. 81-Jason Riggs[8]; 12. 33J-Jeff Mathews[4]; 13. 27-Joe Denby[7] Lucas Oil B-Main #3 Finish (12 Laps, Winner Transfers): 1. 48-Colton Flinner[4]; 2. 10B-David Breazeale[5]; 3. 99B-Boom Briggs[1]; 4. 1-Earl Pearson Jr[2]; 5. 2W-Pearson Williams[6]; 6. 2S-Stormy Scott[3]; 7. 20F-Trever Feathers[10]; 8. 25W-Allen Weisser[8]; 9. 16R-Justin Rattliff[7]; 10. 18-David Seibers[12]; 11. 2D-Dan Stone[11]; 12. 76B-Blair Nothdurft[9] Berry Barn Strawberry Dash – presented by DirtOnDirt.com Finish: 1. 0K-Freddie Carpenter[2]; 2. 18J-Chase Junghans[4]; 3. 16-Tyler Bruening[1]; 4. 10B-David Breazeale[3]; 5. 0E-Rick Eckert[8]; 6. 11B-Stacy Boles[11]; 7. 2W-Pearson Williams[9]; 8. 51M-Joey Moriarty[5]; 9. 42-Chris Garnes[10]; 10. 99B-Boom Briggs[6]; 11. (DNS) 66C-Matt Cosner; 12. (DNS) 20F-Trever Feathers Lucas Oil Feature Finish (50 Laps):

Pos Start Car # Competitor Hometown Earnings 1 7 25Z Mason Zeigler Chalk Hill, PA $12,000 2 3 40B Kyle Bronson Brandon, FL $5,500 3 2 1S Brandon Sheppard New Berlin, IL $3,600 4 1 1T Tyler Erb New Waverly, TX $2,750 5 5 49 Jonathan Davenport Blairsville, GA $2,250 6 15 157 Mike Marlar Winfield, TN $1,800 7 6 39 Tim McCreadie Watertown, NY $1,500 8 19 81E Tanner English Benton, KY $1,300 9 18 3S Brian Shirley Chatham, IL $1,200 10 27 16 Tyler Bruening Decorah, IA $200 11 9 9 Devin Moran Dresden, OH $1,075 12 4 20 Jimmy Owens Newport, TN $1,050 13 14 71 Hudson O’Neal Martinsville, IN $1,025 14 16 28E Dennis Erb Jr Carpentersville, IL $1,000 15 8 21 Billy Moyer Jr Batesville, AR $1,000 16 12 25 Shane Clanton Zebulon, GA $1,000 17 23 2S Stormy Scott Las Cruces, NM $1,000 18 26 18J Chase Junghans Manhattan, KS $1,000 19 13 50 Shanon Buckingham Morristown, TN $1,000 20 30 2W Pearson Williams Dublin, GA $100 21 28 89 G.R. Smith Statesville, NC $100 22 29 99B Boom Briggs Bear Lake, PA $100 23 22 1 Earl Pearson Jr Jacksonville, FL $1,000 24 17 J8 Jadon Frame Winchester, TN $1,000 25 10 14 Josh Richards Shinnston, WV $1,000 26 11 15B Brian Birkhofer Muscatine, IA $1,000 27 24 94 Charles Powell Brookville, PA $1,000 28 20 21M Billy Moyer Sr Batesville, AR $1,000 29 21 48 Colton Flinner Allison Park, PA $1,000 30 25 0K Freddie Carpenter Parkersburg, WV $1,000

Race Statistics

Entrants: 58

Lap Leaders: Brandon Sheppard (Laps 1 – 8); Kyle Bronson (Laps 9 – 47); Mason Zeigler (Lap 48); Kyle Bronson (Lap 49); Mason Zeigler (Lap 50)

Wrisco Industries Feature Winner: Mason Zeigler

Margin of Victory: 0.068 seconds

Cautions: Freddie Carpenter (Lap 8); Charles Powell (Lap 12); Josh Richards (Lap 17); Boom Briggs (Lap 41)

Series Provisionals: Earl Pearson Jr.; Stormy Scott

Wrisco Industries Fast Time Provisional:Charles Powell

Berry Barn Strawberry Dash – presented by DirtonDirt.com Provisionals:Freddie Carpenter; Chase Junghans

Series Emergency Provisionals: Tyler Bruening; G.R. Smith; Boom Briggs; Pearson Lee Williams

Big River Steel Podium Top 3:Mason Zeigler; Kyle Bronson; Brandon Sheppard

Optima Batteries Hard Charger of the Race: Tyler Bruening (Advanced 17 Positions)

Midwest Sheet Metal Spoiler Challenge Point Leader: Brandon Sheppard

Allstar Performance Most Laps Led: Kyle Bronson (40 Laps)

Sunoco Race for Gas Highest Finisher: Brandon Sheppard

Eibach Springs Rookie of the Race: n/a

Engine Builder of the Race: Cornett Racing Engines

Miller Welders Chassis Builder of the Race: Rocket Chassis

Outerwears Crew Chief of the Race: Brian Liverman (Mason Zeigler)

Dirty Girl Racewear Fastest Lap of the Race: Kyle Bronson (Lap #12 – 15.916 seconds)

Hot Rod Processing Tough Break of the Race: Josh Richards

PFC Brakes Pole Award: Tyler Erb

Time of Race: 27 minutes 33 seconds : 58: Brandon Sheppard (Laps 1 – 8); Kyle Bronson (Laps 9 – 47); Mason Zeigler (Lap 48); Kyle Bronson (Lap 49); Mason Zeigler (Lap 50): Mason Zeigler: 0.068 seconds: Freddie Carpenter (Lap 8); Charles Powell (Lap 12); Josh Richards (Lap 17); Boom Briggs (Lap 41): Earl Pearson Jr.; Stormy ScottCharles PowellFreddie Carpenter; Chase Junghans: Tyler Bruening; G.R. Smith; Boom Briggs; Pearson Lee WilliamsMason Zeigler; Kyle Bronson; Brandon Sheppard: Tyler Bruening (Advanced 17 Positions): Brandon Sheppard: Kyle Bronson (40 Laps): Brandon Sheppard: n/a: Cornett Racing Engines: Rocket Chassis: Brian Liverman (Mason Zeigler): Kyle Bronson (Lap #12 – 15.916 seconds): Josh Richards: Tyler Erb: 27 minutes 33 seconds Lucas Oil Championship Point Standings:

Pos Car # Competitor Hometown Points Earnings 1 1s Brandon Sheppard New Berlin, IL 1160 $21,700 2 39 Tim McCreadie Watertown, NY 1140 $24,850 3 9 Devin Moran Dresden, OH 1055 $11,925 4 1T Tyler Erb New Waverly, TX 1005 $9,475 5 157 Mike Marlar Winfield, TN 980 $7,200 6 49 Jonathan Davenport Blairsville, GA 975 $9,400 7 40B Kyle Bronson Brandon, FL 955 $12,700 8 20 Jimmy Owens Newport, TN 905 $6,950 9 25z Mason Zeigler Chalk Hill, PA 890 $15,600 10 3s Brian Shirley Chatham, IL 890 $5,750 11 14 Josh Richards Shinnston, WV 890 $8,275 12 21 Billy Moyer Jr Batesville, AR 880 $6,600 13 25 Shane Clanton Zebulon, GA 850 $4,950 14 71 Hudson O’Neal Martinsville, IN 850 $5,575 15 28E Dennis Erb Jr Carpentersville, IL 805 $4,300 16 16 Tyler Bruening Decorah, IA 785 $1,775 17 1 Earl Pearson Jr Jacksonville, FL 720 $3,750 18 18J Chase Junghans Manhattan, KS 715 $4,350 19 99B Boom Briggs Bear Lake, PA 680 $2,600 20 22* G.R. Smith Statesville, NC 680 $2,650 21 50 Shanon Buckingham Morristown, TN 675 $5,100 22 81E Tanner English Benton, KY 670 $1,800 23 2S Stormy Scott Las Cruces, NM 655 $2,650 24 F1 Coleby Frye Dover, PA 600 $600

Wrisco Industries Speedweeks Point Standings:

Pos Car # Competitor Hometown Points 1 1s Brandon Sheppard New Berlin, IL 1160 2 39 Tim McCreadie Watertown, NY 1140 3 9 Devin Moran Dresden, OH 1055 4 1T Tyler Erb New Waverly, TX 1005 5 157 Mike Marlar Winfield, TN 980 6 49 Jonathan Davenport Blairsville, GA 975 7 40B Kyle Bronson Brandon, FL 955 8 20 Jimmy Owens Newport, TN 905 9 25z Mason Zeigler Chalk Hill, PA 890 10 3s Brian Shirley Chatham, IL 890 11 14 Josh Richards Shinnston, WV 890 12 21 Billy Moyer Jr Batesville, AR 880 13 25 Shane Clanton Zebulon, GA 850 14 71 Hudson O’Neal Martinsville, IN 850 15 28E Dennis Erb Jr Carpentersville, IL 805 16 16 Tyler Bruening Decorah, IA 785 17 1 Earl Pearson Jr Jacksonville, FL 720 18 18J Chase Junghans Manhattan, KS 715 19 99B Boom Briggs Bear Lake, PA 680 20 22* G.R. Smith Statesville, NC 680 21 50 Shanon Buckingham Morristown, TN 675 22 81E Tanner English Benton, KY 670 23 2S Stormy Scott Las Cruces, NM 655 24 F1 Coleby Frye Dover, PA 600 25 00 Jesse Stovall Billings, MO 580

*Results are unofficial until Close of Business on the Tuesday following Race Day*