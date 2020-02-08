Zeigler Wins Thriller Over Bronson

TAMPA, FL (February 7, 2020)– Former Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Rookie-of-the-Year Mason Zeigler narrowly edged out Kyle Bronson at the finish line to win Friday Night’s Wrisco Industries Winternationals at East Bay Raceway Park. For Zeigler, it was his second career Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series win, with both coming at East Bay Raceway Park.
Bronson was looking for his second career Series win during the East Bay Winternationals, and led 40 of the 50 laps but came up just short. “The late caution definitely hurt me there. I felt like I had a little bit of a gap before that happened, but we had a 1300 on, and them guys had a 40 on. At the end there, when we fired up with nine laps to go, I knew my tire was done. I drove as hard as I could, I felt like, without putting it into the fence. Mason did a good job. He raced me hard, he raced me clean, I wasn’t going to wreck him as clean as he raced me. That’s all I could do to hold him back, I just couldn’t beat that tire. He did a good job. I’d like to thank my guys. We destroyed a car this week and put this Crate car together, and come back and raced last night. I’ve got some momentum going now and hopefully we’ll win $12,000 tomorrow.”
Race Summary
Wrisco Industries Winternationals – presented by Lucas Oil
Friday, February 7th, 2020
East Bay Raceway Park – Tampa, FL
Fast Time Group A: Tyler Erb / 14.504 seconds (overall)
Fast Time Group B: Billy Moyer Jr. / 14.618 seconds
Penske Race Shocks Heat Race #1 Finish (10 Laps, Top 3 Transfer): 1. 1T-Tyler Erb[1]; 2. 25Z-Mason Zeigler[2]; 3. 50-Shanon Buckingham[4]; 4. 16-Tyler Bruening[3]; 5. 6S-Blake Spencer[7]; 6. 42-Chris Garnes[8]; 7. 66C-Matt Cosner[5]; 8. 1ST-Johnny Scott[9]; 9. 22B-Austin Burns[10]; 10. B1-Brent Larson[6]
FK Rod Ends Heat Race #2 Finish (10 Laps, Top 3 Transfer): 1. 40B-Kyle Bronson[3]; 2. 9-Devin Moran[6]; 3. 157-Mike Marlar[5]; 4. 81E-Tanner English[1]; 5. 18J-Chase Junghans[4]; 6. 94-Charles Powell[2]; 7. 17-Logan Roberson[8]; 8. 20B-Todd Brennan[10]; 9. 89-GR Smith[7]; 10. 40-Joel Callahan[9]
Simpson Race Products Heat Race #3 Finish (10 Laps, Top 3 Transfer): 1. 49-Jonathan Davenport[1]; 2. 15B-Brian Birkhofer[3]; 3. J8-Jadon Frame[2]; 4. 51M-Joey Moriarty[8]; 5. KB0-Kerry King[6]; 6. 11B-Stacy Boles[5]; 7. 27-Joe Denby[9]; 8. 0K-Freddie Carpenter[7]; 9. 311-Ken Monahan[4]
Ohlins Shocks Heat Race #4 Finish (10 Laps, Top 3 Transfer): 1. 1S-Brandon Sheppard[2]; 2. 21-Billy Moyer Jr[1]; 3. 71-Hudson O’Neal[3]; 4. 21M-Billy Moyer Sr[4]; 5. 33J-Jeff Mathews[5]; 6. 0E-Rick Eckert[7]; 7. 81-Jason Riggs[10]; 8. 00-Jesse Stovall[6]; 9. F1-Coleby Frye[9]; 10. 000-Kyle Lear[8]
MyRacePass Heat Race #6 Finish (10 Laps, Top 3 Transfer): 1. 39-Tim McCreadie[1]; 2. 25-Shane Clanton[3]; 3. 3S-Brian Shirley[2]; 4. 1-Earl Pearson Jr[5]; 5. 48-Colton Flinner[7]; 6. 2W-Pearson Williams[6]; 7. 25W-Allen Weisser[9]; 8. 20F-Trever Feathers[8]; 9. 18-David Seibers[4]
Tiger Rear Ends B-Main #1 Finish (12 Laps, Winner Transfers): 1. 81E-Tanner English[2]; 2. 16-Tyler Bruening[1]; 3. 18J-Chase Junghans[4]; 4. 66C-Matt Cosner[7]; 5. 42-Chris Garnes[5]; 6. 6S-Blake Spencer[3]; 7. 22B-Austin Burns[11]; 8. 94-Charles Powell[6]; 9. 20B-Todd Brennan[10]; 10. (DNS) 17-Logan Roberson; 11. (DNS) 1ST-Johnny Scott; 12. (DNS) 89-GR Smith; 13. (DNS) B1-Brent Larson; 14. (DNS) 40-Joel Callahan
FAST Shafts B-Main #2 Finish (12 Laps, Winner Transfers): 1. 21M-Billy Moyer Sr[2]; 2. 0K-Freddie Carpenter[9]; 3. 51M-Joey Moriarty[1]; 4. 0E-Rick Eckert[6]; 5. 11B-Stacy Boles[5]; 6. 00-Jesse Stovall[10]; 7. 000-Kyle Lear[13]; 8. F1-Coleby Frye[12]; 9. 311-Ken Monahan[11]; 10. KB0-Kerry King[3]; 11. 81-Jason Riggs[8]; 12. 33J-Jeff Mathews[4]; 13. 27-Joe Denby[7]
Lucas Oil B-Main #3 Finish (12 Laps, Winner Transfers): 1. 48-Colton Flinner[4]; 2. 10B-David Breazeale[5]; 3. 99B-Boom Briggs[1]; 4. 1-Earl Pearson Jr[2]; 5. 2W-Pearson Williams[6]; 6. 2S-Stormy Scott[3]; 7. 20F-Trever Feathers[10]; 8. 25W-Allen Weisser[8]; 9. 16R-Justin Rattliff[7]; 10. 18-David Seibers[12]; 11. 2D-Dan Stone[11]; 12. 76B-Blair Nothdurft[9]
Berry Barn Strawberry Dash – presented by DirtOnDirt.com Finish: 1. 0K-Freddie Carpenter[2]; 2. 18J-Chase Junghans[4]; 3. 16-Tyler Bruening[1]; 4. 10B-David Breazeale[3]; 5. 0E-Rick Eckert[8]; 6. 11B-Stacy Boles[11]; 7. 2W-Pearson Williams[9]; 8. 51M-Joey Moriarty[5]; 9. 42-Chris Garnes[10]; 10. 99B-Boom Briggs[6]; 11. (DNS) 66C-Matt Cosner; 12. (DNS) 20F-Trever Feathers
Lucas Oil Feature Finish (50 Laps):
|
Pos
|
Start
|
Car #
|
Competitor
|
Hometown
|
Earnings
|
1
|
7
|
25Z
|
Mason Zeigler
|
Chalk Hill, PA
|
$12,000
|
2
|
3
|
40B
|
Kyle Bronson
|
Brandon, FL
|
$5,500
|
3
|
2
|
1S
|
Brandon Sheppard
|
New Berlin, IL
|
$3,600
|
4
|
1
|
1T
|
Tyler Erb
|
New Waverly, TX
|
$2,750
|
5
|
5
|
49
|
Jonathan Davenport
|
Blairsville, GA
|
$2,250
|
6
|
15
|
157
|
Mike Marlar
|
Winfield, TN
|
$1,800
|
7
|
6
|
39
|
Tim McCreadie
|
Watertown, NY
|
$1,500
|
8
|
19
|
81E
|
Tanner English
|
Benton, KY
|
$1,300
|
9
|
18
|
3S
|
Brian Shirley
|
Chatham, IL
|
$1,200
|
10
|
27
|
16
|
Tyler Bruening
|
Decorah, IA
|
$200
|
11
|
9
|
9
|
Devin Moran
|
Dresden, OH
|
$1,075
|
12
|
4
|
20
|
Jimmy Owens
|
Newport, TN
|
$1,050
|
13
|
14
|
71
|
Hudson O’Neal
|
Martinsville, IN
|
$1,025
|
14
|
16
|
28E
|
Dennis Erb Jr
|
Carpentersville, IL
|
$1,000
|
15
|
8
|
21
|
Billy Moyer Jr
|
Batesville, AR
|
$1,000
|
16
|
12
|
25
|
Shane Clanton
|
Zebulon, GA
|
$1,000
|
17
|
23
|
2S
|
Stormy Scott
|
Las Cruces, NM
|
$1,000
|
18
|
26
|
18J
|
Chase Junghans
|
Manhattan, KS
|
$1,000
|
19
|
13
|
50
|
Shanon Buckingham
|
Morristown, TN
|
$1,000
|
20
|
30
|
2W
|
Pearson Williams
|
Dublin, GA
|
$100
|
21
|
28
|
89
|
G.R. Smith
|
Statesville, NC
|
$100
|
22
|
29
|
99B
|
Boom Briggs
|
Bear Lake, PA
|
$100
|
23
|
22
|
1
|
Earl Pearson Jr
|
Jacksonville, FL
|
$1,000
|
24
|
17
|
J8
|
Jadon Frame
|
Winchester, TN
|
$1,000
|
25
|
10
|
14
|
Josh Richards
|
Shinnston, WV
|
$1,000
|
26
|
11
|
15B
|
Brian Birkhofer
|
Muscatine, IA
|
$1,000
|
27
|
24
|
94
|
Charles Powell
|
Brookville, PA
|
$1,000
|
28
|
20
|
21M
|
Billy Moyer Sr
|
Batesville, AR
|
$1,000
|
29
|
21
|
48
|
Colton Flinner
|
Allison Park, PA
|
$1,000
|
30
|
25
|
0K
|
Freddie Carpenter
|
Parkersburg, WV
|
$1,000
Entrants: 58
Lap Leaders: Brandon Sheppard (Laps 1 – 8); Kyle Bronson (Laps 9 – 47); Mason Zeigler (Lap 48); Kyle Bronson (Lap 49); Mason Zeigler (Lap 50)
Wrisco Industries Feature Winner: Mason Zeigler
Margin of Victory: 0.068 seconds
Cautions: Freddie Carpenter (Lap 8); Charles Powell (Lap 12); Josh Richards (Lap 17); Boom Briggs (Lap 41)
Series Provisionals: Earl Pearson Jr.; Stormy Scott
Wrisco Industries Fast Time Provisional:Charles Powell
Berry Barn Strawberry Dash – presented by DirtonDirt.com Provisionals:Freddie Carpenter; Chase Junghans
Series Emergency Provisionals: Tyler Bruening; G.R. Smith; Boom Briggs; Pearson Lee Williams
Big River Steel Podium Top 3:Mason Zeigler; Kyle Bronson; Brandon Sheppard
Optima Batteries Hard Charger of the Race: Tyler Bruening (Advanced 17 Positions)
Midwest Sheet Metal Spoiler Challenge Point Leader: Brandon Sheppard
Allstar Performance Most Laps Led: Kyle Bronson (40 Laps)
Sunoco Race for Gas Highest Finisher: Brandon Sheppard
Eibach Springs Rookie of the Race: n/a
Engine Builder of the Race: Cornett Racing Engines
Miller Welders Chassis Builder of the Race: Rocket Chassis
Outerwears Crew Chief of the Race: Brian Liverman (Mason Zeigler)
Dirty Girl Racewear Fastest Lap of the Race: Kyle Bronson (Lap #12 – 15.916 seconds)
Hot Rod Processing Tough Break of the Race: Josh Richards
PFC Brakes Pole Award: Tyler Erb
Time of Race: 27 minutes 33 seconds
Lucas Oil Championship Point Standings:
|
Pos
|
Car #
|
Competitor
|
Hometown
|
Points
|
Earnings
|
1
|
1s
|
Brandon Sheppard
|
New Berlin, IL
|
1160
|
$21,700
|
2
|
39
|
Tim McCreadie
|
Watertown, NY
|
1140
|
$24,850
|
3
|
9
|
Devin Moran
|
Dresden, OH
|
1055
|
$11,925
|
4
|
1T
|
Tyler Erb
|
New Waverly, TX
|
1005
|
$9,475
|
5
|
157
|
Mike Marlar
|
Winfield, TN
|
980
|
$7,200
|
6
|
49
|
Jonathan Davenport
|
Blairsville, GA
|
975
|
$9,400
|
7
|
40B
|
Kyle Bronson
|
Brandon, FL
|
955
|
$12,700
|
8
|
20
|
Jimmy Owens
|
Newport, TN
|
905
|
$6,950
|
9
|
25z
|
Mason Zeigler
|
Chalk Hill, PA
|
890
|
$15,600
|
10
|
3s
|
Brian Shirley
|
Chatham, IL
|
890
|
$5,750
|
11
|
14
|
Josh Richards
|
Shinnston, WV
|
890
|
$8,275
|
12
|
21
|
Billy Moyer Jr
|
Batesville, AR
|
880
|
$6,600
|
13
|
25
|
Shane Clanton
|
Zebulon, GA
|
850
|
$4,950
|
14
|
71
|
Hudson O’Neal
|
Martinsville, IN
|
850
|
$5,575
|
15
|
28E
|
Dennis Erb Jr
|
Carpentersville, IL
|
805
|
$4,300
|
16
|
16
|
Tyler Bruening
|
Decorah, IA
|
785
|
$1,775
|
17
|
1
|
Earl Pearson Jr
|
Jacksonville, FL
|
720
|
$3,750
|
18
|
18J
|
Chase Junghans
|
Manhattan, KS
|
715
|
$4,350
|
19
|
99B
|
Boom Briggs
|
Bear Lake, PA
|
680
|
$2,600
|
20
|
22*
|
G.R. Smith
|
Statesville, NC
|
680
|
$2,650
|
21
|
50
|
Shanon Buckingham
|
Morristown, TN
|
675
|
$5,100
|
22
|
81E
|
Tanner English
|
Benton, KY
|
670
|
$1,800
|
23
|
2S
|
Stormy Scott
|
Las Cruces, NM
|
655
|
$2,650
|
24
|
F1
|
Coleby Frye
|
Dover, PA
|
600
|
$600
|
