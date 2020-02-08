Home --> Dirt Late Model News --> Zeigler Wins Thriller Over Bronson

Zeigler Wins Thriller Over Bronson

Mason Ziegler – Kyle Bronson — Mike Ruefer photo

TAMPA, FL (February 7, 2020)– Former Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Rookie-of-the-Year Mason Zeigler narrowly edged out Kyle Bronson at the finish line to win Friday Night’s Wrisco Industries Winternationals at East Bay Raceway Park. For Zeigler, it was his second career Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series win, with both coming at East Bay Raceway Park.

A caution with nine laps to go caused a frantic single-file restart. Zeigler made a charge to the lead as he and Bronson traded the lead twice in the final four laps to win by a scant .068 seconds.
Bronson finished second in the Brandon Ford Rocket with Brandon Sheppard taking third in the Valvoline Mark Richards Racing Rocket 1 House Car. Tyler Erb finished in fourth, followed by Jonathan Davenport who completed the top five.
Before a packed house, Sheppard was looking for his third win of the week, bolted to the lead with Tyler Erb and Jimmy Owens trailing. Sheppard held off Erb for the first eight laps of the race until the first caution came out. On the restart, Bronson gained the lead for the first time in the race as he passed Sheppard for the top spot. Sheppard fell to second, with Owens still holding the third spot.
On lap 17, Josh Richards, who was running fourth after starting 10th, slowed with drive line failure. On the restart, there would a long green flag run for 24 laps with Bronson holding the point. With ten laps to go the running order was Bronson, Sheppard, Erb, Jonathan Davenport and Zeigler.
A caution for a slowing Boom Briggs on lap 41 set up, what would be a classic, East Bay finish. On the restart with nine laps to go, Bronson would carry the lead, to within five laps of victory, but Zeigler was picking off cars one-by-one as he climbed to third and then eventually second with four laps remaining.
Zeigler and Bronson had an epic battle for the race lead with Bronson yielding the lead to Zeigler on lap 48, but Bronson came back to lead. On the final lap, Zeigler went back around Bronson and as they came to the checkers, Zeigler would edge Bronson by a nose for his first series win since winning at East Bay in 2016.
Zeigler, the 2018 Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Rookie-of-the-Year was ecstatic with the win before a cheering crowd in Lucas Oil Victory Lane. “I knew Kyle (Bronson) was going to be tough because that cushion was still pretty good up there. The cautions really helped me because their tires were getting a little cool and I could just work that middle (groove). I knew if I could just get ahead of him, clear him, and take his nose getting into (turns) one and two, we could drive away. He gave me all I wanted. I didn’t expect that slider. I didn’t think he’d be able to pull up alongside me again, and he sure as heck did. We just had barely enough room there. I did everything I could not to door him, it’s just hard-core racing. This place is elbows up and get after it. We’re just happy to come out here and put on a show.”

Mason Ziegler – Jim DenHamer photo

Bronson was looking for his second career Series win during the East Bay Winternationals, and led 40 of the 50 laps but came up just short. “The late caution definitely hurt me there. I felt like I had a little bit of a gap before that happened, but we had a 1300 on, and them guys had a 40 on. At the end there, when we fired up with nine laps to go, I knew my tire was done. I drove as hard as I could, I felt like, without putting it into the fence. Mason did a good job. He raced me hard, he raced me clean, I wasn’t going to wreck him as clean as he raced me. That’s all I could do to hold him back, I just couldn’t beat that tire. He did a good job. I’d like to thank my guys. We destroyed a car this week and put this Crate car together, and come back and raced last night. I’ve got some momentum going now and hopefully we’ll win $12,000 tomorrow.”

Sheppard was on a mission to win his third race of the week and led the first 8 laps, and ultimately took another podium finish. “At the beginning, I was going too hard and was overheating my tires on the long runs. Every time I tried to move down, I wasn’t any good, but it was because I was overheating my tires. I think Mason had a little different tire than we did, and that probably helped him get down there in the black. Once Kyle passed me there I was just kind of just riding behind him.”
The winner’s Fred Zeigler-owned Rocket Chassis is powered by a Cornett Racing Engine and sponsored by JLE Industries, Ohio Pyle Vacation Rentals, Midwest Sheet Metal, and MS Shock Therapy.
The rest of top ten finishers were Mike Marlar, Tim McCreadie, Tanner English, Brian Shirley, and Tyler Bruening.
Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series
Race Summary
Wrisco Industries Winternationals – presented by Lucas Oil
Friday, February 7th, 2020
East Bay Raceway Park – Tampa, FL
Lucas Oil Time Trials
Fast Time Group A: Tyler Erb / 14.504 seconds (overall)
Fast Time Group B: Billy Moyer Jr. / 14.618 seconds

Penske Race Shocks Heat Race #1 Finish (10 Laps, Top 3 Transfer):  1. 1T-Tyler Erb[1]; 2. 25Z-Mason Zeigler[2]; 3. 50-Shanon Buckingham[4]; 4. 16-Tyler Bruening[3]; 5. 6S-Blake Spencer[7]; 6. 42-Chris Garnes[8]; 7. 66C-Matt Cosner[5]; 8. 1ST-Johnny Scott[9]; 9. 22B-Austin Burns[10]; 10. B1-Brent Larson[6]

FK Rod Ends Heat Race #2 Finish (10 Laps, Top 3 Transfer):  1. 40B-Kyle Bronson[3]; 2. 9-Devin Moran[6]; 3. 157-Mike Marlar[5]; 4. 81E-Tanner English[1]; 5. 18J-Chase Junghans[4]; 6. 94-Charles Powell[2]; 7. 17-Logan Roberson[8]; 8. 20B-Todd Brennan[10]; 9. 89-GR Smith[7]; 10. 40-Joel Callahan[9]

Simpson Race Products Heat Race #3 Finish (10 Laps, Top 3 Transfer): 1. 49-Jonathan Davenport[1]; 2. 15B-Brian Birkhofer[3]; 3. J8-Jadon Frame[2]; 4. 51M-Joey Moriarty[8]; 5. KB0-Kerry King[6]; 6. 11B-Stacy Boles[5]; 7. 27-Joe Denby[9]; 8. 0K-Freddie Carpenter[7]; 9. 311-Ken Monahan[4]

Ohlins Shocks Heat Race #4 Finish (10 Laps, Top 3 Transfer): 1. 1S-Brandon Sheppard[2]; 2. 21-Billy Moyer Jr[1]; 3. 71-Hudson O’Neal[3]; 4. 21M-Billy Moyer Sr[4]; 5. 33J-Jeff Mathews[5]; 6. 0E-Rick Eckert[7]; 7. 81-Jason Riggs[10]; 8. 00-Jesse Stovall[6]; 9. F1-Coleby Frye[9]; 10. 000-Kyle Lear[8]

WriscoIndustries Heat Race #5 Finish (10 Laps, Top 3 Transfer): 1. 20-Jimmy Owens[1]; 2. 14-Josh Richards[2]; 3. 28E-Dennis Erb Jr[3]; 4. 99B-Boom Briggs[6]; 5. 2S-Stormy Scott[5]; 6. 10B-David Breazeale[8]; 7. 16R-Justin Rattliff[4]; 8. 76B-Blair Nothdurft[9]; 9. 2D-Dan Stone[7]

MyRacePass Heat Race #6 Finish (10 Laps, Top 3 Transfer): 1. 39-Tim McCreadie[1]; 2. 25-Shane Clanton[3]; 3. 3S-Brian Shirley[2]; 4. 1-Earl Pearson Jr[5]; 5. 48-Colton Flinner[7]; 6. 2W-Pearson Williams[6]; 7. 25W-Allen Weisser[9]; 8. 20F-Trever Feathers[8]; 9. 18-David Seibers[4]

Tiger Rear Ends B-Main #1 Finish (12 Laps, Winner Transfers): 1. 81E-Tanner English[2]; 2. 16-Tyler Bruening[1]; 3. 18J-Chase Junghans[4]; 4. 66C-Matt Cosner[7]; 5. 42-Chris Garnes[5]; 6. 6S-Blake Spencer[3]; 7. 22B-Austin Burns[11]; 8. 94-Charles Powell[6]; 9. 20B-Todd Brennan[10]; 10. (DNS) 17-Logan Roberson; 11. (DNS) 1ST-Johnny Scott; 12. (DNS) 89-GR Smith; 13. (DNS) B1-Brent Larson; 14. (DNS) 40-Joel Callahan

FAST Shafts B-Main #2 Finish (12 Laps, Winner Transfers): 1. 21M-Billy Moyer Sr[2]; 2. 0K-Freddie Carpenter[9]; 3. 51M-Joey Moriarty[1]; 4. 0E-Rick Eckert[6]; 5. 11B-Stacy Boles[5]; 6. 00-Jesse Stovall[10]; 7. 000-Kyle Lear[13]; 8. F1-Coleby Frye[12]; 9. 311-Ken Monahan[11]; 10. KB0-Kerry King[3]; 11. 81-Jason Riggs[8]; 12. 33J-Jeff Mathews[4]; 13. 27-Joe Denby[7]

Lucas Oil B-Main #3 Finish (12 Laps, Winner Transfers): 1. 48-Colton Flinner[4]; 2. 10B-David Breazeale[5]; 3. 99B-Boom Briggs[1]; 4. 1-Earl Pearson Jr[2]; 5. 2W-Pearson Williams[6]; 6. 2S-Stormy Scott[3]; 7. 20F-Trever Feathers[10]; 8. 25W-Allen Weisser[8]; 9. 16R-Justin Rattliff[7]; 10. 18-David Seibers[12]; 11. 2D-Dan Stone[11]; 12. 76B-Blair Nothdurft[9]

Berry Barn Strawberry Dash – presented by DirtOnDirt.com Finish: 1. 0K-Freddie Carpenter[2]; 2. 18J-Chase Junghans[4]; 3. 16-Tyler Bruening[1]; 4. 10B-David Breazeale[3]; 5. 0E-Rick Eckert[8]; 6. 11B-Stacy Boles[11]; 7. 2W-Pearson Williams[9]; 8. 51M-Joey Moriarty[5]; 9. 42-Chris Garnes[10]; 10. 99B-Boom Briggs[6]; 11. (DNS) 66C-Matt Cosner; 12. (DNS) 20F-Trever Feathers

Lucas Oil Feature Finish (50 Laps):

Pos
Start
Car #
Competitor
Hometown
Earnings
1
7
25Z
Mason Zeigler
Chalk Hill, PA
$12,000
2
3
40B
Kyle Bronson
Brandon, FL
$5,500
3
2
1S
Brandon Sheppard
New Berlin, IL
$3,600
4
1
1T
Tyler Erb
New Waverly, TX
$2,750
5
5
49
Jonathan Davenport
Blairsville, GA
$2,250
6
15
157
Mike Marlar
Winfield, TN
$1,800
7
6
39
Tim McCreadie
Watertown, NY
$1,500
8
19
81E
Tanner English
Benton, KY
$1,300
9
18
3S
Brian Shirley
Chatham, IL
$1,200
10
27
16
Tyler Bruening
Decorah, IA
$200
11
9
9
Devin Moran
Dresden, OH
$1,075
12
4
20
Jimmy Owens
Newport, TN
$1,050
13
14
71
Hudson O’Neal
Martinsville, IN
$1,025
14
16
28E
Dennis Erb Jr
Carpentersville, IL
$1,000
15
8
21
Billy Moyer Jr
Batesville, AR
$1,000
16
12
25
Shane Clanton
Zebulon, GA
$1,000
17
23
2S
Stormy Scott
Las Cruces, NM
$1,000
18
26
18J
Chase Junghans
Manhattan, KS
$1,000
19
13
50
Shanon Buckingham
Morristown, TN
$1,000
20
30
2W
Pearson Williams
Dublin, GA
$100
21
28
89
G.R. Smith
Statesville, NC
$100
22
29
99B
Boom Briggs
Bear Lake, PA
$100
23
22
1
Earl Pearson Jr
Jacksonville, FL
$1,000
24
17
J8
Jadon Frame
Winchester, TN
$1,000
25
10
14
Josh Richards
Shinnston, WV
$1,000
26
11
15B
Brian Birkhofer
Muscatine, IA
$1,000
27
24
94
Charles Powell
Brookville, PA
$1,000
28
20
21M
Billy Moyer Sr
Batesville, AR
$1,000
29
21
48
Colton Flinner
Allison Park, PA
$1,000
30
25
0K
Freddie Carpenter
Parkersburg, WV
$1,000
Race Statistics
Entrants: 58
Lap Leaders: Brandon Sheppard (Laps 1 – 8); Kyle Bronson (Laps 9 – 47); Mason Zeigler (Lap 48); Kyle Bronson (Lap 49); Mason Zeigler (Lap 50)
Wrisco Industries Feature Winner: Mason Zeigler
Margin of Victory: 0.068 seconds
Cautions: Freddie Carpenter (Lap 8); Charles Powell (Lap 12); Josh Richards (Lap 17); Boom Briggs (Lap 41)
Series Provisionals: Earl Pearson Jr.; Stormy Scott
Wrisco Industries Fast Time Provisional:Charles Powell
Berry Barn Strawberry Dash – presented by DirtonDirt.com Provisionals:Freddie Carpenter; Chase Junghans
Series Emergency Provisionals: Tyler Bruening; G.R. Smith; Boom Briggs; Pearson Lee Williams
Big River Steel Podium Top 3:Mason Zeigler; Kyle Bronson; Brandon Sheppard
Optima Batteries Hard Charger of the Race: Tyler Bruening (Advanced 17 Positions)
Midwest Sheet Metal Spoiler Challenge Point Leader: Brandon Sheppard
Allstar Performance Most Laps Led: Kyle Bronson (40 Laps)
Sunoco Race for Gas Highest Finisher: Brandon Sheppard
Eibach Springs Rookie of the Race: n/a
Engine Builder of the Race: Cornett Racing Engines
Miller Welders Chassis Builder of the Race: Rocket Chassis
Outerwears Crew Chief of the Race: Brian Liverman (Mason Zeigler)
Dirty Girl Racewear Fastest Lap of the Race: Kyle Bronson (Lap #12 – 15.916 seconds)
Hot Rod Processing Tough Break of the Race: Josh Richards
PFC Brakes Pole Award: Tyler Erb
Time of Race: 27 minutes 33 seconds

Lucas Oil Championship Point Standings:

Pos
Car #
Competitor
Hometown
Points
Earnings
1
1s
Brandon Sheppard
New Berlin, IL
1160
$21,700
2
39
Tim McCreadie
Watertown, NY
1140
$24,850
3
9
Devin Moran
Dresden, OH
1055
$11,925
4
1T
Tyler Erb
New Waverly, TX
1005
$9,475
5
157
Mike Marlar
Winfield, TN
980
$7,200
6
49
Jonathan Davenport
Blairsville, GA
975
$9,400
7
40B
Kyle Bronson
Brandon, FL
955
$12,700
8
20
Jimmy Owens
Newport, TN
905
$6,950
9
25z
Mason Zeigler
Chalk Hill, PA
890
$15,600
10
3s
Brian Shirley
Chatham, IL
890
$5,750
11
14
Josh Richards
Shinnston, WV
890
$8,275
12
21
Billy Moyer Jr
Batesville, AR
880
$6,600
13
25
Shane Clanton
Zebulon, GA
850
$4,950
14
71
Hudson O’Neal
Martinsville, IN
850
$5,575
15
28E
Dennis Erb Jr
Carpentersville, IL
805
$4,300
16
16
Tyler Bruening
Decorah, IA
785
$1,775
17
1
Earl Pearson Jr
Jacksonville, FL
720
$3,750
18
18J
Chase Junghans
Manhattan, KS
715
$4,350
19
99B
Boom Briggs
Bear Lake, PA
680
$2,600
20
22*
G.R. Smith
Statesville, NC
680
$2,650
21
50
Shanon Buckingham
Morristown, TN
675
$5,100
22
81E
Tanner English
Benton, KY
670
$1,800
23
2S
Stormy Scott
Las Cruces, NM
655
$2,650
24
F1
Coleby Frye
Dover, PA
600
$600
*Results are unofficial until Close of Business on the Tuesday following Race Day*
