Sheppard Takes Finale at East Bay

TAMPA, FL (February 8, 2020)– Brandon Sheppard came from the 11th starting position to win Saturday Night’s Wrisco Industries Winternationals at East Bay Raceway Park. It was Sheppard’s third win of the week in the annual Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series-sanctioned event. He passed race leader Devin Moran with 12 laps to go, before driving on to victory.

Moran, in the Tye Twarog Longhorn finished second to Sheppard with Tyler Erb, Brian Shirley, and Shane Clanton completing the top five.

Pole sitter, Moran, took the lead at the drop of the green flag with Clanton hot on his heels. Moran and Clanton ran one-two for the first 12 laps of the race until Clanton passed Moran for the top spot on lap 13. Clanton held the point for six circuits until Moran was able to get back around the Georgia veteran.

Meanwhile, Sheppard was patiently working his way through the field and moved by Clanton for second on the 21st lap. Sheppard started working the top groove off turn two, closing the gap on Moran, but Moran kept his car glued to the bottom of the third mile oval. Moran continued to hold the top spot until Sheppard rapidly cut into Moran’s lead as he rocketed by him on lap 38.

Sheppard expanded his lead in the final ten laps and went on to record his sixth career win at East Bay and his 18th in the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series. Sheppard continued the trend of Saturday Night East Bay finale winners, as the 27-year-old Illinois native became the 12th different winner in the last 12 years.

“The track was tricky tonight and got really slow. It was totally unexpected, but it was typical East Bay, where it didn’t give us the same thing twice this week. We had a different surface every night and that’s what makes it so much fun to come here. It’s a shame it’s going to be gone before long. Man, it was a lot of fun out there. I can’t thank my guys enough,” said Sheppard, who will maintain the Series points lead, as he will carry the Midwest Sheet Metal Spoiler into All-Tech Raceway on Sunday Night.

Moran concluded a successful week at East Bay after scoring his first-ever win at “The Clay by the Bay” on Monday Night, with second-place finish in the finale. “I think this is deja-vu. Brandon’s done this to me here before, just all part of it. I don’t think anyone’s seen the racetrack like this for the feature. I don’t know what did it or why it did it, that little bit of traction strip made us stick down there (on the bottom). We aren’t the biggest or brightest team, but we had a great Speedweeks, and hopefully we can cap it off tomorrow at All-Tech.”

Erb won twice last year at East Bay, but is still winless in the Georgia-Florida Speedweeks. Tonight, Erb did recod a solid point finish as he rounded out the podium. “The track was a little bit crazy. You couldn’t get the top going, so just congrats to Sheppard, Devin, and everybody. It’s been a long week here and we got every race in. I really enjoy racing here although, it wasn’t the final night we were all kind of hoping for, but it was a good night for us and we’ll go on to All-Tech.”

The winner’s Mark Richards Racing Rocket 1 House Car is powered by a Durham Racing Engine and sponsored by Valvoline, Seubert Calf Ranches, Gunters Honey, Ace Metal Works, Integra, Sunoco, Keyser, and Rocket Pre-Owned Motors.

Completing the top ten were Rick Eckert, Tim McCreadie, Shanon Buckingham, Jonathan Davenport, and Billy Moyer Jr.

Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series

Race Summary

Wrisco Industries Winternationals – presented by Lucas Oil

Saturday, February 8th, 2020

East Bay Raceway Park – Tampa, FL

Lucas Oil Time Trials

Fast Time Group A: Jonathan Davenport / 14.511 seconds

Fast Time Group B: Billy Moyer Jr. / 14.485 seconds (overall)

Penske Race Shocks Heat Race #1 Finish (10 Laps, Top 3 Transfer): 1. 9-Devin Moran[3]; 2. 39-Tim McCreadie[2]; 3. 16-Tyler Bruening[4]; 4. 49-Jonathan Davenport[1]; 5. 21M-Billy Moyer Sr[5]; 6. 15B-Brian Birkhofer[6]; 7. 81-Jason Riggs[9]; 8. 17-Logan Roberson[7]; 9. 5T-John Tweed[8]; 10. 1V-Vic Hill[10]

FK Rod Ends Heat Race #2 Finish (10 Laps, Top 3 Transfer): 1. 25-Shane Clanton[2]; 2. 89-GR Smith[8]; 3. 18J-Chase Junghans[4]; 4. 6T-Tim Dohm[3]; 5. 2D-Dan Stone[7]; 6. 76B-Blair Nothdurft[9]; 7. 311-Ken Monahan[1]; 8. 00-Jesse Stovall[5]; 9. 71-Hudson O’Neal[6]

Simpson Race Products Heat Race #3 Finish (10 Laps, Top 3 Transfer): 1. 14-Josh Richards[1]; 2. 1S-Brandon Sheppard[2]; 3. 0E-Rick Eckert[3]; 4. 50-Shanon Buckingham[4]; 5. 6S-Blake Spencer[6]; 6. 000-Kyle Lear[8]; 7. 18-David Seibers[5]; 8. 33J-Jeff Mathews[9]; 9. 2S-Stormy Scott[7]

Ohlins Shocks Heat Race #4 Finish (10 Laps, Top 3 Transfer): 1. 21-Billy Moyer Jr[1]; 2. 1T-Tyler Erb[3]; 3. 20F-Trever Feathers[2]; 4. 66C-Matt Cosner[5]; 5. 99B-Boom Briggs[4]; 6. 22B-Austin Burns[7]; 7. 16R-Justin Rattliff[8]; 8. 11B-Stacy Boles[6]; 9. 25W-Allen Weisser[9]

Wrisco Industries Heat Race #5 Finish (10 Laps, Top 3 Transfer): 1. 20-Jimmy Owens[2]; 2. 40B-Kyle Bronson[1]; 3. 157-Mike Marlar[4]; 4. 81E-Tanner English[6]; 5. 94-Charles Powell[7]; 6. 48-Colton Flinner[3]; 7. 51M-Joey Moriarty[8]; 8. KB0-Kerry King[9]; 9. J8-Jadon Frame[5] MyRacePass Heat Race #6 Finish (10 Laps, Top 3 Transfer): 1. 3S-Brian Shirley[1]; 2. 25Z-Mason Zeigler[2]; 3. 10B-David Breazeale[5]; 4. 28E-Dennis Erb Jr[3]; 5. 2W-Pearson Williams[4]; 6. 1-Earl Pearson Jr[6]; 7. 0K-Freddie Carpenter[8]; 8. 42-Chris Garnes[7]; 9. 27-Joe Denby[9] Tiger Rear Ends B-Main #1 Finish (12 Laps, Winner Transfers): 1. 49-Jonathan Davenport[1]; 2. 21M-Billy Moyer Sr[3]; 3. 15B-Brian Birkhofer[5]; 4. 6T-Tim Dohm[2]; 5. 81-Jason Riggs[7]; 6. 2D-Dan Stone[4]; 7. 76B-Blair Nothdurft[6]; 8. 5T-John Tweed[11]; 9. 311-Ken Monahan[8]; 10. (DNS) 17-Logan Roberson; 11. (DNS) 00-Jesse Stovall; 12. (DNS) 71-Hudson O’Neal; 13. (DNS) 1V-Vic Hill



FAST Shafts B-Main #2 Finish (12 Laps, Winner Transfers): 1. 66C-Matt Cosner[2]; 2. 50-Shanon Buckingham[1]; 3. 99B-Boom Briggs[4]; 4. 6S-Blake Spencer[3]; 5. 000-Kyle Lear[5]; 6. 18-David Seibers[7]; 7. 22B-Austin Burns[6]; 8. 11B-Stacy Boles[10]; 9. 33J-Jeff Mathews[9]; 10. (DNS) 16R-Justin Rattliff; 11. (DNS) 2S-Stormy Scott; 12. (DNS) 25W-Allen Weisser Lucas Oil B-Main #3 Finish (12 Laps, Winner Transfers): 1. 81E-Tanner English[1]; 2. 28E-Dennis Erb Jr[2]; 3. 48-Colton Flinner[5]; 4. 2W-Pearson Williams[4]; 5. 1-Earl Pearson Jr[6]; 6. 0K-Freddie Carpenter[8]; 7. 42-Chris Garnes[10]; 8. 94-Charles Powell[3]; 9. 27-Joe Denby[12]; 10. (DNS) J8-Jadon Frame; 11. (DNS) KB0-Kerry King; 12. (DNS) 51M-Joey Moriarty Berry Barn Strawberry Dash – presented by DirtOnDirt.com Finish: 1. 21M-Billy Moyer Sr[1]; 2. 99B-Boom Briggs[2]; 3. 000-Kyle Lear[8]; 4. 28E-Dennis Erb Jr[3]; 5. 6T-Tim Dohm[7]; 6. 15B-Brian Birkhofer[4]; 7. 2W-Pearson Williams[9]; 8. 81-Jason Riggs[10]; 9. 18-David Seibers[11]; 10. 48-Colton Flinner[6]; 11. 6S-Blake Spencer[5]; 12. 0K-Freddie Carpenter[12] Lucas Oil Feature Finish (50 Laps):

Pos Start Car # Competitor Hometown Earnings 1 11 1S Brandon Sheppard New Berlin, IL $12,100 2 1 9 Devin Moran Dresden, OH $6,200 3 8 1T Tyler Erb New Waverly, TX $4,200 4 6 3S Brian Shirley Chatham, IL $2,750 5 3 25 Shane Clanton Zebulon, GA $2,250 6 17 0E Rick Eckert York, PA $1,800 7 7 39 Tim McCreadie Watertown, NY $2,200 8 23 50 Shanon Buckingham Morristown, TN $2,000 9 19 49 Jonathan Davenport Blairsville, GA $2,200 10 2 21 Billy Moyer Jr Batesville, AR $1,800 11 27 28E Dennis Erb Jr Carpentersville, IL $175 12 28 2W Pearson Williams Dublin, GA $150 13 15 18J Chase Junghans Manhattan, KS $1,025 14 4 20 Jimmy Owens Newport, TN $1,800 15 5 14 Josh Richards Shinnston, WV $1,800 16 21 81E Tanner English Benton, KY $1,000 17 29 94 Charles Powell Brookville, PA $100 18 13 16 Tyler Bruening Decorah, IA $1,000 19 14 20F Trever Feathers Winchester, VA $1,000 20 26 99B Boom Briggs Bear Lake, PA $1,000 21 18 10B David Breazeale Four Corners, MS $1,000 22 25 21M Billy Moyer Sr Batesville, AR $1,000 23 9 89 G.R. Smith Statesville, NC $1,000 24 20 66C Matt Cosner Ridgeley, WV $1,000 25 10 40B Kyle Bronson Brandon, FL $1,700 26 30 2D Dan Stone Thompson, PA $100 27 24 311 Ken Monahan Lakeland, FL $1,000 28 12 25Z Mason Zeigler Chalk Hill, PA $1,000 29 16 157 Mike Marlar Winfield, TN $1,000 30 22 1 Earl Pearson Jr Jacksonville, FL $1,800

Race Statistics

Entrants: 55

Lap Leaders: Devin Moran (Laps 1 – 12); Shane Clanton (Laps 13 – 17); Devin Moran (Laps 18 – 37); Brandon Sheppard (Laps 38 – 50)

Wrisco Feature Winner: Brandon Sheppard

Margin of Victory: 3.329 seconds

Cautions: Mason Zeigler, Ken Monahan (Lap 1); Mike Marlar (Lap 1); Pearson Williams, G.R. Smith (Lap 2); G.R. Smith (Lap 19); Boom Briggs (Lap 23); Tanner English (Lap 42)

Series Provisionals: Earl Pearson Jr.; Shanon Buckingham

Wrisco Industries Fast Time Provisional: Ken Monahan

Berry Barn Strawberry Dash – presented by DirtOnDirt.com Provisionals: Billy Moyer; Boom Briggs

Series Emergency Provisionals: Dennis Erb Jr.; Pearson Williams; Charles Powell; Dan Stone

Big River Steel Podium Top 3:Brandon Sheppard; Devin Moran; Tyler Erb

Optima Batteries Hard Charger of the Race: Dennis Erb Jr. (Advanced 16 Positions)

Midwest Sheet Metal Spoiler Challenge Point Leader: Brandon Sheppard

Allstar Performance Most Laps Led: Devin Moran (32 Laps)

Sunoco Race for Gas Highest Finisher: Brandon Sheppard

Eibach Springs Rookie of the Race: n/a

Engine Builder of the Race: Durham Racing Engines

Miller Welders Chassis Builder of the Race: Rocket Chassis

Outerwears Crew Chief of the Race: Randall Edwards (Tyler Erb)

Dirty Girl Racewear Fastest Lap of the Race: Devin Moran (Lap #2 – 16.497 seconds)

Hot Rod Processing Tough Break of the Race: Mike Marlar

PFC Brakes Pole Award: Devin Moran

Time of Race: 46 minutes 55 seconds

Lucas Oil Championship Point Standings:

Pos Car # Competitor Hometown Points Pay 1 1s Brandon Sheppard New Berlin, IL 1190 $33,800 2 39 Tim McCreadie Watertown, NY 1140 $27,050 3 9 Devin Moran Dresden, OH 1100 $18,125 4 1T Tyler Erb New Waverly, TX 1050 $13,675 5 49 Jonathan Davenport Blairsville, GA 1020 $11,600 6 157 Mike Marlar Winfield, TN 980 $8,200 7 3s Brian Shirley Chatham, IL 960 $8,500 8 40B Kyle Bronson Brandon, FL 955 $14,400 9 21 Billy Moyer Jr Batesville, AR 945 $8,400 10 20 Jimmy Owens Newport, TN 930 $8,750 11 25 Shane Clanton Zebulon, GA 900 $7,200 11 14 Josh Richards Shinnston, WV 900 $10,075 13 25z Mason Zeigler Chalk Hill, PA 890 $16,600 14 71 Hudson O’Neal Martinsville, IN 850 $6,275 15 28E Dennis Erb Jr Carpentersville, IL 840 $4,475 16 16 Tyler Bruening Decorah, IA 790 $2,775 17 18J Chase Junghans Manhattan, KS 755 $5,375 18 50 Shanon Buckingham Morristown, TN 735 $7,100 19 1 Earl Pearson Jr Jacksonville, FL 720 $5,550 20 99B Boom Briggs Bear Lake, PA 715 $3,600 21 81E Tanner English Benton, KY 705 $2,800 22 22* G.R. Smith Statesville, NC 680 $3,650 23 2S Stormy Scott Las Cruces, NM 655 $3,350 24 2W Pearson Williams Dublin, GA 635 $650 25 94 Charles Powell Brookville, PA 595 $1,600

Wrisco Industries Speedweeks Point Standings:

Pos Car # Competitor Hometown Points 1 1s Brandon Sheppard New Berlin, IL 1190 2 39 Tim McCreadie Watertown, NY 1140 3 9 Devin Moran Dresden, OH 1100 4 1T Tyler Erb New Waverly, TX 1050 5 49 Jonathan Davenport Blairsville, GA 1020 6 157 Mike Marlar Winfield, TN 980 7 3s Brian Shirley Chatham, IL 960 8 40B Kyle Bronson Brandon, FL 955 9 21 Billy Moyer Jr Batesville, AR 945 10 20 Jimmy Owens Newport, TN 930 11 25 Shane Clanton Zebulon, GA 900 11 14 Josh Richards Shinnston, WV 900 13 25z Mason Zeigler Chalk Hill, PA 890 14 71 Hudson O’Neal Martinsville, IN 850 15 28E Dennis Erb Jr Carpentersville, IL 840 16 16 Tyler Bruening Decorah, IA 790 17 18J Chase Junghans Manhattan, KS 755 18 50 Shanon Buckingham Morristown, TN 735 19 1 Earl Pearson Jr Jacksonville, FL 720 20 99B Boom Briggs Bear Lake, PA 715 21 81E Tanner English Benton, KY 705 22 22* G.R. Smith Statesville, NC 680 23 2S Stormy Scott Las Cruces, NM 655 24 2W Pearson Williams Dublin, GA 635 25 94 Charles Powell Brookville, PA 595

*Results are unofficial until Close of Business on the Tuesday following Race Day*