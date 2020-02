Davenport Collects First Lucas Oil Late Model Series Win of the Year

LAKE CITY, FL (February 9, 2020)– Jonathan Davenport, the three-time and defending, Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series National Champion, closed out the 2020 Georgia-Florida Speedweeks with his first win of the season on Sunday Night at All-Tech Raceway. Davenport collected his 48th career series win, at the first-ever Series race held at the Lake City, Florida facility.

Moran jumped to the early lead ahead of Gregg Satterlee, who was making his first start with the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series this year. Fourth place starter, Davenport, took the lead from early pacesetter, Devin Moran on lap 20. He sprinted away to win by over three seconds over runner-up finisher, Mike Marlar, in the Rocket Fuels/Rocket. Marlar started in eighth and recorded his best finish of the week.

Brandon Sheppard, a three-time winner at the East Bay Raceway Park Winternationals this week, moved from his 10th starting spot to clear Clanton with two laps to go to finish in third, after a hard-fought battle in the closing laps. Sheppard maintains the Midwest Sheet Metal Point Leader Spoiler Challenge, heading to the series’ next events at Atomic Speedway in Ohio on March 20 and Brownstown Speedway in Indiana on March 21.

Jimmy Owens went to a backup car and took a series provisional to start 24th. Owens moved through the field to finish in fifth, earning Optima Batteries Hard Charger of the race honors.

Davenport, the reigning series champion, was relieved to get his first win of 2020. “You have no idea. My team has worked so hard and we have so much bad racing luck, it’s been unbelievable. Thanks to Lance and Darla Landers, I know they are watching back home. Thanks to Steve Martin, from Nutrien Ag Solutions, for supporting us again this year. This was a brand-new car that we never got to test, and then we had to run it at East Bay. We needed this win.”

Marlar was pleased his runner-up finish in the series’ first appearance at All-Tech Raceway. “This track is so racy. We had a pretty rough week at East Bay, but this track fits me much better. I felt like we had a good run and there was plenty of good racing out there.”

Sheppard, whose worst finish during the eight nights of racing was a tenth, replaced that finish with his third-place finish tonight. “We had a really good car, especially there early in the race. We passed some guys there on the top, but I could run the bottom well too. I should have picked the top on that last restart. I chose the bottom on Devin because I thought the bottom would be better, but I had my momentum broke there. We had a good race between myself and Clanton, we were fortunate to get by him on the white flag lap. Thanks to all of my crew, we’ve had a great start to this month.”

The winner’s Lance Landers/Double L Motorsports, Longhorn Chassis is powered by a Cornett Racing Engine and sponsored by Nutrien Ag Solutions, Spartan Mowers, Lucas Oil Products, Penske Racing Shocks, VP Fuels, and ASC Warranty.

Completing the top ten were Devin Moran, Tim McCreadie, Josh Richards, Billy Moyer Jr., and Gregg Satterlee.

Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series

Race Summary

Lucas Oil Winter Nationals – presented by GEICO

Sunday, February 9th, 2020

All-Tech Raceway – Lake City, FL

Lucas Oil Time Trials

Fast Time Group A: Tim McCreadie / 17.892 seconds (overall)

Pos Start Car # Competitor Hometown Earnings 1 4 49 Jonathan Davenport Blairsville, GA $11,500 2 8 157 Mike Marlar Winfield, TN $6,000 3 10 1S Brandon Sheppard New Berlin, IL $4,100 4 11 25 Shane Clanton Zebulon, GA $3,250 5 24 20 Jimmy Owens Newport, TN $3,550 6 2 9 Devin Moran Dresden, OH $2,300 7 1 39 Tim McCreadie Watertown, NY $2,700 8 23 14 Josh Richards Shinnston, WV $2,100 9 17 21 Billy Moyer Jr Batesville, AR $1,900 10 6 22 Gregg Satterlee Indiana, PA $1,100 11 12 0 Jesse Stovall Billings, MO $1,075 12 3 5W Mark Whitener Middleburg, FL $1,050 13 18 28E Dennis Erb Jr Carpentersville, IL $1,025 14 16 1T Tyler Erb New Waverly, TX $2,200 15 19 89 G.R. Smith Statesville, NC $950 16 13 40B Kyle Bronson Brandon, FL $1,625 17 14 17 Logan Roberson Waynesboro, VA $900 18 20 81E Tanner English Benton, KY $875 19 9 18X Michael Page Winston, GA $850 20 25 50 Shanon Buckingham Morristown, TN $825 21 5 3S Brian Shirley Chatham, IL $800 22 7 48 Colton Flinner Allison Park, PA $800 23 21 2S Stormy Scott Las Cruces, NM $1,500 24 26 94 Charles Powell Brookville, PA $100 25 15 1 Earl Pearson Jr Jacksonville, FL $1,600 26 22 33J Jeff Mathews Brandon, FL $800

Race Statistics

Entrants: 34

Lap Leaders: Devin Moran (Laps 1 – 19); Jonathan Davenport (Laps 20 – 50)

Wrisco Feature Winner: Jonathan Davenport

Margin of Victory: 3.633 seconds

Cautions: Jeff Mathews, Jimmy Owens (Lap 1); Stormy Scott (Lap 2); Colton Flinner (Lap 18); Shanon Buckingham (Lap 23); Michael Page, Tanner English (Lap 29)

Series Provisionals: Josh Richards; Jimmy Owens

Series Emergency Provisionals: Shanon Buckingham; Charles Powell

Big River Steel Podium Top 3: Jonathan Davenport; Mike Marlar; Brandon Sheppard

Optima Batteries Hard Charger of the Race: Jimmy Owens (Advanced 19 Positions)

Midwest Sheet Metal Spoiler Challenge Point Leader: Brandon Sheppard

Allstar Performance Most Laps Led: Jonathan Davenport (31 Laps)

Sunoco Race for Gas Highest Finisher: Brandon Sheppard

Eibach Springs Rookie of the Race: n/a

Engine Builder of the Race: Cornett Racing Engines

Miller Welders Chassis Builder of the Race: Longhorn Chassis

Outerwears Crew Chief of the Race: Jason Durham (Jonathan Davenport)

Dirty Girl Racewear Fastest Lap of the Race: Jonathan Davenport (Lap #24 – 19.565 seconds)

Hot Rod Processing Tough Break of the Race: Earl Pearson Jr.

PFC Brakes Pole Award: Tim McCreadie

Time of Race: 37 minutes 33 seconds

Pos Car # Competitor Hometown Points Earnings 1 1s Brandon Sheppard New Berlin, IL 1190 $37,900 2 39 Tim McCreadie Watertown, NY 1150 $28,550 3 9 Devin Moran Dresden, OH 1115 $19,925 4 49 Jonathan Davenport Blairsville, GA 1075 $21,600 5 1T Tyler Erb New Waverly, TX 1050 $14,675 6 157 Mike Marlar Winfield, TN 1025 $13,700 7 40B Kyle Bronson Brandon, FL 980 $15,325 8 20 Jimmy Owens Newport, TN 975 $11,000 9 21 Billy Moyer Jr Batesville, AR 965 $9,600 10 3s Brian Shirley Chatham, IL 960 $9,300 11 25 Shane Clanton Zebulon, GA 950 $9,950 12 14 Josh Richards Shinnston, WV 935 $11,375 13 28E Dennis Erb Jr Carpentersville, IL 860 $5,500 14 71 Hudson O’Neal Martinsville, IN 850 $6,275 15 16 Tyler Bruening Decorah, IA 790 $2,775 16 50 Shanon Buckingham Morristown, TN 735 $7,225 17 81E Tanner English Benton, KY 725 $3,675 18 1 Earl Pearson Jr Jacksonville, FL 720 $6,350 19 22* G.R. Smith Statesville, NC 710 $4,600 20 2S Stormy Scott Las Cruces, NM 655 $4,150 21 0 Jesse Stovall Billings, MO 650 $2,175 22 94 Charles Powell Brookville, PA 625 $1,700 23 17 Logan Roberson Waynesboro, VA 580 $1,800 24 2d Dan Stone Thompson, PA 560 $800

Wrisco Industries Speedweeks Point Standings:

Pos Car # Competitor Hometown Points 1 1s Brandon Sheppard New Berlin, IL 1810 2 39 Tim McCreadie Watertown, NY 1675 3 9 Devin Moran Dresden, OH 1670 4 49 Jonathan Davenport Blairsville, GA 1555 5 1T Tyler Erb New Waverly, TX 1510 6 157 Mike Marlar Winfield, TN 1480 7 25 Shane Clanton Zebulon, GA 1415 8 20 Jimmy Owens Newport, TN 1395 9 21 Billy Moyer Jr Batesville, AR 1380 10 14 Josh Richards Shinnston, WV 1360 11 40B Kyle Bronson Brandon, FL 1355 12 3s Brian Shirley Chatham, IL 1350 13 28E Dennis Erb Jr Carpentersville, IL 1270 14 25z Mason Zeigler Chalk Hill, PA 1140 15 50 Shanon Buckingham Morristown, TN 1125 16 16 Tyler Bruening Decorah, IA 1100 17 1 Earl Pearson Jr Jacksonville, FL 1095 18 22* G.R. Smith Statesville, NC 1080 19 81E Tanner English Benton, KY 1075 20 71 Hudson O’Neal Martinsville, IN 1040 21 76 Brandon Overton Evans, GA 1020 22 18J Chase Junghans Manhattan, KS 1005 23 2S Stormy Scott Las Cruces, NM 955 24 0 Jesse Stovall Billings, MO 895 25 94 Charles Powell Brookville, PA 885

*Results are unofficial until Close of Business on the Tuesday following Race Day*