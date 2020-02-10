Home --> Race Track News --> Florida --> DIRTcar Nationals UMP Modified Point Standings after 2/9/20

DIRTcar Nationals UMP Modified Point Standings after 2/9/20

SPOT CAR # NAME 4-Feb 5-Feb 6-Feb 7-Feb 8-Feb 9-Feb
TOTAL
1 2 Nick Hoffman 65 75 80 60 80 360
2 8KS Kyle Strickler 75 80 39 70 80 344
3 12H Jason Hughes 23 60 60 65 75 283
4 49 Brian Ruhlman 51 43 70 43 70 277
5 35 David Stremme 35 70 36 75 60 276
6 23 Ryan Cripe 70 55 37 49 65 276
7 18L Michael Long 80 65 33 38 49 265
8 5 Curt Spalding 55 44 40 80 45 264
9 36 Kenny Wallace 49 45 53 55 53 255
10 7JA Justin Allgaier 26 29 65 53 70 243
11 24 Zeke McKenzie 60 51 55 36 35 237
12 25 Tyler Nicely 24 53 31 51 75 234
13 96M Mike McKinney 17 31 75 47 55 225
14 95 Michael Altobelli 41 39 51 37 53 221
15 11H Spencer Hughes 19 38 28 75 60 220
16 3L Jeff Leka 17 37 47 42 65 208
17 77 Ray Bollinger 43 27 16 70 51 207
18 7A Shane Sabraski 42 24 45 44 45 200
19 90 Jason Beaulieu 44 25 23 80 27 199
20 67 Garret Stewart 27 42 41 41 47 198
21 2A Donnie Moran 53 26 43 42 32 196
22 99 Hunt Gossum 22 15 44 60 55 196
23 75 Terry Phillips 29 40 32 51 43 195
24 99M Mike Mullen 45 32 20 53 44 194
25 12L Lucas Lee 21 25 22 75 51 194
26 7CT Christian Thomas 32 19 14 80 47 192
27 7 Drake Troutman 47 28 29 39 49 192
28 K19 Will Krup 30 47 30 45 37 189
29 88 Matt Crafton 27 26 38 65 26 182
30 17TE Tyler Evans 34 49 22 40 36 181
31 A1 Gary Bentley 23 22 18 70 40 173
32 22 Dale Kelley 39 36 16 41 40 172
33 24D Travis Dickson 27 23 23 55 41 169
34 45J Johnny Broking 40 16 24 49 39 168
35 8 Steve Stevenson 24 21 21 65 33 164
36 O1 Bryce Nichols 19 20 17 75 32 163
37 52 Colin Green 23 18 35 45 42 163
38 21 Taylor Cook 30 49 40 44 163
39 1M Curt Myers 25 27 42 38 29 161
40 11 Jesse Rupe 27 16 15 70 31 159
41 1 Brenden Rassel 22 26 23 53 35 159
42 17T Michael Tarlton 22 22 20 60 34 158
43 OOD
David Reutimann
 34 80 43 157
44 5F Jerry Foster 18 23 17 60 37 155
45 65 Todd Sherman 28 35 21 43 27 154
46 19 Chad Bauer 26 33 23 44 28 154
47 12 Jason Gross 21 26 25 39 41 152
48 31G Stephen Pedulla 25 34 12 55 24 150
49 11M Mike McGee 24 24 22 37 42 149
50 8A Austin Holcombe 31 27 13 47 30 148
51 100 Scott Fritz 23 20 20 51 30 144
52 97 Mitch Thomas 24 25 18 42 34 143
53 4UW Bobby Regot 17 17 27 44 38 143
54 O5 Dave Wietholder 37 27 14 36 28 142
55 22T Tony Anderson 22 21 19 49 31 142
56 9 Sheldon Creed 21 24 21 36 39 141
57 O7 Curtis King 18 20 21 44 36 139
58 14J John Baker 20 20 18 53 27 138
59 1S Brian Shaw 15 17 26 38 38 134
60 OO Buzzie Reutimann 25 19 19 41 29 133
61 17 Rob Pitcher 18 23 19 45 26 131
62 9PG Percy Gendreau 18 21 15 51 26 131
63 11N Gene Nicholas 20 25 18 39 25 127
64 32 Chad Roush 20 15 14 43 33 125
65 6A Ryan Ayers 25 41 11 47 124
66 6 Ryan Fowler 17 19 15 47 25 123
67 2J Troy Johnson 38 21 22 37 118
68 Z06 Larry Mott 15 22 16 42 23 118
69 7F Bryan Foy 36 23 13 38 110
70 Z1 Zac Oedewaldt 14 17 20 55 106
71 71L Dennis Lunger 26 24 12 43 105
72 11Z Zane Oedewaldt 21 19 19 40 99
73 25P Robert Poole 16 16 65 97
74 89W Rick Weitekamp 20 18 17 41 96
75 96 Cole Parker 26 17 12 37 92
76 27 William Cevaal 17 45 24 86
77 15 Rick Potter 14 18 13 40 85
78 61 Eric Hill 18 13 49 80
79 40 Shawn Reiss 15 39 23 77
80 11JH Justin Haley 33 15 14 62
81 20 Tyler Hendrix 19 22 12 53
82 33 TJ Evans 22 22
83 82 Gary Dillon 19 19
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Related posts:

  1. 2020 DIRTcar Nationals UMP Modified Point Standings thru 2/7/20
  2. 2016 DIRTcar Nationals UMP Modified Final Point Standings
  3. 2020 UMP Modified DIRTcar Nationals Point Standings thru February 6th
  4. Volusia Speedway Park’s DIRTcar Nationals UMP Modified Point Standings
  5. Summit UMP DIRTcar Modified Nationals Point Standings after Daughtery Speedway
  6. Summit UMP DIRTcar Modified Nationals Point Standings after Oakshade Raceway!

Tagged with:

POST A COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE!

© Copyright 2020 STLRacing.com, All Rights Reserved.                        Privacy Policy