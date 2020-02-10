DIRTcar Nationals UMP Modified Point Standings after 2/9/20

|SPOT
|CAR #
|NAME
|4-Feb
|5-Feb
|6-Feb
|7-Feb
|8-Feb
|9-Feb
|
TOTAL
|1
|2
|Nick Hoffman
|65
|75
|80
|60
|80
|360
|2
|8KS
|Kyle Strickler
|75
|80
|39
|70
|80
|344
|3
|12H
|Jason Hughes
|23
|60
|60
|65
|75
|283
|4
|49
|Brian Ruhlman
|51
|43
|70
|43
|70
|277
|5
|35
|David Stremme
|35
|70
|36
|75
|60
|276
|6
|23
|Ryan Cripe
|70
|55
|37
|49
|65
|276
|7
|18L
|Michael Long
|80
|65
|33
|38
|49
|265
|8
|5
|Curt Spalding
|55
|44
|40
|80
|45
|264
|9
|36
|Kenny Wallace
|49
|45
|53
|55
|53
|255
|10
|7JA
|Justin Allgaier
|26
|29
|65
|53
|70
|243
|11
|24
|Zeke McKenzie
|60
|51
|55
|36
|35
|237
|12
|25
|Tyler Nicely
|24
|53
|31
|51
|75
|234
|13
|96M
|Mike McKinney
|17
|31
|75
|47
|55
|225
|14
|95
|Michael Altobelli
|41
|39
|51
|37
|53
|221
|15
|11H
|Spencer Hughes
|19
|38
|28
|75
|60
|220
|16
|3L
|Jeff Leka
|17
|37
|47
|42
|65
|208
|17
|77
|Ray Bollinger
|43
|27
|16
|70
|51
|207
|18
|7A
|Shane Sabraski
|42
|24
|45
|44
|45
|200
|19
|90
|Jason Beaulieu
|44
|25
|23
|80
|27
|199
|20
|67
|Garret Stewart
|27
|42
|41
|41
|47
|198
|21
|2A
|Donnie Moran
|53
|26
|43
|42
|32
|196
|22
|99
|Hunt Gossum
|22
|15
|44
|60
|55
|196
|23
|75
|Terry Phillips
|29
|40
|32
|51
|43
|195
|24
|99M
|Mike Mullen
|45
|32
|20
|53
|44
|194
|25
|12L
|Lucas Lee
|21
|25
|22
|75
|51
|194
|26
|7CT
|Christian Thomas
|32
|19
|14
|80
|47
|192
|27
|7
|Drake Troutman
|47
|28
|29
|39
|49
|192
|28
|K19
|Will Krup
|30
|47
|30
|45
|37
|189
|29
|88
|Matt Crafton
|27
|26
|38
|65
|26
|182
|30
|17TE
|Tyler Evans
|34
|49
|22
|40
|36
|181
|31
|A1
|Gary Bentley
|23
|22
|18
|70
|40
|173
|32
|22
|Dale Kelley
|39
|36
|16
|41
|40
|172
|33
|24D
|Travis Dickson
|27
|23
|23
|55
|41
|169
|34
|45J
|Johnny Broking
|40
|16
|24
|49
|39
|168
|35
|8
|Steve Stevenson
|24
|21
|21
|65
|33
|164
|36
|O1
|Bryce Nichols
|19
|20
|17
|75
|32
|163
|37
|52
|Colin Green
|23
|18
|35
|45
|42
|163
|38
|21
|Taylor Cook
|30
|49
|40
|44
|163
|39
|1M
|Curt Myers
|25
|27
|42
|38
|29
|161
|40
|11
|Jesse Rupe
|27
|16
|15
|70
|31
|159
|41
|1
|Brenden Rassel
|22
|26
|23
|53
|35
|159
|42
|17T
|Michael Tarlton
|22
|22
|20
|60
|34
|158
|43
|OOD
|
David Reutimann
|34
|80
|43
|157
|44
|5F
|Jerry Foster
|18
|23
|17
|60
|37
|155
|45
|65
|Todd Sherman
|28
|35
|21
|43
|27
|154
|46
|19
|Chad Bauer
|26
|33
|23
|44
|28
|154
|47
|12
|Jason Gross
|21
|26
|25
|39
|41
|152
|48
|31G
|Stephen Pedulla
|25
|34
|12
|55
|24
|150
|49
|11M
|Mike McGee
|24
|24
|22
|37
|42
|149
|50
|8A
|Austin Holcombe
|31
|27
|13
|47
|30
|148
|51
|100
|Scott Fritz
|23
|20
|20
|51
|30
|144
|52
|97
|Mitch Thomas
|24
|25
|18
|42
|34
|143
|53
|4UW
|Bobby Regot
|17
|17
|27
|44
|38
|143
|54
|O5
|Dave Wietholder
|37
|27
|14
|36
|28
|142
|55
|22T
|Tony Anderson
|22
|21
|19
|49
|31
|142
|56
|9
|Sheldon Creed
|21
|24
|21
|36
|39
|141
|57
|O7
|Curtis King
|18
|20
|21
|44
|36
|139
|58
|14J
|John Baker
|20
|20
|18
|53
|27
|138
|59
|1S
|Brian Shaw
|15
|17
|26
|38
|38
|134
|60
|OO
|Buzzie Reutimann
|25
|19
|19
|41
|29
|133
|61
|17
|Rob Pitcher
|18
|23
|19
|45
|26
|131
|62
|9PG
|Percy Gendreau
|18
|21
|15
|51
|26
|131
|63
|11N
|Gene Nicholas
|20
|25
|18
|39
|25
|127
|64
|32
|Chad Roush
|20
|15
|14
|43
|33
|125
|65
|6A
|Ryan Ayers
|25
|41
|11
|47
|124
|66
|6
|Ryan Fowler
|17
|19
|15
|47
|25
|123
|67
|2J
|Troy Johnson
|38
|21
|22
|37
|118
|68
|Z06
|Larry Mott
|15
|22
|16
|42
|23
|118
|69
|7F
|Bryan Foy
|36
|23
|13
|38
|110
|70
|Z1
|Zac Oedewaldt
|14
|17
|20
|55
|106
|71
|71L
|Dennis Lunger
|26
|24
|12
|43
|105
|72
|11Z
|Zane Oedewaldt
|21
|19
|19
|40
|99
|73
|25P
|Robert Poole
|16
|16
|65
|97
|74
|89W
|Rick Weitekamp
|20
|18
|17
|41
|96
|75
|96
|Cole Parker
|26
|17
|12
|37
|92
|76
|27
|William Cevaal
|17
|45
|24
|86
|77
|15
|Rick Potter
|14
|18
|13
|40
|85
|78
|61
|Eric Hill
|18
|13
|49
|80
|79
|40
|Shawn Reiss
|15
|39
|23
|77
|80
|11JH
|Justin Haley
|33
|15
|14
|62
|81
|20
|Tyler Hendrix
|19
|22
|12
|53
|82
|33
|TJ Evans
|22
|22
|83
|82
|Gary Dillon
|19
|19
