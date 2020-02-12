Consistency for Tyler Erb to Start Lucas Oil Season

Fifth in Series Standings Post Speedweeks



ST. MARYS, Ohio (02/11/20) – Tyler Erb recently kicked off a new Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series season in his Industrial Resourcing Group No. 1 Best Performance Motorsports/ XR1 Rocket Chassis/ Durham Racing Engine Super Late Model.

“It wasn’t the Speedweeks we’d hoped for, but by no means was it a bad start to the year,” Erb commented. “The competition on this tour is tough. Consistency is the key to a successful year. I know that if we continue to run consistent, wins and a championship will come.”

During the course of the ten-day affair, Erb and the Best Performance Motorsports team entered in a total of eight events with the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series. The team registered four Top-5 outings along the away, including two podiums, and one tenth-place finish.

Erb’s top performances during the Georgia-Florida Speedweeks came at East Bay Raceway Park (Tampa, Fla.) during the 44th Annual Wrisco Industries Winternationals.

On Monday, a stout field of 62 entries converged at the “Clay by the Bay” to start the six-day event. Tyler followed up the fourth fastest lap in his time trial group with the third and final transfer spot in his heat race.

Starting the $5,000-to-win A-Main in 13th, Erb blasted into the Top-5 early and began challenging Kyle Bronson for the lead. After sliding ahead of Devin Moran for the top spot on lap 21, Erb settled with a third-place finish behind Moran and Bronson with Jonathan Davenport and Chris Garnes completing the Top-5 finishers.

“It was a good run for us,” Erb said. “I love this racetrack, it’s awesome. The racing was really interesting [because of slick conditions]. You don’t always have to have the best car. You’ve just gotta make good decisions and not lose spots here and there.”

On Friday night, Tyler laid down the fastest time overall in qualifying before picking up a heat race victory. Starting on the pole for the $12,000-to-win A-Main, Erb dropped three spots to register a fourth-place finish behind Mason Zeigler, Kyle Bronson, and Brandon Sheppard with Jonathan Davenport coming in fifth.

Wrapping up the 44th Annual Wrisco Industries Winternationals on Saturday, Erb secured his spot into the $12,000-to-win finale with a second-place finish in his heat race behind Billy Moyer Jr. Passing five cars in the 50-lap feature, Tyler notched a third-place finish behind Brandon Sheppard and Devin Moran with Brian Shirley and Shane Clanton completing the Top-5 finishers.

“It’s been a long week here and we got every race in,” said Erb after Saturday’s East Bay finale. “I really enjoy racing here. It wasn’t the final night we were all kind of hoping for, but it was a good night for us.”

With their consistency, Tyler Erb and Best Performance Motorsports team leave the Georgia-Florida Speedweeks fifth in the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series point standings.

Full results from these events and complete Series standings are available at www.LucasDirt.com.

