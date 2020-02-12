McCreadie, Williamson Win Thrillers at Volusia’s DIRTcar Nationals

McCreadie Edges Sheppard in DIRTcar Late Model Thriller

Super DIRTcar Series champ Williamson holds off Rudolph

BARBERVILLE, FL — Feb. 11, 2020 — Tim McCreadie won a furious DIRTcar Late Model battle with Brandon Sheppard Tuesday night at Volusia Speedway Park’s DIRTcar Nationals presented by Bozard Ford, halting Sheppard’s five-race win streak at the event.

McCreadie and Sheppard started side-by-side on the front row and put on a wheel-to-wheel clinic for 30 laps. McCreadie wound up his machine on the top side as Sheppard kept pace on the bottom. Kyle Bronson entered the picture late to keep the pressure on Sheppard, who moved up and down on track trying to find a line past McCreadie.

A caution with 10 to go gave McCreadie clear track, but Sheppard still threw everything he had at him in the final two corners before coming up just a half-second short at the checkered flag. Bronson was third with Dennis Erb Jr. and Jonathan Davenport rounding out the top five.

The Super DIRTcar Series kicked off its portion of the DIRTcar Nationals with defending Series champion Mat Williamson holding off Erick Rudolph, who nearly pulled even with Williamson just as a caution waved on Lap 13. Williamson darted back to the lead on the restart while Anthony Perrego mounted a charge and nearly got Rudolph. Stewart Friesen charged from 19th to finish fourth with Larry Wight completing the top five.

DIRTcar Nationals Race Report; Volusia Speedway Park; Feb. 11, 2020

Super DIRTcar Series (30 laps): 1. 88-Mat Williamson [1][$3,000]; 2. 25r-Erick Rudolph [9][$1,500]; 3. 44P-Anthony Perrego [5][$1,000]; 4. 44-Stewart Friesen [19][$800]; 5. 99L-Larry Wight [10][$700]; 6. 91-Billy Decker [8][$650]; 7. 9S-Matt Sheppard [3][$600]; 8. 49-Billy Dunn [7][$550]; 9. 42P-Pat Ward [16][$500]; 10. 3-Justin Haers [13][$450]; 11. 21a-Peter Britten [11][$400]; 12. 20-Brett Hearn [2][$375]; 13. 7-Rick Laubach [6][$350]; 14. 98H-Jimmy Phelps [14][$325]; 15. 1-Billy Pauch [15][$300]; 16. 83-Brian Swartzlander [25][$275]; 17. 7MM-Michael Maresca [4][$250]; 18. 19-Tim Fuller [18][$250]; 19. 19m-Jessey Mueller [21][$250]; 20. 23-Kyle Coffey [23][$250]; 21. 30-Ronnie Johnson [12][$250]; 22. 46-Jeremy Smith [17][$250]; 23. 5-Matthew Stangle [22][$250]; 24. 48T-Dave Rauscher [26][$250]; 25. 6D-Dillon Steuer [20][$250]; 26. 4-Andy Bachetti [24][$250]. KSE Hard Charger Award: 44-Stewart Friesen [+15].

DIRTcar Late Model Feature (30 Laps): 1. 39-Tim McCreadie [1][$7,000]; 2. 1-Brandon Sheppard [2]; 3. 40B-Kyle Bronson [3]; 4. 28-Dennis Erb [4]; 5. 49-Jonathan Davenport [10]; 6. 157-Mike Marlar [16]; 7. 17M-Dale McDowell [8]; 8. 29v-Darrell Lanigan [12]; 9. 7-Ricky Weiss [9]; 10. 72-Michael Norris [11]; 11. 20-Jimmy Owens [22]; 12. 76-Brandon Overton [5]; 13. 3s-Brian Shirley [6]; 14. 0M-Chris Madden [15]; 15. 97-Cade Dillard [13]; 16. 2s-Stormy Scott [14]; 17. 18-Chase Junghans [26]; 18. 0e-Rick Eckert [18]; 19. 14-Josh Richards [23]; 20. 8-Kyle Strickler [19]; 21. 25-Shane Clanton [20]; 22. 15-Donny Schatz [21]; 23. 31-Tyler Millwood [24]; 24. 36-Logan Martin [7]; 25. 5-Mark Whitener [17]; 26. 25w-Allen Weisser [25]. KSE Hard Charger Award: 20-Jimmy Owens [+11].