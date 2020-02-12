Ross Bailes Enjoys Successful Debut with Big Frog Motorsports



Team Claims Pair of Runner-Up Finishes



OCALA, Fla. (02/11/20) – Ross Bailes made his debut as the pilot of the M&W Transport No. 58 Dave’s Towing/ XR1 Rocket Chassis/ Clements Racing Engine Super Late Model with a strong performance.

The South Carolina native claimed a pair of runner-up finishes in the Winter Freeze X at Screven Motor Speedway in Sylvania, Ga. over the weekend.

“Thanks to Ross for driving the wheels off this car this weekend and bringing home two second-place finishes,” team owner Augie Burttram said. “I’m looking forward to big things with Ross and our team this year.”

Drawing 26 entries for the two-day event, Bailes followed up the fastest lap overall in time trials on Friday with a heat race victory. Starting on the pole for the $10,010-to-win A-Main, Ross went on to place second behind Brandon Overton. Chris Ferguson, Gregg Satterlee, and Jason Covert rounded out the Top-5.

“We were hitting on all cylinders in qualifying. And we were good in the feature,” said Bailes. “The track changed, and I feel like in the heat race the track was a little bit slicker and we were better in that condition. That guy there [Overton], he’s about the best at this track and then the guy behind me [Ferguson] is about the best or second-best so it feels good to be in between ‘em.”

The following night for the $20,010 top prize, Ross came in third fastest in his qualifying group before placing second in his heat race behind Overton. Earning the fifth-starting position for the feature, Bailes wrestled the lead away from Overton on lap 49, but before he could reach the flag stand, the caution appeared. The pass was negated and Overton reassumed command.

Bailes was never able to regain control after the untimely yellow and went on to finish second behind Overton at the checkered flag. Michael Page, Jason Covert, and Dale McDowell completed the Top-5 finishers.

“Once I got it going, I got by him and that caution came out and I knew they weren’t gonna let it go,” Bailes commented. “But you know he’s lost a race to me like that before, so it’s just part of it. At least we’re up front battling with them. We had a really good car this weekend.”

Big Frog Motorsports would like to thank their principal and associate sponsors including Dave’s Towing, Big Frog Shocks, Ocala Tractor, Southway Crane Service, M&W Transport, FK Rod Ends, Schaeffers Oil, Racecar Engineering, Wilwood Brakes, Keyser Manufacturing, Rocket Chassis, Sunoco Race Fuels, Clements Racing Engines, Integra Shocks, Hoosier Race Tire by Brian, Daytona Sensors LLC, Schoenfeld Headers, COMP Cams, AR Bodies, Vahlco Wheels, Leaf Firesuits, JE Pistons, Red Line Oil, NGK Spark Plugs, Fast Shafts, Callies Race Products, Superior Bearings, Ferrea Valves, Butlerbuilt Seats, C&R Racing, Leaf Racewear, Collins Signs & Trophies and MSR Mafia Marketing Services.

