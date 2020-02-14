World of Outlaws return to Cotton Bowl Speedway and LoneStar Speedway in March

Texas Two Step On Tap At Cotton Bowl Speedway And LoneStar Speedway Tickets are now on sale for the Cotton Bowl event and the East Texas Lone Star Shootout

PAIGE, TX – Feb. 13, 2020 – After opening the 2020 season in Florida, The Greatest Show on Dirt will head for an exciting Texas doubleheader Friday, March 13, at Cotton Bowl Speedway and Saturday, March 14, at LoneStar Speedway.

It will be the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series’ first time back at Cotton Bowl Speedway, in Paige, TX, since 2018 and at LoneStar Speedway, in Kilgore, TX, since 2017.

Reigning champion Brad Sweet has one of the best records at the 3/8-mile Cotton Bowl Speedway. He won the Series’ first race at the speedway in 2016 and finished second to David Gravel the next race in 2018. With a win at Volusia Speedway Park already this year, he’ll look to keep that success going with his Kasey Kahne Racing team in his quest for back to back championships.

The last time the Series raced at the 1/3-mile LoneStar Speedway, 10-time Series champion Donny Schatz took home the victory. After losing the 2019 championship by four points to Sweet, the Tony Stewart/Curb-Agajanian Racing driver will be on the hunt to reclaim title. He’ll also be looking to claim his 300th win this year. Schatz also picked up a win in Florida, bringing him to 295 career World of Outlaws wins.

Danny Lasoski holds the track record at both tracks – 13.517 sec. at Cotton Bowl and 13.059 sec. at LoneStar Speedway. And while he’s retired from racing, he’ll be back on the tour full-time in 2020 as mentor and crew chief for rookie contender Mason Daniel.

Both events will pay $10,000-to-win and are sure to produced high-octane action among the winged warriors of the World of Outlaws.

Hot Laps start at 6 p.m. at both events with racing schedule to start at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are now on sale for the Friday, March 13 Cotton Bowl Speedway event and the Saturday, March 14 East Texas Lone Star Shootout at LoneStar Speedway.

As always, if you can’t make it to the races, you can watch all of the action LIVE on DIRTVision.com.

PREVIOUS COTTON BOWL SPEEDWAY WINNERS:

2018 – David Gravel on April 26

2016 – Brad Sweet on Feb. 26

PREVIOUS LONESTAR SPEEDWAY WINNERS:

2017 – Donny Schatz on March 3

2010 – Craig Dollansky on March 12

2009 – Joey Saldana on April 10, Joey Saldana on October 24

2004 – Steve Kinser on March 12

2003 – Steve Kinser on October 24

1986 – Sammy Swindell on March 14, Sammy Swindell on June 14

1984 – Sammy Swindell on May 5, Sammy Swindell on May 5 (March 10 make-up), Sammy Swindell on June 19