Belle-Clair Speedway releases 2020 schedule!

|2020 Schedule
|Belle-Clair Speedway
|Date
|Event
|Classes
|Sun, April 5th
|Test – N -Tune
|All Classes Welcome
|Fri, April 10th
|Closed
|Dueces Wild @ Tri-City Speedway
|Tue, April 14th
|Test – N -Tune
|All Classes Welcome
|Fri, April 17th
|“Shamrock 40”
|Late Models, Modifieds, Pro-Mods, Pure Stocks, Pro 4 & Micros
|Fri, April 24th
|Closed
|Lucas Oil Late Models @ Tri-City Speedway
|Fri, May 1st
|Spring Fling
|Modifieds, Pro-Mods, Pure Stocks, Pro 4, HART Non-Wing
|Fri, May 8th
|Kids Night
|Modifieds, Pro-Mods, Pure Stocks, Pro 4 & Micros
|Fri, May 15th
|Bob Johnston Classic
|Late Models, Pro-Mods, Pure Stocks, Pro 4 & Micros
|Thu, May 21
|Test – N -Tune
|All Classes Welcome
|Fri, May 22
|Lightning Sprint Natls
|POWRi National Midgets, 600cc Outlaw Micros & Lightning Sprint Nationals
|Sat, May 23
|Lightning Sprint Natls
|POWRi National Midgets, 600cc Outlaw Micros & Lightning Sprint Nationals
|Fri, May 29th
|Closed
|Shriners Parade
|Fri, June 5th
|Schools out Shootout
|Modifieds, Pro-Mods, Pure Stocks, Pro 4 & Micros
|Wed, June 10th
|POWRi SPEED Week
|POWRi National Midgets & 600cc Outlaw Micros
|Fri, June 12th
|Kids Night
|Modifieds, Pro-Mods, Pure Stocks, Pro 4 & Micros
|Fri, June 19th
|Old Timers Night
|Late Models, Pro-Mods, Pure Stocks, Pro 4 & Micros
|Wed, June 24th
|UMP Summer Nationals
|UMP Late Models, Modifieds & Pro-Mods
|Fri, June 26th
|Closed
|Summer Nationals @ Tri-City Speedway
|Fri, July 3rd
|Closed
|July 4th Weekend
|Fri, July 10th
|Mid Season Bash
|Modifieds, Pro-Mods, Pure Stocks, Pro 4 & Micros
|Fri, July 17th
|Closed
|Lucas Oil Late Models @ Tri-City Speedway
|Fri, July 24th
|Photo Billy 30
|Late Models, Pro-Mods, Pure Stocks, Pro 4 & Micros
|Fri, July 31
|Summer Sizzle
|POWRi National Midgets, 600cc Outlaw Micros, B Mods
|Fri, Aug 7th
|TTG 100 Lapper
|Late Models, Pro-Mods, Pure Stocks, Pro 4, Micros
|Fri, Aug 14th
|Closed
|Back to School
|Fri, Aug 21st
|Knepper Memorial
|POWRi National Midgets, 600cc Outlaw Micros, B Mods
|Fri, Aug 28th
|Korves Memorial
|Late Models, Modifieds, Pro-Mods & Micros
|Fri, Sept 4th
|Korves Memorial
|Rain Date
|Sat, Sept 5
|POWRi
|POWRi National Midgets & 600cc Outlaw Micros
|Sun, Sept 6
|Meents Memorial
|POWRi National Midgets & 600cc Outlaw Micros
|Fri, Oct 3rd
|Fall Fling
|POWRi National Midgets, 600cc Outlaw Micros, Pro-Mods
|Fri, Oct 9th
|Championship Weekend
|Modifieds, Pro-Mods & Micros
|Sat, Oct 10th
|Championship Weekend
|Late Models, Pro-Mods, Pure Stocks, Pro 4, Micros
