Belle-Clair Speedway releases 2020 schedule!

2020 Schedule
Belle-Clair Speedway
Date Event Classes
Sun, April 5th Test – N -Tune All Classes Welcome
Fri, April 10th Closed Dueces Wild @ Tri-City Speedway
Tue, April 14th Test – N -Tune All Classes Welcome
Fri, April 17th “Shamrock 40” Late Models, Modifieds, Pro-Mods, Pure Stocks, Pro 4 & Micros
Fri, April 24th Closed Lucas Oil Late Models @ Tri-City Speedway
Fri, May 1st Spring Fling  Modifieds, Pro-Mods, Pure Stocks, Pro 4, HART Non-Wing
Fri, May 8th Kids Night  Modifieds, Pro-Mods, Pure Stocks, Pro 4 & Micros
Fri, May 15th Bob Johnston Classic Late Models, Pro-Mods, Pure Stocks, Pro 4 & Micros
Thu, May 21 Test – N -Tune All Classes Welcome
Fri, May 22 Lightning Sprint Natls POWRi National Midgets, 600cc Outlaw Micros & Lightning Sprint Nationals
Sat, May 23 Lightning Sprint Natls POWRi National Midgets, 600cc Outlaw Micros & Lightning Sprint Nationals
Fri, May 29th Closed Shriners Parade
Fri, June 5th Schools out Shootout  Modifieds, Pro-Mods, Pure Stocks, Pro 4 & Micros
Wed, June 10th POWRi SPEED Week POWRi National Midgets & 600cc Outlaw Micros
Fri, June 12th Kids Night  Modifieds, Pro-Mods, Pure Stocks, Pro 4 & Micros
Fri, June 19th Old Timers Night Late Models, Pro-Mods, Pure Stocks, Pro 4 & Micros
Wed, June 24th UMP Summer Nationals UMP Late Models, Modifieds & Pro-Mods
Fri, June 26th Closed Summer Nationals @ Tri-City Speedway
Fri, July 3rd Closed July 4th Weekend
Fri, July 10th Mid Season Bash  Modifieds, Pro-Mods, Pure Stocks, Pro 4 & Micros
Fri, July 17th Closed Lucas Oil Late Models @ Tri-City Speedway
Fri, July 24th Photo Billy 30 Late Models, Pro-Mods, Pure Stocks, Pro 4 & Micros
Fri, July 31 Summer Sizzle POWRi National Midgets, 600cc Outlaw Micros, B Mods
Fri, Aug 7th TTG 100 Lapper  Late Models, Pro-Mods, Pure Stocks, Pro 4, Micros
Fri, Aug 14th Closed Back to School
Fri, Aug 21st Knepper Memorial POWRi National Midgets, 600cc Outlaw Micros, B Mods
Fri, Aug 28th Korves Memorial Late Models, Modifieds, Pro-Mods & Micros
Fri, Sept 4th Korves Memorial Rain Date
Sat, Sept 5 POWRi POWRi National Midgets & 600cc Outlaw Micros
Sun, Sept 6 Meents Memorial POWRi National Midgets & 600cc Outlaw Micros
Fri, Oct 3rd Fall Fling POWRi National Midgets, 600cc Outlaw Micros, Pro-Mods
Fri, Oct 9th Championship Weekend  Modifieds, Pro-Mods & Micros
Sat, Oct 10th Championship Weekend  Late Models, Pro-Mods, Pure Stocks, Pro 4, Micros
