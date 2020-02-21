Dennis Erb, Jr. Concludes Hectic Speedweeks with Strong Volusia Showing

(CARPENTERSVILLE, ILLINOIS) Dennis Erb Racing recently wrapped up a very busy “Speedweeks” in Georgia and Florida, as they competed in a total of fourteen special events from February 1-15. Dennis Erb, Jr. found a way into each of the fourteen main events held at Golden Isles Speedway in Brunswick, Georgia, East Bay Raceway Park in Gibsonton, Florida, All-Tech Raceway in Ellisville, Florida, and Volusia Speedway Park in Barberville, Florida while racking up a pair of Top Five efforts and two additional Top Ten performances. His best two finishes came in the first two Super Late Model races during the 49th edition of the ‘DIRTcar Nationals’ at Volusia Speedway Park, as he ran third on Monday, February 10 at the Daytona Beach-area speedplant and fourth on Tuesday, February 11.

Of course there was also the highly-publicized turn of events at VSP on Wednesday, February 12, which turned a huge World of Outlaws Morton Buildings Late Model Series triumph for Dennis into a very disappointing thirtieth place showing. After posting the quickest lap in Group B during the qualifying session and winning his heat race, Dennis led the first two circuits of the 40-lap main event from the pole position and later retook the point on lap 33. The Carpentersville, Illinois star then paced the stout field for the final eight laps to claim an apparent $10,000 paycheck and a prestigious win in the ‘DIRTcar Nationals.’ Unfortunately, it was deemed by series officials that Dennis did not properly go to postrace inspection, which dropped him to last in the final finishing order.

Dennis emerged from “Speedweeks” ninth in the latest version of the heated WOOLMS point standings. You can read a full race recap and view results from each of the fourteen shows during “Speedweeks” by clicking on www.DennisErb.com.

“It was a pretty good Speedweeks for us, but could have been a whole lot better with that Volusia win,” quoted Erb, Jr. earlier today. “I’ve said all I really need to say about that whole situation, but things could have and should have been handled differently. We were strong pretty much all week at Volusia and had some good speed throughout the week at East Bay as well, but just couldn’t get the results that always showed it. Now we will get everything cleaned up and gone through to get ready for the next Outlaws races at Duck River and Smoky Mountain.”

The next two events that are on the racing calendar for the Dennis Erb Racing team will take place on March 6-7 in the Volunteer State of Tennessee. On that Friday night, the World of Outlaws Morton Buildings Late Model Series tour will take the #28 team to Duck River Raceway Park in Wheel, Tennessee for a $10,000 to win shootout. Next up will be a visit to Smoky Mountain Speedway in Maryville, Tennessee on that Saturday for the 7th Annual ‘Tennessee Tipoff,’ which boasts a $12,000 top prize. More information on the doubleheader weekend can be accessed by clicking on www.woolms.com.

Dennis would like to thank all of his sponsors including: J.R. McBride Leasing, McBride Mack, Deegan’s Garage, Ideal Ready Mix, M&M Painting & Construction, VoMac Truck Sales, Performance Rod & Custom (PRC), Midwest Sheet Metal, Keyser Manufacturing, XR1 Rocket Chassis, Vic Hill Racing Engines, Clements Racing Engines, Hoosier Racing Tires, Allstar Performance, Aurora Rod Ends, Beyea Custom Headers, Brinn Transmissions, Butlerbuilt Safety Systems, Collins Signs, Delph Communications, Dyer’s Top Rods, Envy Suspension & Race Consultants, Five Star Performance Bodies, Frankland Racing Supply, Hooker Harness, Hypercoils, Integra Racing Shocks, Jones Racing Products, K&L Motorsports, K-B Carburetors, Outerwears, Out-Pace Racing Products, Peterson Fluid Systems, Quarter Master, Quickcar Racing Products, Simpson Race Products, Sweet Mfg., TWM Racing Products, VP Racing Fuels, Wiles Driveshafts, and Wilwood Engineering.

