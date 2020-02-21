Midwest Sheet Metal returns to sponsor popular Show-Me Challenge this May

WHEATLAND, Missouri (Feb. 21, 2020) – It’s annually one of the most hotly contested races at Lucas Oil Speedway on Show-Me 100 Presented by ProtectTheHarvest.com weekend, with 24 drivers battling to be the one and only to take the final spot in the 100-lap feature.

Returning for the seventh time on May 23 will be the popular Midwest Sheet Metal Show-Me Challenge, a 20-lap battle in which the winner will earn $2,500 – or the chance to trade that check in for an opportunity to start shotgun in the $30,000-to-win main event.

This year’s 28th annual Show-Me 100, co-sanctioned by the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series and Lucas Oil MLRA, is set for May 21-23 at Lucas Oil Speedway.

Chris and Jan Davis of Midwest Sheet Metal have sponsored the last-chance race since 2013 with many exciting results. The first year, Mike Marlar won the race and went on to run seventh in the Show-Me 100 after starting 33rd. Chris Simpson parlayed his win into a last-to-third run in 2015 to earn $6,000 and Bobby Pierce went from last to sixth in 2016 to earn $5,000.

“We talk about it every year, but it usually produces the best race of the weekend,” Chris Davis said. “The first time we had it, Mike Marlar had been struggling all weekend and, in my race, he figured out what he needed to do and went on to run big in the 100-lapper.”

But the Midwest Sheet Metal Challenge isn’t just about the winner. Davis, of the nation’s top supporters of dirt-track racing, said the $250-to-start gives each of the drivers at least something they otherwise wouldn’t have on the haul home.

“The Show-Me 100 is such a prestigious race and anything we can do to help the racers with a chance to earn some extra money and get another shot at winning the main event is a great feeling,” Davis added.

Midwest Sheet Metal is located in the heart of Ozark Mountain Country, in Springfield, Missouri. The family owned and operated business specializes in the design and custom fabrication of carbon steel, stainless and aluminum products. Midwest Sheet Metal has one of the area’s largest in-stock inventories of steel, aluminum, stainless and structural shapes.

Another tradition since the Midwest Sheet Metal Challenge began is the $5 souvenir t-shirt that is sold on the Lucas Oil Speedway Midway. This year’s t-shirt will commemorate the company’s 75 years in business.

For more information on Midwest Sheet Metal check out msmfab.com or call Chris Davis at (417) 869-1252.

“Chris Davis is such a great supporter of not only Lucas Oil Speedway and the Show-Me 100, but he’s a great friend to dirt-track racers on all levels from weekly Street Stocks to the Lucas Oil Dirt Late Model Series,” Lucas Oil Speedway General Manager Danny Lorton said. “We appreciate everything he does for the sport.”

The 28th annual Show-Me 100 is set for May 21-23 with both individual daily reserved tickets and three-day passes going on sale now. Contact Admissions Director Nichole McMillan at (417) 282-5984 or reach her by email at nichole@LucasOilSpeedway.com for more info.

The three-day passes are $100 and offer the comfort of the high-back, stadium-style seats and prime viewing on the top few rows of the front straightaway.

The Show-Me 100 weekend features the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series, co-sanctioned by the Lucas Oil MLRA, plus Pitts Homes USRA Modifieds. Action kicks off on May 21 with the “Cowboy Classic” headlining the program, with a $6,000-to-win, $600-to-start main event which also enables drivers to earn valuable points toward starting position into the night-night main event.

The “Tribute to Don and Billie Gibson” on May 22 also will see a $6,000-to-win feature with more points earned for the starting lineup the next night. Full USRA Modified programs also are scheduled each night.

The May 23 program includes B Mains, the Midwest Sheet Metal Show-Me Challenge and the 100-lap, $30,000-to-win main event along with a $1,200-to-win USRA Modified feature.

The daily ticket breakdown for Show-Me 100 weekend:

May 21: $25 general admission adults, $22 seniors (62 and up) and military; $10 youth (ages 6-15); FREE kids (ages 5-and-under); $60 family pass; $100 three-day reserved; $35 pit pass, $100 3-day pit pass.

May 22: $25 general admission adults, $22 seniors (62 and up) and Military; $10 youth (ages 6-15); FREE kids (ages 5-and-under); $60 family pass; $100 three-day reserved; $35 pit pass, $100 3-day pit pass.

May 23: $35 general admission adults, $32 seniors (62 and up) and Military; $10 youth (ages 6-15); FREE kids (ages 5-and-under); $80 family pass; $100 three-day reserved; $40 pit pass, $100 3-day pit pass.

McMillan reminded ticket buyers that three-day reserved tickets are non-refundable. Pit passes are not a part of the reserved-seat package and pit passes cannot be exchanged or used toward purchase of the reserved-seat package. However, there is a three-day pit pass that includes general admission seating in addition to pit-area access.

The Lucas Oil Speedway season kicks off with the Open Test and Tune on March 28, with the Big Adventure RV Weekly Racing Series opening night set for April 4 with action in all four divisions – Pitts Homes USRA Modified, Ozark Golf Cars USRA B-Mods, Warsaw Auto Marine & RV ULMA Late Models and O’Reilly Auto Parts Street Stocks.

Season passes for 2020, along with gift cards which can be redeemed in any department of the speedway, are now available. Contact Admissions Director Nichole McMillan at (417) 282-5984 or email her at nichole@lucasoilspeedway.com for more information.

CONTACT:

Danny Lorton

Lucas Oil Speedway General Manager

Office: (417) 282-5984

DLorton@lucasoilspeedway.com