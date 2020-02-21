Ray Cook Victorious in Season-Opening Winterfest at Duck River Raceway Park!

(BRASSTOWN, NORTH CAROLINA) Ray Cook was finally able to kick off his 2020 racing season on Saturday afternoon, February 15 and promptly put his #53 Capital racecar into victory lane at Duck River Raceway Park in Wheel, Tennessee! Ray clicked off the fourth fastest lap during the qualifying session for the unsanctioned program to earn the outside of the second row for the start of the 40-lap ‘Winterfest’ main event.

At the outset of the race, Ray moved up to the second spot and eventually grabbed the point around the lap six mark. The Brasstown, North Carolina standout then led the remainder of the feature distance to bag the $3,000 top prize ahead of Sam Seawright, Josh Putnam, David Brannon, and Casey Turman! Complete results from ‘Winterfest’ at Duck River Raceway Park can be viewed online at www.duckriverracewaypark.com.

“It was great to start the year off with a victory over the weekend at Duck River,” exclaimed Cook this week via telephone. “We made the right adjustments at the right times and things just worked out in our favor. It is so hard to win these days and you never know if you are going to get another one or not. I have to thank all of my sponsors, but especially Joe Denby who got this Capital racecar for us. We hadn’t raced it yet before Duck River, but we did get to practice with it a few times and it’s a really nice piece!”

The next scheduled event for Ray Cook Racing is the Ultimate Super Late Model Series lid lifter on Saturday, March 7 at North Georgia Speedway in Chatsworth, Georgia. A $4,000 winner’s check will be up for grabs at the northern Georgia facility on the first Saturday of March. More information on this contest can be accessed by clicking on www.ultimatesupers.com.

Ray Cook Racing would like to thank the following group of sponsors for their continued support: Always Moving, LLC, J&J Construction, Vinson Sims Construction, Capital Race Cars, American Racer South, Schaeffer’s Racing Oil, FK Rod Ends, GW Performance, Sunoco Race Fuels, Jay D1ckens Racing Engines, Stealth Carburetors, Real Racing Wheels, PRC (Performance Rod & Custom), Collins Signs, and Delph Communications.

For the latest news and schedule information concerning the #53 team, feel free to visit their official Internet home at www.RayCook53.com.

Feature Results

Super Late Models $3000 To Win

1. Ray Cook

2. Sam Seawright

3. Josh Putnam

4. David Brannon

5. Casey Turman

6. Jadon Frame

7. Justin Litchford

8. Dean Carpenter

9, Joe Denby

10. Oakley Johns

11. Ferrell Skelton

12. David Gentry

13. Christian Hanger

14. Tommy Taylor

Crate Racin USA Crate Late Models

1. Chase Walls

2. Christian Hanger

3. Brad Skinner

4. Shannon Davis

5. Grayson Brewer

6. Matthew Bracato

7. Scott Spurgeon

8. Brandon Carpenter

9. Rudder Harper 602 Crate Late Models

1. Colton Roberts

2. Jason Savage

3. Charlie Ray Howell

4. Dalton Melton

5. Freddie Smith

6. Silas Hamm

7. Jason Leverette

8. Bryan Reed Crate Racin USA Street Stocks

1. David Gentry

2. Gary Tucker

3. Trevor Woodrd

4. Randy Zeigler

5. Michael Kirby

6. Dillon Scott

7. Jansen Woodard

8. Dewayne Hicks

9. Kendall Staggs

10. Tim Merritt

11. Dillard Hatchett

12. Nick Busby Pure Stock

1. Dylan McCrary

2. Kevin Whaley

3. Levi Alderidge

4. Dewayne Vinston

5. Jeff Beechum

6. Josh Bondurant

7. Shane Workman

8. Jimmy Whaley

9. Jeff Phillips Pure Pony

1. Scott West

2. Jason James

3. John Bowling

4.Trace Underwood

5. Justin Farless

6. Paul Teachout

7. Rusty Stacey

8. Tommy Bond Jr.

9. Tanner Gray

10. Scott Moon

11. Jason Woodar DWARFS

1. Dylan Hall

2. Rodney Hall

3. Kris Lafever

4. Dustin Hall

5. Chris Payne

6. Richard Bond

7. Sterlie Rich

8. Jason Miller

9. Royal Brannon

10. Hunter Rich

11. Jason Bond

12. Micha Collins

Media Contact: Ryan Delph – Delph Communications

www.DelphCommunications.com