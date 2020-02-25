USMTS set to embark on 22nd year of wow

PLEASANTON, Texas (February 25)–With the beginning of a new decade, it’s only fitting that the 2020 campaign for the Summit USMTS National Championship fueled by Casey’s will invade the I-37 Speedway in Pleasanton, Texas, for the first time on Friday, February 28, as part of a six-race slate in the Lone Star State over the course of nine days.

The tireless USMTS touring titans roll on to the South Texas Speedway in Corpus Christi on Saturday before wrapping up the year’s first tripleheader weekend on Sunday, March 1, at the Cotton Bowl Speedway in Paige.

A few days later, fans and racers trek to the Big O Speedway in Ennis, Texas, for the 10th Annual USMTS Texas Spring Nationals on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, March 5-7.

Joining the USMTS Modifieds every night will be the Sunoco USRA Factory Stocks and USRA Limited Mods racing for big money plus Summit USRA Weekly Racing Series national points.

I-37 SPEEDWAY – PLEASANTON, TX

INAUGURAL USMTS EVENT

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 28

The I-37 Speedway will host an open practice test ‘n’ tune on Thursday, February 27, and fast time in each class will get $100 courtesy of I-37 Speedway. Gates open at 4 p.m. with hot laps from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Pit passes are $20.

Promoter Ray Doyon has announced a free BBQ after practice and free frozen margaritas courtesy of the I-37 Speedway.

Friday’s event will pay $3,000 to the winner of the USMTS main event. USRA Limited Mods will race for $750 to win ($250 courtesy of 3-D Landscaping) and Sunoco USRA Factory Stocks are $500 to win. In addition, 3-D Landscaping will award $100 to the hard charger in both the Factory Stock and Limited Mod features.

The pits will open at 3 p.m., grandstands open at 5, hot laps begin at 6:40 and racing gets underway at 7 p.m. Tickets are $20 for those ages 17 and older. Juniors (12-16) and seniors (62+) are just $15. Kids ages 6-11 are $5 and children ages 5 and under get in for free. Pit passes are $35.

The I-37 Speedway is a semi-banked 1/4-mile dirt oval located south of San Antonio on I-37 to mile marker 101, then east, then 2.0 miles south on the access road (101748, I-37, Pleasanton, TX 78064).

For more information, call (210) 414-1591 or check out i37speedway.com. You can also follow them on Facebook and Twitter.

SOUTH TEXAS SPEEDWAY – CORPUS CHRISTI, TX

4TH ANNUAL USMTS SPARKLING CITY NATIONALS

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 29

The USMTS Modifieds last churned the clay at Steven Whiteaker Jr.’s racetrack in Corpus Christi with a doubleheader to open the 2018 campaign. Johnny Scott swept both nights in a foreshadowing of what would be a year of domination for the Las Cruces, New Mexico, racer as he captured his first USMTS title and $50,000.

The series debuted here in 2007 with Jason Hughes and David Horner taking the wins on the first two nights before rain thwarted the finale of the scheduled tripleheader. In 2014, it was 2007 USMTS national champion Jason Krohn getting the win on opening night and Stormy Scott winning the next.

The mud-slinging USMTS Modifieds will battle for $3,000 to win this Saturday while Sunoco USRA Factory Stocks and USRA Limited Mods race for $500 to win.

The pits will open at 3 p.m., grandstands open at 5, hot laps begin at 6:40 and racing gets underway at 7 p.m. Tickets are $20 for those ages 17 and older. Juniors (12-16) and seniors (62+) are just $15. Kids ages 6-11 are $5 and children ages 5 and under get in for free. Pit passes are $35.

The South Texas Speedway is a 1/4-mile dirt oval located east on I-37 to exit 4A, then 3.4 miles south on FM 665/Old Brownsville Rd., then merge onto S. Padre Island Dr., then right onto FM665 W/Old Brownsville Rd., then 2.6 miles west (6701 Old Brownsville Rd, Corpus Christi, TX 78417).

For more information, call (361) 815-8989 or visit southtxspeedway.com. You can also follow them on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

COTTON BOWL SPEEDWAY – PAIGE, TX

2ND ANNUAL USMTS COTTON BOWL CLASH

SUNDAY, MARCH 1

This will be the second stop at the Cotton Bowl Speedway for the USMTS road warriors. The inaugural event in 2017 produced a wild finish that saw Chris Brown muscle his way past Dereck Ramirez late in the race and then go on to take the win.

The pits will open at 3 p.m., grandstands open at 5, hot laps begin at 6:40 and racing gets underway at 7 p.m. Tickets are $20 for those ages 17 and older. Juniors (12-16) and seniors (62+) are just $15. Kids ages 6-11 are $5 and children ages 5 and under get in for free. Pit passes are $35.

This Sunday, the #BestoftheBest will battle for $2,500 to win while Sunoco USRA Factory Stocks and USRA Limited Mods race for $500 to win.

The pits will open at 2 p.m., grandstands open at 4, hot laps begin at 5:40 and racing gets underway at 6 p.m. Tickets are $20 for those ages 17 and older. Juniors (12-16) and seniors (62+) are just $15. Kids ages 6-11 are $5 and children ages 5 and under get in for free. Pit passes are $35.

The Cotton Bowl Speedway is a 3/8-mile, high-banked clay oval located east of Paige at the intersection of US 290 and CR 202. For more information, call (512) 731-0742 or visit cottonbowlspeedway.com.

Holiday Inn Express & Suites of Bastrop is the Official Host Hotel for the 2nd Annual USMTS Cotton Bowl Clash. Call (512) 321-1900 and mention USMTS when making reservations. Check them out online at holidayinnexpress.com.

BIG O SPEEDWAY – ENNIS, TX

10TH ANNUAL USMTS TEXAS SPRING NATIONALS

THURSDAY-SATURDAY, MARCH 5-7

On Thursday, Friday and Saturday, March 5-7, the Summit USMTS National Championship fueled by Casey’s invades the Big O Speedway in Ennis, Texas, for the 10th Annual Texas Spring Nationals.

The track will host an open practice test ‘n’ tune session on Wednesday, March 4, with drivers in all racing divisions welcome to partake. Gates will open at 4 p.m. and hot laps will run from 6 to 8:30. Pit passes are $20. Admission to the grandstands is free.

USMTS Modifieds will compete for $2,000 to win Thursday and $3,000 to win Friday with a top prize of $4,000 up for grabs on Saturday.

Sunoco USRA Factory Stocks race for $500 to win Friday and $400 to win on Thursday and Saturday. USRA Limited Mods throw down for $500 to win each night. On Saturday, USRA Tunes and Mod-Lites will also join the program.

On Thursday and Friday, the pits will open at 3 p.m. and grandstands open at 5 with racing getting underway at 7 p.m. All times are one hour earlier on Saturday. Tickets each day are $20 for adults (17+) and $15 for seniors (62+) and juniors (12-16). Kids ages 11 and under get in for free. Pit passes are $35 each day.

The Big O Speedway is a semi-banked 1/4-mile clay oval located off I-45 at exit 249, then 5.6 miles east on FM 85 (3118 FM 85, Ennis, TX 75119). For more information, call (317) 777-2222 or check out bigospeedway.com. Follow them on Facebook and Twitter.

Comfort Suites in Ennis is the Official Host Hotel for the 10th Annual Texas Spring Nationals. Call (972) 330-2404 and use the discount code “LUSMTS” when booking. You can also book online at choicehotels.com.

BITS & PIECES

The USMTS souvenir trailer will be at all six events where fans will get the first look at the all-new 2020 USMTS Signature Series apparel which will be on sale nightly.

Some drivers that have confirmed they will be at one, some or all the six events in Texas include past USMTS national champions Rodney Sanders and Jason Hughes, former Summit USRA Weekly Racing Series national champs Darron Fuqua, Jake Gallardo and Fito Gallardo, plus Dereck Ramirez, Hunter Marriott, Terry Phillips, Zack VanderBeek, Adam Kates, “Big Daddy” Joe Duvall, Jacob Bleess, Jimmy Ray, Tyler Davis, Carlos Ahumada Jr., Nathan Hagar, Kale Westover, Cade Dillard, Bobby Malchus, Zane Ferrell, Philip Houston, Carlos Ahumada Sr., Calvin Iverson, Casey Skyberg, Kevin Rutherford and Ricardo Olague Jr.

RacinDirt TV will carry all six of these events live. The Official Video Partner of the USMTS, RacinDirt TV is your one-stop shop for all things USMTS when you can’t be at the track. Live and on-demand coverage of nearly every event, pre- and post-race interviews, FK Rod Ends Instant Replay and multiple camera angles. One low monthly or annual price gets you all the action. You can now access RacinDirt in a multitude of ways, via your computer as always, but also a suite of apps for added convenience including Roku, Amazon Fire, iOS, Apple TV, and Google Play.

The 2020 schedule for the Summit USMTS National Championship fueled by Casey’s is highlighted by 58 nights of racing at 33 unique dirt ovals as part of the 22nd season for the world’s Best of the Best in dirt modified racing.

After the two-week journey through Texas, the engines scream again three weeks later for the first of five crown jewels this season when the Humboldt Speedway in Humboldt, Kan., hosts King of America X powered by Summit on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, March 26-28.

To connect with the USMTS check out USMTS.com, like us on Facebook, follow on Twitter, check us out on Instagram and subscribe to our YouTube channel. Keep up to speed by joining our email list

