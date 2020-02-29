Discounted Tickets Now Available For May 2-3 Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway Event

Weekend Racing To Feature Racing From Four Top Short Track Series

(Nashville, TN) Officials from Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway have announced that tickets are now available online for the huge doubleheader May 2-3, 2020 race weekend. In addition to Saturday or Sunday only tickets, a combo 2-day ticket is available with a $10 discount.

Saturday night, May 2 will feature the Music City 200 for the ARCA Menards Series East in addition to a 100-lap race for the Pro Late Models of the JEGS/CRA All Stars Tour presented by Chevrolet Performance. While the racing action will take the green under the lights, afternoon practice will also include Sunday’s classes of racing.

Sunday afternoon, May 3 action will see the North/South Super Late Model Challenge 100 with stars from the Southern Super Series, ARCA/CRA Super Series, and the CARS Tour. In addition, many fans across the nation are excited to see the USAC Silver Crown Champ Cars in action on the 5/8-mile. The addition to the schedule has been much anticipated.

Adult admission (ages 13+) prices for the weekend will be $25 for each day or $40 for both days via an advance sale ticket that is available online. Kids (ages 6-12) ticket prices will be $5 for each day, while children five and under are free.

To pre-order your tickets, visit www.nashvillefairgroundsspeedway.racing/fan-info/ or for more info, call Track Enterprises at 217-764-3200.

About Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway:

Track Enterprises and D&D Events have teamed-up to promote nine high-quality racing programs at NFS that incorporates three national events and six local exclusive shows in 2020. There is a pre-season practice and media day scheduled for Saturday, April 11th. Opening night is Saturday, April 18th and the first national event is the weekend of May 1st, 2nd and 3rd featuring the ARCA Menards East Series, USAC Silver Crown Series, North/South Super Late Model Challenge and JEGS/CRA All-Stars Tour.

For a complete schedule and more information about Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway, visit www.nashvillefairgroundsspeedway.racing and be sure to like ‘Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway’ on Facebook and follow @RaceFairgrounds on Twitter.