Jason Ingalls grabs USMTS win at South Texas Speedway

A Modifieds

USMTS – United States Modified Touring Series

Summit Racing Equipment A-Main

40 laps | 00:00:00

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 2 Jason Ingalls Longview, TX 20
2 1 Tyler Davis Haysville, KS 65
3 5 Philip Houston Odessa, TX 71
4 6 Jason Hughes Watts, OK 12
5 3 Ryan Slott New Waverly, TX 49
6 13 Cade Dillard Robeline, LA 97
7 12 Kevin Rutherford Flower Mound, TX 9R
8 4 Kevin Sustaire Emory, TX 71K
9 9 Dereck Ramirez Woodward, OK 4R
10 16 Rodney Sanders Happy, TX 20S
11 23 Casey Skyberg Rapid City, SD 6
12 18 Jimmy Ray Las Cruces, NM 9
13 24 Terry Phillips Springfield, MO 75
14 11 Calvin Iverson Eleva, WI 27X
15 8 Phil Dixon Crosby, TX A1
16 14 Zane Ferrell Hermitage, AR 24Z
17 22 Hunter Marriott Brookfield, MO 62
18 17 Michael Dotson Lathrop, MO 55D
19 21 Adam Kates Tonganoxie, KS 23
20 10 Ryan Doyon LaCoste, TX 5R
21 7 Shayne Bailey Lathrop, MO 7
22 19 Joe Duvall Claremore, OK 91
23 20 Nathan Hagar Adair, OK 55H
24 15 Tyler Wolff Fayetteville, AR 4W

Real Racing Wheels B Feature 1

12 laps | 00:05:35.628

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 1 Cade Dillard Robeline, LA 97
2 10 Tyler Wolff Fayetteville, AR 4W
3 4 Michael Dotson Lathrop, MO 55D
4 8 Joe Duvall Claremore, OK 91
5 2 Adam Kates Tonganoxie, KS 23
6 3 Dave Gaggero Wichita, KS 55
7 7 William Pittaway Corpus Christi, TX 137
8 5 Dillon Hill Eunice, NM 9C
9 6 Bobby Malchus Red Oak, TX 4M
DNS Terry Phillips Springfield, MO 75
DNS Zack Vanderbeek New Sharon, IA 33Z

Real Racing Wheels B Feature 2

12 laps | 00:03:41.436

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 4 Zane Ferrell Hermitage, AR 24Z
2 2 Rodney Sanders Happy, TX 20S
3 3 Jimmy Ray Las Cruces, NM 9
4 10 Nathan Hagar Adair, OK 55H
5 5 Hunter Marriott Brookfield, MO 62
6 6 Wesley Summers Wellington, MO 8
7 9 Casey Skyberg Rapid City, SD 6
8 7 Greg Dinsmore 8G
9 8 Jacob Bleess Chatfield, MN 21
10 1 Jeremy Davenport Rockport, TX 3

Simpson Racing Products Heat 1

8 laps | 00:00:00

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 3 Jason Ingalls Longview, TX 20
2 6 Kevin Sustaire Emory, TX 71K
3 8 Phil Dixon Crosby, TX A1
4 1 Jeremy Davenport Rockport, TX 3
5 7 Dave Gaggero Wichita, KS 55
6 5 Dillon Hill Eunice, NM 9C
7 9 William Pittaway Corpus Christi, TX 137
8 4 Zack Vanderbeek New Sharon, IA 33Z
9 2 Terry Phillips Springfield, MO 75

Fast Shafts Heat 2

8 laps | 00:00:00

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 1 Jason Hughes Watts, OK 12
2 8 Tyler Davis Haysville, KS 65
3 3 Kevin Rutherford Flower Mound, TX 9R
4 4 Adam Kates Tonganoxie, KS 23
5 2 Jimmy Ray Las Cruces, NM 9
6 6 Hunter Marriott Brookfield, MO 62
7 7 Joe Duvall Claremore, OK 91
8 5 Casey Skyberg Rapid City, SD 6

Edelbrock Heat 3

8 laps | 00:00:00

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 1 Shayne Bailey Lathrop, MO 7
2 5 Ryan Slott New Waverly, TX 49
3 4 Calvin Iverson Eleva, WI 27X
4 3 Rodney Sanders Happy, TX 20S
5 2 Michael Dotson Lathrop, MO 55D
6 6 Bobby Malchus Red Oak, TX 4M
7 7 Jacob Bleess Chatfield, MN 21
8 8 Tyler Wolff Fayetteville, AR 4W

MSD Performance Heat 4

8 laps | 00:00:00

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 2 Philip Houston Odessa, TX 71
2 1 Ryan Doyon LaCoste, TX 5R
3 7 Dereck Ramirez Woodward, OK 4R
4 5 Cade Dillard Robeline, LA 97
5 3 Zane Ferrell Hermitage, AR 24Z
6 6 Wesley Summers Wellington, MO 8
7 8 Greg Dinsmore 8G
8 4 Nathan Hagar Adair, OK 55H

USRA Factory Stocks

A Feature 1

20 laps | 00:17:56.866

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 1 Benjamin Mikulencak Corpus Christi, TX 13M
2 4 GW Hessong 747
3 18 Dillon Gaither San Antonio, TX 5
4 19 Nathan Rachui Corpus Christi, TX 25R
5 5 Michael Keylich Lavernia, TX 49K
6 11 Jerry Walters Corpus Christi, TX 127
7 2 Jesse Sandoval Corpus Christi, TX 7
8 3 Aaron Leddy Von Ormy, TX 93
9 6 Zach Courtney Corpus Christi, TX 2X
10 22 Hector Aguirre Corpus Christi, TX 113
11 16 Jerry Miller Von Ormy, TX 75
12 21 Stephan Danielsen Corpus Christi, TX 149
13 14 James Dear Corpus Christi, TX 15D
14 15 William Stephens Corpus Christi, TX 13S
15 24 Cheyloh Brodnax Kingsville, TX 58
16 13 Cord Beard Edna, TX 44
17 17 Michale Pesek Victoria, TX 174
18 9 EJ Gilpin Corpus Christi, TX 21B
19 12 Tony Blankenship Victoria, TX 35
20 20 Jerry Evans Refugio, TX 17E
21 8 Riley Heil Floresville, TX 30
22 7 Joshua Sewell Kingsville, TX 38
23 23 Cameron Starry Corpus Christi, TX 741
24 10 Wayne Laven Corpus Christi, TX 15

B Feature 1

10 laps | 00:03:23.204

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 1 Michale Pesek Victoria, TX 174
2 2 Dillon Gaither San Antonio, TX 5
3 3 Nathan Rachui Corpus Christi, TX 25R
4 7 Jerry Evans Refugio, TX 17E
5 4 Stephan Danielsen Corpus Christi, TX 149
6 5 Hector Aguirre Corpus Christi, TX 113
7 8 Cameron Starry Corpus Christi, TX 741
8 11 Cheyloh Brodnax Kingsville, TX 58
9 10 Jennifer Kidd San Antonio, TX 19
10 6 Megan Dodson Portland, TX 55D
11 9 Steve Grantz Robstown, TX 21G

Heat 1

8 laps | 00:00:00

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 8 Benjamin Mikulencak Corpus Christi, TX 13M
2 2 Zach Courtney Corpus Christi, TX 2X
3 4 EJ Gilpin Corpus Christi, TX 21B
4 7 Wayne Laven Corpus Christi, TX 15
5 1 James Dear Corpus Christi, TX 15D
6 5 Jerry Miller Von Ormy, TX 75
7 9 Nathan Rachui Corpus Christi, TX 25R
8 3 Jerry Evans Refugio, TX 17E
9 6 Steve Grantz Robstown, TX 21G

Heat 2

8 laps | 00:00:00

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 2 Jesse Sandoval Corpus Christi, TX 7
2 3 Joshua Sewell Kingsville, TX 38
3 1 Jerry Walters Corpus Christi, TX 127
4 9 Michael Keylich Lavernia, TX 49K
5 4 William Stephens Corpus Christi, TX 13S
6 6 Michale Pesek Victoria, TX 174
7 8 Stephan Danielsen Corpus Christi, TX 149
8 5 Cameron Starry Corpus Christi, TX 741
9 7 Jennifer Kidd San Antonio, TX 19

Heat 3

8 laps | 00:00:00

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 4 GW Hessong 747
2 7 Riley Heil Floresville, TX 30
3 5 Aaron Leddy Von Ormy, TX 93
4 6 Tony Blankenship Victoria, TX 35
5 8 Cord Beard Edna, TX 44
6 3 Dillon Gaither San Antonio, TX 5
7 1 Hector Aguirre Corpus Christi, TX 113
8 9 Megan Dodson Portland, TX 55D
9 2 Cheyloh Brodnax Kingsville, TX 58

USRA Limited Mods

A Feature 1

20 laps | 00:13:01.006

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 3 Marcus Mikulencak Corpus Christi, TX 03
2 17 Jared Maupin College Station, TX BD2
3 6 Kris Rye Corpus Christi, TX 4$
4 7 Jason Ingalls Longview, TX 9
5 5 Dustin Butcher Robstown, TX 90
6 11 Cody Leonard Sinton, TX 55
7 4 Trent Beaver China Grove, TX 14
8 9 Chris Swenson Boerne, TX 30K
9 18 Memphis Villarreal Corpus Christi, TX 30
10 13 Max Calles Mission, TX 148
11 20 Mason Castaneda Orange Grove, TX 28M
12 16 Shane Hoefling Meyersville, TX 63
13 12 Hunter Flanagan Erick, OK 58
14 23 Chase Laven Corpus Christi, TX 15
15 2 Roland Rodriguez 12R
16 1 Robert Boyd McAllen, TX 2
17 22 Matt Fox Corpus c, TX 53X
18 8 Ryan Doyon LaCoste, TX 5R
19 10 Gabe Tucker Carbon, TX 7
20 15 Paul White Waco, TX 96
21 19 Allen Torres San Antonio, TX 94
22 21 Brian Rye Corpus Christi, TX 184
23 24 Bruce Tesch Columbus, TX 6T9
DNS Tom Grothues San Antonio, TX 11

B Feature 1

12 laps | 00:03:12.792

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 5 Jared Maupin College Station, TX BD2
2 1 Memphis Villarreal Corpus Christi, TX 30
3 2 Allen Torres San Antonio, TX 94
4 4 Mason Castaneda Orange Grove, TX 28M
5 10 Brian Rye Corpus Christi, TX 184
6 3 Matt Fox Corpus c, TX 53X
7 6 Chase Laven Corpus Christi, TX 15
8 7 Bruce Tesch Columbus, TX 6T9
9 8 Cody Beddoe Corpus Christi, TX 77
10 11 Austin Majek Corpus Christi, TX 137
DNS Zach Courtney Corpus Christi, TX Z76
DNS Tanner Whitmire Taft, TX 101

Heat 1

00:00:00

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 1 Jason Ingalls Longview, TX 9
2 4 Ryan Doyon LaCoste, TX 5R
3 5 Chris Swenson Boerne, TX 30K
4 8 Gabe Tucker Carbon, TX 7
5 9 Hunter Flanagan Erick, OK 58
6 2 Matt Fox Corpus c, TX 53X
7 10 Allen Torres San Antonio, TX 94
8 6 Chase Laven Corpus Christi, TX 15
9 3 Zach Courtney Corpus Christi, TX Z76
10 7 Tanner Whitmire Taft, TX 101

Heat 2

00:00:00

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 6 Kris Rye Corpus Christi, TX 4$
2 4 Roland Rodriguez 12R
3 8 Trent Beaver China Grove, TX 14
4 5 Max Calles Mission, TX 148
5 2 Paul White Waco, TX 96
6 7 Memphis Villarreal Corpus Christi, TX 30
7 9 Mason Castaneda Orange Grove, TX 28M
8 1 Bruce Tesch Columbus, TX 6T9
9 3 Brian Rye Corpus Christi, TX 184

Heat 3

00:00:00

Pos Start Driver Hometown Car
1 2 Marcus Mikulencak Corpus Christi, TX 03
2 1 Dustin Butcher Robstown, TX 90
3 6 Robert Boyd McAllen, TX 2
4 8 Cody Leonard Sinton, TX 55
5 4 Shane Hoefling Meyersville, TX 63
6 9 Tom Grothues San Antonio, TX 11
7 3 Jared Maupin College Station, TX BD2
8 7 Cody Beddoe Corpus Christi, TX 77
9 5 Austin Majek Corpus Christi, TX 137
