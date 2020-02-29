Jason Ingalls grabs USMTS win at South Texas Speedway

A Modifieds
USMTS – United States Modified Touring Series
Summit Racing Equipment A-Main
40 laps | 00:00:00
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|2
|Jason Ingalls
|Longview, TX
|20
|2
|1
|Tyler Davis
|Haysville, KS
|65
|3
|5
|Philip Houston
|Odessa, TX
|71
|4
|6
|Jason Hughes
|Watts, OK
|12
|5
|3
|Ryan Slott
|New Waverly, TX
|49
|6
|13
|Cade Dillard
|Robeline, LA
|97
|7
|12
|Kevin Rutherford
|Flower Mound, TX
|9R
|8
|4
|Kevin Sustaire
|Emory, TX
|71K
|9
|9
|Dereck Ramirez
|Woodward, OK
|4R
|10
|16
|Rodney Sanders
|Happy, TX
|20S
|11
|23
|Casey Skyberg
|Rapid City, SD
|6
|12
|18
|Jimmy Ray
|Las Cruces, NM
|9
|13
|24
|Terry Phillips
|Springfield, MO
|75
|14
|11
|Calvin Iverson
|Eleva, WI
|27X
|15
|8
|Phil Dixon
|Crosby, TX
|A1
|16
|14
|Zane Ferrell
|Hermitage, AR
|24Z
|17
|22
|Hunter Marriott
|Brookfield, MO
|62
|18
|17
|Michael Dotson
|Lathrop, MO
|55D
|19
|21
|Adam Kates
|Tonganoxie, KS
|23
|20
|10
|Ryan Doyon
|LaCoste, TX
|5R
|21
|7
|Shayne Bailey
|Lathrop, MO
|7
|22
|19
|Joe Duvall
|Claremore, OK
|91
|23
|20
|Nathan Hagar
|Adair, OK
|55H
|24
|15
|Tyler Wolff
|Fayetteville, AR
|4W
Real Racing Wheels B Feature 1
12 laps | 00:05:35.628
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|1
|Cade Dillard
|Robeline, LA
|97
|2
|10
|Tyler Wolff
|Fayetteville, AR
|4W
|3
|4
|Michael Dotson
|Lathrop, MO
|55D
|4
|8
|Joe Duvall
|Claremore, OK
|91
|5
|2
|Adam Kates
|Tonganoxie, KS
|23
|6
|3
|Dave Gaggero
|Wichita, KS
|55
|7
|7
|William Pittaway
|Corpus Christi, TX
|137
|8
|5
|Dillon Hill
|Eunice, NM
|9C
|9
|6
|Bobby Malchus
|Red Oak, TX
|4M
|DNS
|–
|Terry Phillips
|Springfield, MO
|75
|DNS
|–
|Zack Vanderbeek
|New Sharon, IA
|33Z
Real Racing Wheels B Feature 2
12 laps | 00:03:41.436
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|4
|Zane Ferrell
|Hermitage, AR
|24Z
|2
|2
|Rodney Sanders
|Happy, TX
|20S
|3
|3
|Jimmy Ray
|Las Cruces, NM
|9
|4
|10
|Nathan Hagar
|Adair, OK
|55H
|5
|5
|Hunter Marriott
|Brookfield, MO
|62
|6
|6
|Wesley Summers
|Wellington, MO
|8
|7
|9
|Casey Skyberg
|Rapid City, SD
|6
|8
|7
|Greg Dinsmore
|8G
|9
|8
|Jacob Bleess
|Chatfield, MN
|21
|10
|1
|Jeremy Davenport
|Rockport, TX
|3
Simpson Racing Products Heat 1
8 laps | 00:00:00
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|3
|Jason Ingalls
|Longview, TX
|20
|2
|6
|Kevin Sustaire
|Emory, TX
|71K
|3
|8
|Phil Dixon
|Crosby, TX
|A1
|4
|1
|Jeremy Davenport
|Rockport, TX
|3
|5
|7
|Dave Gaggero
|Wichita, KS
|55
|6
|5
|Dillon Hill
|Eunice, NM
|9C
|7
|9
|William Pittaway
|Corpus Christi, TX
|137
|8
|4
|Zack Vanderbeek
|New Sharon, IA
|33Z
|9
|2
|Terry Phillips
|Springfield, MO
|75
Fast Shafts Heat 2
8 laps | 00:00:00
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|1
|Jason Hughes
|Watts, OK
|12
|2
|8
|Tyler Davis
|Haysville, KS
|65
|3
|3
|Kevin Rutherford
|Flower Mound, TX
|9R
|4
|4
|Adam Kates
|Tonganoxie, KS
|23
|5
|2
|Jimmy Ray
|Las Cruces, NM
|9
|6
|6
|Hunter Marriott
|Brookfield, MO
|62
|7
|7
|Joe Duvall
|Claremore, OK
|91
|8
|5
|Casey Skyberg
|Rapid City, SD
|6
Edelbrock Heat 3
8 laps | 00:00:00
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|1
|Shayne Bailey
|Lathrop, MO
|7
|2
|5
|Ryan Slott
|New Waverly, TX
|49
|3
|4
|Calvin Iverson
|Eleva, WI
|27X
|4
|3
|Rodney Sanders
|Happy, TX
|20S
|5
|2
|Michael Dotson
|Lathrop, MO
|55D
|6
|6
|Bobby Malchus
|Red Oak, TX
|4M
|7
|7
|Jacob Bleess
|Chatfield, MN
|21
|8
|8
|Tyler Wolff
|Fayetteville, AR
|4W
MSD Performance Heat 4
8 laps | 00:00:00
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|2
|Philip Houston
|Odessa, TX
|71
|2
|1
|Ryan Doyon
|LaCoste, TX
|5R
|3
|7
|Dereck Ramirez
|Woodward, OK
|4R
|4
|5
|Cade Dillard
|Robeline, LA
|97
|5
|3
|Zane Ferrell
|Hermitage, AR
|24Z
|6
|6
|Wesley Summers
|Wellington, MO
|8
|7
|8
|Greg Dinsmore
|8G
|8
|4
|Nathan Hagar
|Adair, OK
|55H
USRA Factory Stocks
A Feature 1
20 laps | 00:17:56.866
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|1
|Benjamin Mikulencak
|Corpus Christi, TX
|13M
|2
|4
|GW Hessong
|747
|3
|18
|Dillon Gaither
|San Antonio, TX
|5
|4
|19
|Nathan Rachui
|Corpus Christi, TX
|25R
|5
|5
|Michael Keylich
|Lavernia, TX
|49K
|6
|11
|Jerry Walters
|Corpus Christi, TX
|127
|7
|2
|Jesse Sandoval
|Corpus Christi, TX
|7
|8
|3
|Aaron Leddy
|Von Ormy, TX
|93
|9
|6
|Zach Courtney
|Corpus Christi, TX
|2X
|10
|22
|Hector Aguirre
|Corpus Christi, TX
|113
|11
|16
|Jerry Miller
|Von Ormy, TX
|75
|12
|21
|Stephan Danielsen
|Corpus Christi, TX
|149
|13
|14
|James Dear
|Corpus Christi, TX
|15D
|14
|15
|William Stephens
|Corpus Christi, TX
|13S
|15
|24
|Cheyloh Brodnax
|Kingsville, TX
|58
|16
|13
|Cord Beard
|Edna, TX
|44
|17
|17
|Michale Pesek
|Victoria, TX
|174
|18
|9
|EJ Gilpin
|Corpus Christi, TX
|21B
|19
|12
|Tony Blankenship
|Victoria, TX
|35
|20
|20
|Jerry Evans
|Refugio, TX
|17E
|21
|8
|Riley Heil
|Floresville, TX
|30
|22
|7
|Joshua Sewell
|Kingsville, TX
|38
|23
|23
|Cameron Starry
|Corpus Christi, TX
|741
|24
|10
|Wayne Laven
|Corpus Christi, TX
|15
B Feature 1
10 laps | 00:03:23.204
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|1
|Michale Pesek
|Victoria, TX
|174
|2
|2
|Dillon Gaither
|San Antonio, TX
|5
|3
|3
|Nathan Rachui
|Corpus Christi, TX
|25R
|4
|7
|Jerry Evans
|Refugio, TX
|17E
|5
|4
|Stephan Danielsen
|Corpus Christi, TX
|149
|6
|5
|Hector Aguirre
|Corpus Christi, TX
|113
|7
|8
|Cameron Starry
|Corpus Christi, TX
|741
|8
|11
|Cheyloh Brodnax
|Kingsville, TX
|58
|9
|10
|Jennifer Kidd
|San Antonio, TX
|19
|10
|6
|Megan Dodson
|Portland, TX
|55D
|11
|9
|Steve Grantz
|Robstown, TX
|21G
Heat 1
8 laps | 00:00:00
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|8
|Benjamin Mikulencak
|Corpus Christi, TX
|13M
|2
|2
|Zach Courtney
|Corpus Christi, TX
|2X
|3
|4
|EJ Gilpin
|Corpus Christi, TX
|21B
|4
|7
|Wayne Laven
|Corpus Christi, TX
|15
|5
|1
|James Dear
|Corpus Christi, TX
|15D
|6
|5
|Jerry Miller
|Von Ormy, TX
|75
|7
|9
|Nathan Rachui
|Corpus Christi, TX
|25R
|8
|3
|Jerry Evans
|Refugio, TX
|17E
|9
|6
|Steve Grantz
|Robstown, TX
|21G
Heat 2
8 laps | 00:00:00
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|2
|Jesse Sandoval
|Corpus Christi, TX
|7
|2
|3
|Joshua Sewell
|Kingsville, TX
|38
|3
|1
|Jerry Walters
|Corpus Christi, TX
|127
|4
|9
|Michael Keylich
|Lavernia, TX
|49K
|5
|4
|William Stephens
|Corpus Christi, TX
|13S
|6
|6
|Michale Pesek
|Victoria, TX
|174
|7
|8
|Stephan Danielsen
|Corpus Christi, TX
|149
|8
|5
|Cameron Starry
|Corpus Christi, TX
|741
|9
|7
|Jennifer Kidd
|San Antonio, TX
|19
Heat 3
8 laps | 00:00:00
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|4
|GW Hessong
|747
|2
|7
|Riley Heil
|Floresville, TX
|30
|3
|5
|Aaron Leddy
|Von Ormy, TX
|93
|4
|6
|Tony Blankenship
|Victoria, TX
|35
|5
|8
|Cord Beard
|Edna, TX
|44
|6
|3
|Dillon Gaither
|San Antonio, TX
|5
|7
|1
|Hector Aguirre
|Corpus Christi, TX
|113
|8
|9
|Megan Dodson
|Portland, TX
|55D
|9
|2
|Cheyloh Brodnax
|Kingsville, TX
|58
USRA Limited Mods
A Feature 1
20 laps | 00:13:01.006
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|3
|Marcus Mikulencak
|Corpus Christi, TX
|03
|2
|17
|Jared Maupin
|College Station, TX
|BD2
|3
|6
|Kris Rye
|Corpus Christi, TX
|4$
|4
|7
|Jason Ingalls
|Longview, TX
|9
|5
|5
|Dustin Butcher
|Robstown, TX
|90
|6
|11
|Cody Leonard
|Sinton, TX
|55
|7
|4
|Trent Beaver
|China Grove, TX
|14
|8
|9
|Chris Swenson
|Boerne, TX
|30K
|9
|18
|Memphis Villarreal
|Corpus Christi, TX
|30
|10
|13
|Max Calles
|Mission, TX
|148
|11
|20
|Mason Castaneda
|Orange Grove, TX
|28M
|12
|16
|Shane Hoefling
|Meyersville, TX
|63
|13
|12
|Hunter Flanagan
|Erick, OK
|58
|14
|23
|Chase Laven
|Corpus Christi, TX
|15
|15
|2
|Roland Rodriguez
|12R
|16
|1
|Robert Boyd
|McAllen, TX
|2
|17
|22
|Matt Fox
|Corpus c, TX
|53X
|18
|8
|Ryan Doyon
|LaCoste, TX
|5R
|19
|10
|Gabe Tucker
|Carbon, TX
|7
|20
|15
|Paul White
|Waco, TX
|96
|21
|19
|Allen Torres
|San Antonio, TX
|94
|22
|21
|Brian Rye
|Corpus Christi, TX
|184
|23
|24
|Bruce Tesch
|Columbus, TX
|6T9
|DNS
|–
|Tom Grothues
|San Antonio, TX
|11
B Feature 1
12 laps | 00:03:12.792
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|5
|Jared Maupin
|College Station, TX
|BD2
|2
|1
|Memphis Villarreal
|Corpus Christi, TX
|30
|3
|2
|Allen Torres
|San Antonio, TX
|94
|4
|4
|Mason Castaneda
|Orange Grove, TX
|28M
|5
|10
|Brian Rye
|Corpus Christi, TX
|184
|6
|3
|Matt Fox
|Corpus c, TX
|53X
|7
|6
|Chase Laven
|Corpus Christi, TX
|15
|8
|7
|Bruce Tesch
|Columbus, TX
|6T9
|9
|8
|Cody Beddoe
|Corpus Christi, TX
|77
|10
|11
|Austin Majek
|Corpus Christi, TX
|137
|DNS
|–
|Zach Courtney
|Corpus Christi, TX
|Z76
|DNS
|–
|Tanner Whitmire
|Taft, TX
|101
Heat 1
00:00:00
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|1
|Jason Ingalls
|Longview, TX
|9
|2
|4
|Ryan Doyon
|LaCoste, TX
|5R
|3
|5
|Chris Swenson
|Boerne, TX
|30K
|4
|8
|Gabe Tucker
|Carbon, TX
|7
|5
|9
|Hunter Flanagan
|Erick, OK
|58
|6
|2
|Matt Fox
|Corpus c, TX
|53X
|7
|10
|Allen Torres
|San Antonio, TX
|94
|8
|6
|Chase Laven
|Corpus Christi, TX
|15
|9
|3
|Zach Courtney
|Corpus Christi, TX
|Z76
|10
|7
|Tanner Whitmire
|Taft, TX
|101
Heat 2
00:00:00
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|6
|Kris Rye
|Corpus Christi, TX
|4$
|2
|4
|Roland Rodriguez
|12R
|3
|8
|Trent Beaver
|China Grove, TX
|14
|4
|5
|Max Calles
|Mission, TX
|148
|5
|2
|Paul White
|Waco, TX
|96
|6
|7
|Memphis Villarreal
|Corpus Christi, TX
|30
|7
|9
|Mason Castaneda
|Orange Grove, TX
|28M
|8
|1
|Bruce Tesch
|Columbus, TX
|6T9
|9
|3
|Brian Rye
|Corpus Christi, TX
|184
Heat 3
00:00:00
|Pos
|Start
|Driver
|Hometown
|Car
|1
|2
|Marcus Mikulencak
|Corpus Christi, TX
|03
|2
|1
|Dustin Butcher
|Robstown, TX
|90
|3
|6
|Robert Boyd
|McAllen, TX
|2
|4
|8
|Cody Leonard
|Sinton, TX
|55
|5
|4
|Shane Hoefling
|Meyersville, TX
|63
|6
|9
|Tom Grothues
|San Antonio, TX
|11
|7
|3
|Jared Maupin
|College Station, TX
|BD2
|8
|7
|Cody Beddoe
|Corpus Christi, TX
|77
|9
|5
|Austin Majek
|Corpus Christi, TX
|137