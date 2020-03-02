Sanders back in USMTS winners circle at Cotton Bowl Speedway

PAIGE, Texas (March 1)–Rodney Sanders raced to his 99th career victory Sunday as the Summit USMTS National Championship fueled by Casey’s invaded the Cotton Bowl Speedway in Paige, Texas.

After being lapped by the winner and struggling to a tenth-place finish one night earlier, the 30-year-old from Happy, Texas, rediscovered his groove and fended off a late-race challenge from Dereck Ramirez.

Earlier in the program, Ramirez chased down Sanders in Edelbrock Heat Race #3 and blasted past the defending USMTS national champ to take the win.

After falling back early in the 40-lap main event, Ramirez eventually found his way to Sanders’ rear bumper with 15 laps remaining, and pulled alongside the leader on several occasions before a caution with eight laps to go slowed the pace and gave the front-runners a clean track in front of them.

Ramirez chose the outside for the restart while Jason Hughes, who had worked his way to third from 14th on the starting grid, filled the inside lane. At the drop of the green flag, Hughes powered ahead of Ramirez but the yellow flag returned again before a lap could be completed.

This time, Ramirez chose the inside line for the restart and it paid off as he got the advantage over Hughes and set his sights on Sanders.

Sanders, however, seemed to gather strength as the final laps clicked off and sailed away to take the win and $2,500 winner’s share of the prize money while Ramirez settled for second behind ‘The Rocket’ as he did 11 times in 2019.

Hughes continued to run up front, finishing third in front of Hunter Marriott and 12th-starting Zack Vanderbeek. Saturday’s winner, Jason Ingalls, came home in sixth with Philip Houston, Nathan Hagar, Tyler Davis and Kevin Rutherford rounding out the top 10.

Remember the Big O: On Thursday, Friday and Saturday, March 5-7, the Summit USMTS National Championship fueled by Casey’s invades the Big O Speedway in Ennis, Texas, for the 10th Annual Texas Spring Nationals.

The track will host an open practice test ‘n’ tune session on Wednesday, March 4, with drivers in all racing divisions welcome to partake. Gates will open at 4 p.m. and hot laps will run from 6 to 8:30. Pit passes are $20. Admission to the grandstands is free.

USMTS Modifieds will compete for $2,000 to win Thursday and $3,000 to win Friday with a top prize of $4,000 up for grabs on Saturday.

Sunoco USRA Factory Stocks race for $500 to win Friday and $400 to win on Thursday and Saturday. USRA Limited Mods throw down for $500 to win each night. On Saturday, USRA Tunes and Mod-Lites will also join the program.

On Thursday and Friday, the pits will open at 3 p.m. and grandstands open at 5 with racing getting underway at 7 p.m. All times are one hour earlier on Saturday. Tickets each day are $20 for adults (17+) and $15 for seniors (62+) and juniors (12-16). Kids ages 11 and under get in for free. Pit passes are $35 each day.

The Big O Speedway is located at off I-45 at exit 249, then 5.6 miles east on FM 85 in Ennis, Texas. For more information, call (317) 777-2222 or email bigospeedway@gmail.com. You can also visit the track’s official website at bigospeedway.com and follow them on Facebook and Twitter.

Comfort Suites in Ennis is the Official Host Hotel for the 10th Annual Texas Spring Nationals. Call (972) 330-2404 and use the discount code “LUSMTS” when booking. You can also book online at choicehotels.com.

The engines scream again three weeks later for the first of five crown jewels this season when the Humboldt Speedway in Humboldt, Kan., hosts King of America X powered by Summit on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, March 26-28.

The 2020 schedule for the Summit USMTS National Championship fueled by Casey’s is highlighted by 58 nights of racing at 33 unique dirt ovals as part of the 22nd season for the world’s Best of the Best in dirt modified racing.

= = = = = = = = = = = = = = =

OFFICIAL RESULTS

United States Modified Touring Series

Summit USMTS National Championship fueled by Casey’s

2nd Annual Coton Bowl Clash satisfied by Snickers

Cotton Bowl Speedway, Paige, Texas

Sunday, March 1, 2020

Showing finishing position, starting position in parentheses, car number, driver and hometown. The top 12 in heat race passing points advance to the Casey’s “A” Main.

SIMPSON PERFORMANCE PRODUCTS HEAT RACE #1 (8 laps):

1. (2) 9R Kevin Rutherford, Flower Mound, Texas

2. (4) 62 Hunter Marriott, Brookfield, Mo.

3. (1) 33Z Zack VanderBeek, New Sharon, Iowa

4. (5) 47 Jack Sartain, Terrell, Texas

5. (9) 12 Jason Hughes, Watts, Okla.

6. (7) 27X Calvin Iverson (R), Eleva, Wis.

7. (8) 86 Dillon Tindall (R), La Grange, Texas

8. (3) 21 Jacob Bleess, Chatfield, Minn.

9. (6) 71K Kevin Sustaire, Emory, Texas

FAST SHAFTS HEAT RACE #2 (8 laps):

1. (3) 65 Tyler Davis, Haysville, Kan.

2. (5) 97 Cade Dillard, Robeline, La.

3. (2) 23 Adam Kates, Tonganoxie, Kan.

4. (4) 20J Jason Ingalls, Longview, Texas

5. (8) 71 Philip Houston, Odessa, Texas

6. (6) 75 Terry Phillips, Springfield, Mo.

7. (1) 55D Michael Dotson, Lathrop, Mo.

8. (7) 8 Wesley Summers, Odessa, Mo.

EDELBROCK HEAT RACE #3 (8 laps):

1. (7) 4R Dereck Ramirez, Woodward, Okla.

2. (1) 20 Rodney Sanders, Happy, Texas

3. (4) 4W Tyler Wolff, Fayetteville, Ark.

4. (5) 9 Jimmy Ray, Las Cruces, N.M.

5. (8) 91 Joe Duvall, Claremore, Okla.

6. (6) 211 Chase Hatton (R), De Berry, Texas

7. (3) 49 Ryan Slott (R), New Waverly, Texas

8. (2) 6 Casey Skyberg (R), Rapid City, S.D.

MSD PERFORMANCE HEAT RACE #4 (8 laps):

1. (3) 7 Shayne Bailey, Lathrop, Mo.

2. (5) 55H Nathan Hagar (R), Adair, Okla.

3. (4) 377 Don Banker (R), Austin, Texas

4. (7) 55 Dave Gaggero (R), Wichita, Kan.

5. (2) 9C Dillon Hill (R), Eunice, N.M.

6. (1) 4M Bobby Malchus, Red Oak, Texas

7. (6) 24Z Zane Ferrell, Hermitage, Ark.

8. (8) 29 Jamie Campbell (R), La Vernia, Texas

REAL RACING WHEELS “B” MAIN #1 (12 laps, top 5 advance):

1. (4) 20J Jason Ingalls, Longview, Texas

2. (3) 71 Philip Houston, Odessa, Texas

3. (2) 47 Jack Sartain, Terrell, Texas

4. (8) 49 Ryan Slott (R), New Waverly, Texas

5. (7) 86 Dillon Tindall (R), La Grange, Texas

6. (9) 21 Jacob Bleess, Chatfield, Minn.

7. (11) 71K Kevin Sustaire, Emory, Texas

8. (6) 211 Chase Hatton (R), De Berry, Texas

9. (5) 27X Calvin Iverson (R), Eleva, Wis.

10. (1) 23 Adam Kates, Tonganoxie, Kan.

11. (10) 6 Casey Skyberg (R), Rapid City, S.D.

REAL RACING WHEELS “B” MAIN #2 (12 laps, top 5 advance):

1. (1) 12 Jason Hughes, Watts, Okla.

2. (5) 75 Terry Phillips, Springfield, Mo.

3. (2) 9 Jimmy Ray, Las Cruces, N.M.

4. (3) 91 Joe Duvall, Claremore, Okla.

5. (6) 4M Bobby Malchus, Red Oak, Texas

6. (4) 9C Dillon Hill (R), Eunice, N.M.

7. (10) 29 Jamie Campbell (R), La Vernia, Texas

8. (7) 55D Michael Dotson, Lathrop, Mo.

9. (9) 8 Wesley Summers, Odessa, Mo.

10. (8) 24Z Zane Ferrell, Hermitage, Ark.

CASEY’S “A” MAIN (40 laps):

1. (3) 20 Rodney Sanders, Happy, Texas

2. (6) 4R Dereck Ramirez, Woodward, Okla.

3. (14) 12 Jason Hughes, Watts, Okla.

4. (4) 62 Hunter Marriott, Brookfield, Mo.

5. (12) 33Z Zack VanderBeek, New Sharon, Iowa

6. (13) 20J Jason Ingalls, Longview, Texas

7. (15) 71 Philip Houston, Odessa, Texas

8. (1) 55H Nathan Hagar (R), Adair, Okla.

9. (2) 65 Tyler Davis, Haysville, Kan.

10. (7) 9R Kevin Rutherford, Flower Mound, Texas

11. (9) 4W Tyler Wolff, Fayetteville, Ark.

12. (16) 75 Terry Phillips, Springfield, Mo.

13. (22) 4M Bobby Malchus, Red Oak, Texas

14. (17) 47 Jack Sartain, Terrell, Texas

15. (21) 86 Dillon Tindall (R), La Grange, Texas

16. (23) 27X Calvin Iverson (R), Eleva, Wis.

17. (24) 6 Casey Skyberg (R), Rapid City, S.D.

18. (10) 377 Don Banker (R), Austin, Texas

19. (18) 9 Jimmy Ray, Las Cruces, N.M.

20. (5) 7 Shayne Bailey, Lathrop, Mo.

21. (20) 91 Joe Duvall, Claremore, Okla.

22. (19) 49 Ryan Slott (R), New Waverly, Texas

23. (8) 97 Cade Dillard, Robeline, La.

24. (11) 55 Dave Gaggero (R), Wichita, Kan.

(R) = Grant Junghans USMTS Rookie of the Year contender

Lap Leaders: Davis 1-5, Sanders 35-40.

Total Laps Led: Sanders 35, Davis 5.

Margin of Victory: 0.963 second.

Time of Race: 23 minutes, 42.649 seconds (3 cautions).

Provisional Starters: Iverson, Skyberg.

Eibach Spring Forward Award: Hughes (advanced 15 positions).

FK Rod Ends Hard Charger: Hughes (started 14th, finished 3rd).

Entries: 33.

Next Race: Thursday-Saturday, March 5-7, Big O Speedway, Ennis, Texas.

Summit USMTS National Championship fueled by Casey’s Points: Sanders 278, Hughes 265, Davis 245, Ramirez 243, Marriott 236, Ingalls 229, Houston 225, Iverson 220, Phillips 212, Skyberg 209.

Grant Junghans USMTS Rookie of the Year Points: Iverson 220, Skyberg 209, Slott 181, Hagar 180, Gaggero 140.

= = = = = = = = = = = = = = =