Springfield Raceway Opens Season With $1,000 To Win USRA B Modified Event Saturday March 7

Springfield, Mo.- The “Quick-Quarter” of The Springfield Raceway gets the racing season underway Saturday with a $1,000 to win $100 to start USRA B Modified event which will award USRA National Points.

Action will also feature Midwest Modifieds, Pure Stocks( track area rules,please bring your tracks rules), INEX Legend Cars, and The Mini Late Models.

B Modifieds will have different rules packages in which to compete with and are allowed under USRA. No mixing of packages and drivers will have to have either A USRA License or can purchase a temp license.

Pit gates open at 1:30 with racing action to start at 5:30.

Pit passes will be $35 for Adults while Grandstand prices are $15 for Adults with under 18 Free

B Modifieds will be awarded passing points with the top 8 to redraw. Draw will close at 4:50 time frame.

No track points are being awarded in any class.

ITS RACE time…..

Springfield Raceway will be having a Race along with a test & tune Saturday March 7.The USRA BMOD division will be battling for national points & a top prize of $1,000 to the A Main Event Winner.Midwest Modzs,Pure Stock,Legends & Mini Lates will be racing as well.

TEST & TUNE… ALL Cars will hot lap at the beginning of the event. Open Latemodels, Malvern Bank Latemodels,IMCA Modifieds,Open Modifieds,hornets,mini stocks, outlaw mini stocks,front wheel drive, Factory Stock,Street Stock (ALL the cars that are not racing on this night will hotlap before the races start )..Then we will run our racing program with 5 classes.Directly following the racing program we will have a 2 hour test & tune.ALL CARS that did not race in the racing program be in line at the lineup area.We will give you guys 2 rounds of hot laps. After the 2 rounds of hot laps for the cars that did not race then we will open it up to everyone as you get in line.

Rules

*B MOD (NO MIXING RULES OF RULES)

USRA

IMCA / top 8 in passing points will redraw /

IMCA Southern Sport Mod

Wissota : NO rear spoiler

UMP

Payout: 1)1000 2)500 3)320 4)260 5)220 6)200 7)150 8)130 9)110 10)105 11-20)100

B Feature : $70 to start

B Mod Entry Fee $40

*MIDWEST MODZS 1 CLASS ( NO MIXING OF RULES ) $300 to win $35 to start

# Springfield

# I-35 , # Lakeside : 6,000 rpm chip

NO rear spoiler

*PURE STOCK ( NO MIXING OF RULES ) $250 to win $35 to start

Springfield

AREA TRACK PURE STOCK RULES < BRING YOUR RULES

*LEGENDS $250 to win $35 to start

Inex dirtcar

*MINI LATEMODEL

Sharp mini late

TIMES:

Pit Gate : 1:30 $35

GS : 4:30 $15 Adults Kids 18 & Under FREE

Hotlap : 5:20

Racing : 5:20