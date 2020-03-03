CCSDS Opens 2020 with Ronny Adams Memorial this Weekend



Boothill Speedway Doubleheader Posts $10,000 in Top Prizes



Conway, Arkansas (03/03/20) – The COMP Cams Super Dirt Series presented by Lucas Oil launches into the 2020 campaign this weekend, March 6-7, with the inaugural Ronny Adams Memorial at Boothill Speedway (Greenwood, Louisiana).

Friday’s program is highlighted by a complete $3,000-to-win/ $400-to-start program for the CCSDS competitors. Meanwhile, Saturday night’s event is capped with a complete $7,000-to-win/ $500-to-start event.

Additionally, on Saturday night TNT Pick-A-Part is sponsoring a $500 bonus to one lucky competitor. The extra money will go to a driver finishing somewhere from 10th-20th in the feature. A drawing by a fan will determine the lucky recipient.

“This is a great way for our series to open the 2020 season. It’s an honor to be a part of an event that salutes the memory of such a well-respected and accomplished racer,” CCSDS CEO, Chris Sullivan said. “Additionally, these are two great purses for the racers, and the fans get the opportunity to see two great shows.”

Veteran racer, Ronny Adams passed away on August 10, 2019 after a short battle with cancer. During his 51-year career the Texas native raced to 589 career wins, including 14 track championships at Boothill Speedway and nine Louisiana State Championships.

After claiming his first-ever CCSDS title in 2019, Louisiana native, Timothy Culp is primed and loaded for another championship run in 2020. However, the task of going back-to-back for the driver, who opens the season as the Midwest Sheet Metal Marked Man, is going to be far from easy as a plethora of both returning and new tour regulars have tossed their names into the ring for 2020.

Returning drivers to the tour include Brian Rickman, B.J. Robinson, Morgan Bagley, Kyle Beard, Scott Crigler, Hunter Rasdon, Chad Mallett, and David Payne. In fact, nine of the Top-10 drivers from a year ago have confirmed their return to the series in 2020.

A host of fresh faces plan to dot the 2020 CCSDS landscape as well. Perspective full-timers, who are looking to compete on the full tour for the first time, currently include Logan Martin, Kaeden Cornell, Colton Horner, Jeff Roth, Joe Godsey, Drew Armstrong, Brett Frazier, Michael Coldwell, Spencer Hughes and Jamie Elam.

With several new drivers voicing an intent to run the series in 2020, the Midwest Sheet Metal Rookie of the Year battle is shaping up to be the best yet. Currently more than half a dozen racers have shown an interest in the program.

Additionally, the CCSDS contingent will likely face adversity this weekend with a strong cast of regional and national independent drivers, who are looking to capitalize on the big weekend payouts.

The weekend opens with an Open Practice Session on Thursday, March 5. Factory Stocks and Limited Modifieds will join the program on Friday and Saturday. On Friday both divisions will contest heat races, while Saturday will see each class battling in $1,000-to-win/ $100-to-start finales. Additionally, Pro Mods will run a complete $400-to-win/$50-to-start program on Saturday.

On Friday and Saturday adult grandstand admission is $20 each night. Children (ages 5-and-under) are free in the grandstands. Pit passes are $20 on Thursday, and $35 on both Friday and Saturday.

On Thursday the gates open at 4 p.m. with practice beginning at 6 p.m. On Friday the gates open at 5 p.m. with the draw ending at 7:15 p.m., hot laps at 7:30 p.m. and racing action at 8 p.m. Saturday’s program includes gates opening at 4 p.m. with the draw ending at 6:15 p.m., hot laps at 6:30 p.m. and racing action at 7:00 p.m.

The weekend CCSDS tire rule is Hoosier 1350 on all four corners with an LM40 right-rear optional.

For more information on the facility and the event, please visit www.BoothillDirt.com .

The 2020 season marks the 14th year for the tour and includes more than 30 dates spread across 12 tracks in five states.

The COMP Cams Super Dirt Series presented by Lucas Oil is sponsored by and would like to thank all of their sponsors including- COMP Cams, Lucas Oil, Pannell Chipping, VP Racing Fuels, Mark Martin Automotive, Keyser Manufacturing, P&W Sales, Allen Manufacturing, Integra Shocks, New Vision Graphics, Rocket Chassis, Midwest Sheet Metal, DirtOnDirt.com, Black Diamond Chassis, Larry Shaw Race Cars, Midwest Automation, Hoosier Race Tires, Bennings Heating & Air, Smiley’s Racing Products, Dixon Road U-Pull-It, Bad Boy Mowers, Beach Veterinarian Services, Air Power Consultants, Schoenfeld Headers, Hooker Harness, MI Truck Center, ASC Warranty, Quickcar Racing Products, Taylor Electric, M&M Paint, Horns Outdoors, Mid-State Golf Cars LLC, Delta Thunder Motorsports, Elia’s Mexican Grill, Advanced Powder Coating, and MSR Mafia Marketing Services.

For the latest information on the COMP Cams Super Dirt Series presented by Lucas Oil, please visit www.COMPDirt.com .