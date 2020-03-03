Kyle Beard Visits Victory Lane at Old No. 1 Speedway



COMP Cams Super Dirt Series Double Header this Weekend

TRUMANN, Ark. (03/03/20) – Kyle Beard scored his first win of the season on Sunday afternoon behind the wheel of his Gary Beard Trucking No. 86 Black Diamond Race Car/ Kuntz & Co. Racing Engine Super Late Model at Old No. 1 Speedway.

“We didn’t have a lot of success in Arizona, so it’s nice to come here and rebound from that,” said Beard. “We had a great car all weekend. It was a great night for us with friends and family at my home track. I want to thank my dad, my crew, and everyone who supports my team and makes it possible.”

Friday night saw Kyle Beard return to action at Old No. 1 Speedway (Harrisburg, Ark.), pulling double duty in the Late Model and Modified ranks for the Winter Blast. With prelims on Friday and Saturday setting the grid for features on Sunday, Beard started the night off with a heat race victory in his Late Model before placing 3rd in his Modified feature.

Leading flag-to-flag in the Late Model feature on Sunday, Kyle streaked to his first win of the season to capture the $1,500 payday. In his Modified, Beard salvaged a 7th place finish after contact with another competitor cut down his left-rear tire.

Full results from these events are available at www.OldNo1Speedway.org.

Kyle will kick off the COMP Cams Super Dirt Series (CCSDS) season this weekend with a double header at Boothill Speedway in Greenwood, La. The inaugural Ronny Adams Memorial boasts a $3,000 top prize on Friday followed by a $7,000-to-win program on Saturday.

For more information on the weekend’s races, please visit www.COMPdirt.com .



Kyle Beard would like to thank his sponsors including Gary Beard Trucking, Terry Phillips Racing, Black Diamond Race Cars, ROCKHARD Powder Coating, Rage Graphis, Raptor Designs, Mann Motorsports, Swift Springs, Schaeffer’s Oil, Velocita USA, Kuntz & Co. Racing Engines, Rod End Supply, Team 5 Enterprise, and MSR Mafia Marketing Services.

For more information on Kyle Beard, please visit www.KyleBeard86.com .