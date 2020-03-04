Dennis Erb, Jr. Nabs Pair of Top Tens at Clarksville; Jumps Back on WOOLMS Tour

(CARPENTERSVILLE, ILLINOIS) Dennis Erb Racing hit the racetrack for the first time since the completion of “Speedweeks” on February 28-29 at Clarksville Speedway in Clarksville, Tennessee. Following a lengthy rain delay on Friday in the opening night of the ‘Tuckasee Toilet Bowl Classic,’ Dennis Erb, Jr. clicked off the ninth fastest time during the qualifying session to earn the inside of the fifth row for the start of the $3,000 to win feature event. Dennis was then able to pick off a couple of competitors during the 25-lap, caution-free contest to land in the seventh finishing position.

At Clarksville on Saturday evening, a $5,000 paycheck was up for grabs in the weekend finale along with the unique toilet bowl trophy. Dennis, who has multiple wins during his career in the ‘Tuckasee Toilet Bowl Classic,’ stopped the clock eighth quickest during time trials to land the eighth starting spot in the 30-lapper. The Carpentersville, Illinois standout then raced hard for another top ten showing and wound up leaving the Volunteer State with his second straight seventh place performance. Full results from both DIRTcar Racing shows can be accessed online by clicking on www.clarksvillespeedway.com.

The next two events that are on the racing calendar for the Dennis Erb Racing team will take place on March 6-7 also in the Volunteer State of Tennessee. On Friday night, the World of Outlaws Morton Buildings Late Model Series tour will take the #28 team to Duck River Raceway Park in Wheel, Tennessee for a $10,000 to win shootout. Next up will be a visit to Smoky Mountain Speedway in Maryville, Tennessee on Saturday for the 7th Annual ‘Tennessee Tipoff,’ which boasts a $12,000 top prize. Dennis comes into the weekend ninth in the current version of the WOOLMS point standings. More information on the doubleheader weekend can be accessed by clicking on www.woolms.com.

