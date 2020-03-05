USMTS Texas Spring Nationals blasts off Thursday at Big O Speedway

ENNIS, Texas (March 4)–On Thursday, Friday and Saturday, March 5-7, the Summit USMTS National Championship fueled by Casey’s invades the Big O Speedway in Ennis, Texas, for the 10th Annual USMTS Texas Spring Nationals.

This will be the first-ever visit by the USMTS to the Dallas-area dirt track formerly known as 85 Speedway as the Big O Speedway becomes the new home of the USMTS Texas Spring Nationals.

The event was held for the first time in 2010 and ran through 2015 at the Houston Raceway Park (later renamed Royal Purple Raceway) in Baytown, Texas. The event has also been held at the Heart O’ Texas Speedway (2016), Cotton Bowl Speedway (2017) and South Texas Speedway (2018).

Past champions (final night winners) of the USMTS Texas Spring Nationals include Jason Hughes (2010), John O. Whittington (2011), Johnny Scott (2012, 2018), Ryan Gustin (2013), Stormy Scott (2014), Zack VanderBeek (2016) and Chris Brown (2017). The 2015 finale was rained out and the event did not take place in 2019.

USMTS Modifieds will compete for $2,000 to win Thursday and $3,000 to win Friday with a top prize of $4,000 up for grabs on Saturday.

Sunoco USRA Factory Stocks race for $500 to win Friday and $400 to win on Thursday and Saturday. USRA Limited Mods throw down for $500 to win each night. USRA Tuners and Mod-Lites will join the program on Saturday.

On Thursday and Friday, the pits will open at 3 p.m. and grandstands open at 5 with racing getting underway at 7 p.m. All times are one hour earlier on Saturday.

Tickets each day are $20 for adults (17+) and $15 for seniors (62+) and juniors (12-16). Kids ages 11 and under get in for free. Pit passes are $35 each day.

The Big O Speedway is located at off I-45 at exit 249, then 5.6 miles east on FM 85 in Ennis, Texas. For more information, call (317) 777-2222 or email bigospeedway@gmail.com.

You can also visit the track’s official website at bigospeedway.com and follow them on Facebook and Twitter.

Just 10 minutes from the racetrack at 400 South I-45 (GPS: 1200 Dolfie Ln, Ennis, TX 75119), the Comfort Suites in Ennis is the Official Host Hotel for the event with a special rate for USMTS travelers of just $70/night for a King or $80/night for a double Queen. Call (972) 330-2404 and use discount code “LUSMTS” when booking your room(s). You can also book online at choicehotels.com.

Drivers expected for this event include three-time and defending USMTS national champion Rodney Sanders and four-time USMTS national champ Jason Hughes, plus former Summit USRA Weekly Racing Series national champs Jake Gallardo and Fito Gallardo.

Other mud-slinging superstars expected include Dereck Ramirez, Zack VanderBeek, Terry Phillips, Hunter Marriott, “Big Daddy” Joe Duvall, Tyler Davis, Jacob Bleess, Philip Houston, Calvin Iverson, Casey Skyberg, Kevin Rutherford, Tyler Wolff, Nathan Hagar, Adam Kates, Kevin Sustaire, Bobby Malchus, Shayne Bailey, Michael Dotson, Dave Gaggero, Dillon Tindall, Jamie Campbell, Phil Dixon, Carlos Ahumada Jr. and Carlos Ahumada Sr., Kale Westover, Bo Day, Kenny and Sean Gaddis, Ricardo Olague Jr. and many more.

RacinDirt TV will carry all three nights live with coverage of every lap in every division. One low monthly or annual price gets you all the action. You can now access RacinDirt in a multitude of ways, via your computer as always, but also a suite of apps for added convenience including Roku, Amazon Fire, iOS, Apple TV, and Google Play.

The engines scream again three weeks later for the first of five crown jewels this season when the Humboldt Speedway in Humboldt, Kan., hosts King of America X powered by Summit on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, March 26-28.

The 2020 schedule for the Summit USMTS National Championship fueled by Casey’s is highlighted by 58 nights of racing at 33 unique dirt ovals as part of the 22nd season for the world’s Best of the Best in dirt modified racing.

To connect with the USMTS check out USMTS.com, like us on Facebook, follow on Twitter, check us out on Instagram and subscribe to our YouTube channel. Keep up to speed by joining our email list

