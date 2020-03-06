Bacon set for Shamrock Classic Double Duty this Weekend

Lonnie Wheatley, WINCHESTER, Ind. (March 5, 2020) – This weekend’s “Shamrock Classic” at Du Quoin’s Southern Illinois Center offers up a busy weekend of racing action for Brady Bacon.

Bacon will take the wheel of Kelly Hinck’s No. 21h Micro Sprint on Friday and Saturday while doubling up in USAC Midget action aboard Hinck’s entry on Saturday.

“The Macho Man” ranks as just one of two drivers to race his way into each of the previous four editions of the “Shamrock Classic” with top finishes of fourth in both 2016 and 2017.

Bacon’s first USAC Midget outing of the young season comes on the heels of sweeping the USAC National Sprint Car series opening pair of events at Ocala, Florida’s Bubba Raceway Park in February.

While Bacon takes aim at a third USAC National Sprint Car championship in 2020, he will also mix in a wide variety of events including the dirt portion of the USAC Silver Crown trail, selected Midget events as well winged 360-ci and 410-ci Sprint Car events.

“It will be another busy year, a lot like last year,” Bacon says. “We raced over 100 times last year, hopefully we can match or exceed last year’s 13 overall wins and possibly get a championship to go along with it.”

Brady Bacon Racing is bolstered by the support of partners including Hoffman Racing, Fatheadz Eyewear, Champion Oil, Gene Franckowiak, Drivewfx.com, Tel-Star Technologies, B&S Cattle, Lykins Oil, Elliott’s Custom Trailers, Triple X Race Co., Hoosier Tire, XYZ Machine, Heath Clips Lawn Care, FK Indy, Engler Machine and Tool, FK Rod Ends, Keizer Wheels, Purple Heart Foundation, Brown and Miller Racing Solutions, Smiley’s Racing Products, R&R Enterprises, DMI, ProGlide Coatings, Chalk Stixx, Wilwood Engineering, Lajoie Seats, Smith Precision Products, Allstar Performance, Simpson Racing Products, Driver Websites, Schroth Racing, Saldana Racing Products, KSE Racing Products, King Racing Products, Schoenfeld Headers.

2020 Quick Stats: 8 races, 3 wins, 4 top-fives, 4 top-tens.

Up Next: Shamrock Classis at Du Quoin’s Southern Illinois Center (USAC Midgets on Saturday, March 7; Micro Sprints on Friday and Saturday, March 6-7).

Keep Track: Keep track of Brady Bacon’s on-track action including schedule and results at http://www.bradybaconracing.com/, on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/Brady-Bacon-278125555137/ and on Twitter at https://twitter.com/BradyBaconRacin.

If you would like Brady Bacon Racing press releases e-mailed directly to you, send your e-mail address to Lonnie Wheatley at lonniewheatley@gmail.com.