Mother Road Rendezvous nostalgia weekend May 8-9 at World Wide Technology Raceway

Nostalgia drag racing, rockabilly concert, traditional hot rod and custom car show,

pin-up girl contest, vintage camper corral, vintage car and parts swap meet

March 4, 2020, St. Louis Region – World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison, Illinois and Illinois South Tourism will present the annual Mother Road Rendezvous nostalgia weekend on May 8-9. WWTR, located just five minutes from downtown St. Louis, will offer up a rockin’ good time mix of top shelf rockabilly bands, thrilling nostalgia drag racing, a traditional hot rod and custom car show, pin-up girl contest, vintage camper corral, nostalgia vendors and pinstripers on the fabulous midway and a swap meet for old cars and parts.

NOSTALGIA DRAG RACING – The stars of ‘60s and ’70 drags strips across the nation will make a triumphant – and loud – return to the quarter mile. Featured groups include the Nostalgia Gassers, Nostalgia Drag Racing League (NDRL) and the Victory Nostalgia Super Stock Series. Nostalgia drags will take place on Friday and Saturday.

ROCKABILLY CONCERT – Three top shelf rockabilly bands will perform on the Mid-America Chevy Dealers Stage in the pavilion on the midway. Nashville sends The Royal Hounds and Danny Dean & The Homewreckers. Local favorite Little Rachel & The Rockin’ Fools will open the show. All three groups have played the iconic annual Viva Las Vegas Rockabilly Weekender in Las Vegas. Danny Dean plays Saturday; The Royal Hounds and Little Rachel will perform sets on Friday night as well as Saturday.

TRADITIONAL HOT ROD AND CUSTOM CAR SHOW – Open to pre-1969 cars, trucks and motorcycles. Includes everything from hot rods, street rods, rat rods, custom cars, lowriders, choppers, rustbuckets, race cars, VWs and restored stock autos. Best in Show wins the iconic MRR electric guitar award, pinstriped by Dan Johnson of Knucklehead. Car show is co-hosted by the Twisted Rodz Car Club (Illinois) and Decent Boys Car Club (Missouri). All car clubs are welcome.

PIN-UP GIRL CONTEST – Saturday on the Mid-America Chevy Dealers Stage on the midway. Open to all ladies 18 and older. Costumes must be period correct and true to the pin-up girl genre and in good taste. Cash prizes for first through fifth place. All contestants must be pre-registered. First place also receives the iconic MRR bowling pin trophy, pinstriped by Dan Johnson of Knucklehead.

VINTAGE CAMPER CORRAL – Owners of vintage (pre-72) campers are welcome to camp out at the show. They not only will be camping at the track, they will be part of the event, with a reserved area in the car show. Everything from Airstreams to Shastas to Alohas. Camping spaces for vintage campers are free when occupants purchase event tickets.

SWAP MEET AREA – For vendors of old cars and old car parts. All wares must be automotive and pre-1969. Find your next project car at our swap meet.

SPECTATOR ADMISSION

Adults — $25 day-of; $20 in advance

Adults weekend pass — $40

Kids ages 8-15 — $15

Children ages 7 and under – Free

Car show entry — $25 for driver

2020 MOTHER ROAD RENDEZVOUS SCHEDULE

Thursday, May 7

3-8 p.m. – Racer credential sales, pit parking, early tech inspection; Vintage camper move-in and set-up

Friday, May 8 – Nostalgia drag racing and two bands

10 a.m. – Racer credential sales, pit parking, tech inspection

Noon-6 p.m. — Cruise 66 social media photo rally and scramble (6 sites on Route 66 TBA May 1)

2 p.m. – Qualifying and time trials (2 sessions), vendor set-up

6 p.m. – Bracket Gambler bonus race

6-9 p.m. – Party in the Pavilion with The Royal Hounds and Little Rachel & The Rockin’ Fools; cornhole tournament, car cruise-in

Saturday, May 9 – The Big Day (nostalgia drag racing, rockabilly bands, car show, pin-up girl contest)

6-7 a.m. – Automotive swap meet set up

7 a.m. – Racer credential sales, pit parking, tech inspection

8-10 a.m. – Car show roll-in

9 a.m. – Final qualifying session and final time trial (1 session)

11:45 a.m. – Drag racing opening ceremonies

Noon – First round of eliminations, feature cars

9-11 a.m. – Judging for Best Classic Campsite

10 a.m.-3 p.m. – Bands and DJ in pavilion on the midway

10 a.m.-2 p.m. – Car show judging

3 p.m. – Pin-up girl contest, other specialty contests

3:30 p.m. – Car show awards announced

5 p.m. – All final rounds of drag racing, awards

6 p.m. – Post-event Route 66 party (location TBA)

Sunday, May 10

Noon – Camping area closed

SCHEDULE SUBJECT TO CHANGE

Event Twitter: @RendezvousRoad

Website link: https://www.wwtraceway.com/new-mother-road-rendezvous-on-saturday-may-9-2020/

Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/RendezvousRoad/

For tickets and additional information on World Wide Technology Raceway, please call (618) 215-8888 or visit www.WWTRaceway.com. Follow WWTR on Facebook, Twitter, Snapchat and Instagram.

About World Wide Technology Raceway

World Wide Technology Raceway is the home of INDYCAR, NASCAR and NHRA racing in the St. Louis region. Located just five minutes from downtown St. Louis and covering more than 380 acres, WWTR is the largest outdoor entertainment facility in the area. WWTR’s facilities include a 1/4-mile drag strip, 1.25-mile superspeedway, recently-expanded 2.0-mile road course, a state-of-the-art karting facility and a 14-acre, multi-purpose dirt off-road venue. WWTR acquired Gateway National Golf Links, adjacent to the speedway property, in 2019. WWTR was the recipient of the 2017 Outstanding Facility of the Year Award from the Race Track Business Conference and the 2017 Spirit of St. Louis Award from the St. Louis Attractions Association. In 2018, owner and CEO Curtis Francois received the Innovator Award from the St. Louis Convention & Visitors Commission in recognition of his work for restoring World Wide Technology Raceway (known then as Gateway Motorsports Park) to prominence.