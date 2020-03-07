Dale Howard stops Mark Smith’s streak at Chatham Speedway on Friday

Chatham, LA – March 6, 2020 – Dale Howard from Byhalia. Mississippi stopped team-mate Mark Smith’s USCS feature win streak at 8 wins going back to 2019 at Chatham Speedway on Friday night.

Howard had to battle a string of caution situations that kept negating his pass of early race leader Dustin Gates from Haughton, LA to take the lead with 9 laps to go, then hold off Mark Smith, Greg Wilson from Benton Ridge, Ohio, young gun Conner Leoffler from Myrtle Bea h, South Carolina and sprint car legend Danny Smith from Chillicothe, Ohio to complete the top five.

2-time USCS Champion Morgan Turpen from Sommeville, TN followed in sixth place and defending USCS Champ,Terry Gray from Bartlett, TN followed her in seventh. Tony Stewart from Columbus, IN recovered to 8th from restarting last after me handicap issues sent him to the rear. Arlington, Texas’ Channin Tankersly was ninth and rookie Landon Britt from Atoka,TN completed the top ten.

Lousianan,Alan Myers garnered the Wilqoid Dusc Brakes Hard Charger Award after starting 24th a d advancing to 11th place.

USCS Outlaw Thunder Tour presented by K&N Filters Winged Sprint Cars USCS Winter Heat Round #6 results from Chatham Speedway on Friday, March 6, 2020: 25 Entries

A Main 25 Laps

47-Dale Howard[4]; 2. M1-Mark Smith[5]; 3. W20-Greg Wilson[3]; 4. 22-Conner Leoffler[14]; 5. 4-Danny Smith[7]; 6. 10M-Morgan Turpen[10]; 7. 10-Terry Gray[8]; 8. 14-Tony Stewart[6]; 9. 17G-Channin Tankersley[11]; 10. 10L-Landon Britt[16]; 11. 16-Koty Adams[9]; 12. 20-Jim Shuster[18]; 13. 8A-Alan Myers[24]; 14. 17L-Alex Lyles[23]; 15. 28-Jeff Willingham[12]; 16. 7E-Eric Gunderson[20]; 17. (DNF) 93-Jake Knight[22]; 18. (DNF) 6-Dustin Gates[1]; 19. (DNF) 2H-Tommy Hall[25]; 20. (DNF) 49-Mallie Shuster[15]; 21. (DNF) 5-Richard Reynolds[17]; 22. (DNF) 44-Ronny Howard[21]; 23. (DNF) 17-Seth Bergman[13]; 24. (DNF) 3-Howard Moore[2]; 25. (DNF) 13-Chase Howard[19]

Dash 6 Laps | Hoosier

M1-Mark Smith[1]; 2. 14-Tony Stewart[2]; 3. 47-Dale Howard[3]; 4. 22-Conner Leoffler[5]; 5. 20-Jim Shuster[6]; 6. 4-Danny Smith[4]

Heat 1 8 Laps | Engler Machine & Tool

W20-Greg Wilson[3]; 2. 10-Terry Gray[1]; 3. 14-Tony Stewart[5]; 4. 17G-Channin Tankersley[4]; 5. 10L-Landon Britt[2]; 6. 20-Jim Shuster[6]; 7. 49-Mallie Shuster[9]; 8. 93-Jake Knight[8]; 9. 2H-Tommy Hall[7]

Heat 2 8 Laps | BMRS

M1-Mark Smith[1]; 2. 4-Danny Smith[2]; 3. 47-Dale Howard[7]; 4. 10M-Morgan Turpen[6]; 5. 22-Conner Leoffler[4]; 6. 17-Seth Bergman[8]; 7. 44-Ronny Howard[3]; 8. 17L-Alex Lyles[5]

Heat 3 8 Laps | Butlerbuilt