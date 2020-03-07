Final Lap, Final Corner Pass Finds Tyler Erb in CCSDS Victory Lane



$7,000 Top Prize on the Line on Saturday Night at Boothill Speedway



Greenwood, Louisiana (03/06/20) – The COMP Cams Super Dirt Series presented by Lucas Oil kicked off their 2020 campaign on Friday night in thrilling fashion with the opening round of the inaugural Ronny Adams Memorial at Boothill Speedway (Greenwood, Louisiana).

Texas’ native Tyler Erb used a high-side pass exiting turn four on the final lap to pick up the $3,000 win over race-long leader, Jesse Stovall. The victory came aboard a Timothy Culp team car and marked the third of Erb’s career with the tour.

From the New Vision Graphics Pole Position, Stovall paced the field for the first 29 circuits at the Louisiana oval before being overtaken for the lead on the final lap. Third-starting Erb ran second early before his teammate Culp took over the runner-up spot. Culp pressured Stovall for the lead until a caution regrouped the field and allowed Erb to retake the second spot.

Erb went on to making the last-lap pass for the win, while Stovall had to settle for a disappointing runner-up finish. Billy Moyer Jr. charged to a third-place finish with Timothy Culp and Neil Baggett rounding out the Top-5 finishers.

Saturday night’s Ronny Adams Memorial finale is capped with a complete $7,000-to-win/ $500-to-start event.

Additionally, on Saturday night TNT Pick-A-Part is sponsoring a $500 bonus to one lucky competitor. The extra money will go to a driver finishing somewhere from 10th-20th in the feature. A drawing by a fan will determine the lucky recipient.

After contesting preliminary action on Friday night, Factory Stocks and Limited Modifieds will each battle in $1,000-to-win/ $100-to-start finales on Saturday night. Additionally, Pro Mods will run a complete $400-to-win/$50-to-start program on Saturday.

Saturday adult grandstand admission is $20. Children (ages 5-and-under) are free in the grandstands. Pit passes are $35 on and Saturday.

Saturday’s program includes gates opening at 4 p.m. with the draw ending at 6:15 p.m., hot laps at 6:30 p.m. and racing action at 7:00 p.m.

The weekend CCSDS tire rule is Hoosier 1350 on all four corners with an LM40 right-rear optional.

COMP Cams Super Dirt Series – March 6, 2020

Boothill Speedway (Greenwood, Louisiana)

Feature Results

1)Tyler Erb 2)Jesse Stovall 3)Billy Moyer Jr. 4)Timothy Culp 5)Neil Baggett 6)Spencer Hughes 7)B.J. Robinson 8)Jon Mitchell 9)Morgan Bagley 10)Robert Baker 11)Rick Rickman 12)Earl Pearson Jr. 13)Hunter Rasdon 14)Kyle Beard 15)Michael Arnold 16)Scott Crigler 17)Drew Armstrong 18)Chad Mallett 19)Kaeden Cornell 20)Joe Godsey 21)Logan Martin 22)Brian Rickamn

DNS: John Whittington, Colton Horner, Jake Davis, Robbie Starnes, Cody Leonard, Brandon Hightower, Brett Frazier, Brian Rickman, Allen Tippen, Brad Couch, Trey Beene III, Mark Shipman, Doug Ingalls, David Payne, Garrett Alberson, Ryan Carter, Jeff Roth, Tracy Denby Jr.

Entries: 39

Mark Martin Automotive Group A Fast Qualifier: Jesse Stovall (13.956 seconds)

Mark Martin Automotive Group B Fast Qualifier (and Overall): Jon Mitchell (13.941 seconds)

Black Diamond Chassis Heat Race #1 Winner: Jesse Stovall

P&W Sales Heat Race #2 Winner: Tyler Erb

Pannell Chipping Heat Race #3 Winner: Spencer Hughes

Rocket Chassis Heat Race #4 Winner: Timothy Culp

New Vision Graphics Pole Sitter: Jesse Stovall

Hoosier Racing Tire B-Main Winners: Hunter Rasdon, Michael Arnold

COMP Cams Top Performer: Tyler Erb

Lap Leaders: Jesse Stovall (1-29), Tyler Erb (30)

Contingency Awards

Mark Martin Fast Qualifier Award ($100): Jon Mitchell

Midwest Sheet Metal Marked Man Award ($50): Timothy Culp

Midwest Sheet Metal Rookie of the Race Award ($50): Scott Crigler

VP Racing Fuels 5th-Place Award ($50): Neil Baggett

Black Diamond Chassis 6th-Place Award ($50): Spencer Hughes

Bennings Heating & Air 7th-Place Award ($50): BJ Robinson

Horns Outdoors 8th-Place Award ($50): Jon Mitchell

Keyser Manufacturing 9th-Place Award ($50): Morgan Bagley

Rocket Chassis 10th-Place Award ($50): Robert Baker

Mid-State Golf Cars 11th-Place Award ($50): Rick Rickman

ASC Warranty 12th-Place Award ($50): Earl Pearson Jr.

Midwest Automation 13th-Place Award ($50): Hunter Rasdon

P&W Sales 14th-Place Award ($50): Kyle Beard

Dixon Road U-Pull-It 15th-Place Award ($50): Michael Arnold

Delta Thunder Motorsports 16th-Place Award ($50): Scott Crigler

Integra Shocks 17th-Place Award ($50): Drew Armstrong

Elia’s Mexican Grill 18th-Place Award ($50): Chad Mallett

