Timothy Culp Surges to CCSDS Ronny Adams Memorial Finale Win



CCSDS Returns to Action on March 27-28 at Batesville and I-30 Speedway



Greenwood, Louisiana (03/07/20) – Louisiana native, Timothy Culp made the late-race charge to the $7,000 victory on Saturday night in the finale of the inaugural Ronny Adams Memorial at Boothill Speedway (Greenwood, Louisiana). The win marked the eighth COMP Cams Super Dirt Series presented by Lucas Oil triumph of his career.

“I grew up not very far from here [Boothill Speedway], so this place is kind of like home,” Culp said in Victory Lane. “Ronny [Adams] was a hard racer, and he was kind of like Dale Earnhardt. He and I had our run-ins on the track and then we’d talk on Monday morning and put the differences behind us. Ronny was a heck of a racer, so it means a lot to win this race in his memory.”

The defending CCSDS Champion, Culp overtook race-long leader and New Vision Graphics Pole Sitter, Jesse Stovall with just two laps remaining in the 50 lapper to take the lead and ultimately the win. Stovall’s bid for the victory came up just short for the second night in a row. While he failed to reach Victory Lane, the Missouri racer did end the weekend with the series point’s lead and the Midwest Sheet Metal Marked Man orange spoiler after recording a pair of runner-up finishes.

Sixteenth-starting Earl Pearson Jr. advanced 13 spots to finish third. He claimed the hard charger award for his efforts. Logan Martin and B.J. Robinson rounded out the Top-5 finishers.

Early-race challengers, Tyler Erb and Billy Moyer Jr. both fell by the wayside with mechanical issues.

C. Wright Machine, P&W Sales Inc., RKT Operating, Dirt Defender, Day Motorsports and the Jones family were among entities donating additional money and prizes to the night’s purse in honor of the memory of Ronny Adams.

The CCSDS now takes a two-week break before returning to action on Friday and Saturday, March 27-28 with an Arkansas doubleheader. Action opens on Friday, March 27 at Batesville Motor Speedway (Locust Grove, Arkansas) with a $3,000-to-win affair before moving to Tracey Clay’s I-30 Speedway (Little Rock, Arkansas) on Saturday, March 28 for the $5,000-to-win Will McGary Tribute.

The COMP Cams Super Dirt Series presented by Lucas Oil is sponsored by and would like to thank all of their sponsors including- COMP Cams, Lucas Oil, Pannell Chipping, VP Racing Fuels, Mark Martin Automotive, Keyser Manufacturing, P&W Sales, Allen Manufacturing, Integra Shocks, New Vision Graphics, Rocket Chassis, Midwest Sheet Metal, DirtOnDirt.com, Black Diamond Chassis, Larry Shaw Race Cars, Midwest Automation, Hoosier Race Tires, Bennings Heating & Air, Smiley’s Racing Products, Dixon Road U-Pull-It, Bad Boy Mowers, Beach Veterinarian Services, Air Power Consultants, Schoenfeld Headers, Hooker Harness, MI Truck Center, ASC Warranty, Quickcar Racing Products, Taylor Electric, M&M Paint, Horns Outdoors, Mid-State Golf Cars LLC, Delta Thunder Motorsports, Elia’s Mexican Grill, Advanced Powder Coating, and MSR Mafia Marketing Services.

For the latest information on the COMP Cams Super Dirt Series presented by Lucas Oil, please visit www.COMPDirt.com .

COMP Cams Super Dirt Series – March 7, 2020

Boothill Speedway (Greenwood, Louisiana)

Feature Results

1)Timothy Culp 2)Jesse Stovall 3)Earl Pearson Jr. 4)Logan Martin 5)B.J. Robinson 6)Morgan Bagley 7)Brian Rickman 8)Kaeden Cornell 9)Rick Rickman 10)Robert Baker 11)Scott Crigler 12)Jon Mitchell 13)Kyle Beard 14)Michael Arnold 15)Billy Moyer Jr. 16)Tyler Erb 17)Neil Baggett 18)Spencer Hughes 19)Drew Armstrong 20)Hunter Rasdon 21)Brett Frazier 22)Chad Mallett

DNS: Allen Tippen, Jake Davis, Joe Godsey, Mark Shipman, Robbie Starnes, John Whittington, Doug Ingalls, Cody Leonard, David Payne, Brad Couch, Tracy Denby Jr., Colton Horner, Jeff Roth, Trey Beene III

Entries: 36

Group A Fast Qualifier (and Overall): Jesse Stovall (13.538 seconds)

Group B Fast Qualifier: Tyler Erb (13.772 seconds)

Black Diamond Chassis Heat Race #1 Winner: Jesse Stovall

P&W Sales Heat Race #2 Winner: Logan Martin

Pannell Chipping Heat Race #3 Winner: Timothy Culp

Rocket Chassis Heat Race #4 Winner: Billy Moyer Jr.

New Vision Graphics Pole Sitter: Jesse Stovall

Hoosier Racing Tire B-Main Winners: Kyle Beard, Spencer Hughes

COMP Cams Top Performer: Timothy Culp

Lap Leaders: Jesse Stovall (1-48), Timothy Culp (49-50)

Contingency Awards

Mark Martin Fast Qualifier Award ($100): Jesse Stovall

Midwest Sheet Metal Marked Man Award ($50): Tyler Erb

Midwest Sheet Metal Rookie of the Race Award ($50): Spencer Hughes

VP Racing Fuels 5th-Place Award ($50): B.J. Robinson

Black Diamond Chassis 6th-Place Award ($50): Jesse Stovall

Bennings Heating & Air 7th-Place Award ($50): Brian Rickman

Horns Outdoors 8th-Place Award ($50): Kaeden Cornell

Keyser Manufacturing 9th-Place Award ($50): Rick Rickman

Rocket Chassis 10th-Place Award ($50): Robert Baker

Mid-State Golf Cars 11th-Place Award ($50): Scott Crigler

ASC Warranty 12th-Place Award ($50): Jon Mitchell

Midwest Automation 13th-Place Award ($50): Kyle Beard

P&W Sales 14th-Place Award ($50): Michael Arnold

Dixon Road U-Pull-It 15th-Place Award ($50): Billy Moyer Jr.

Delta Thunder Motorsports 16th-Place Award ($50): Tyler Erb

Integra Shocks 17th-Place Award ($50): Neil Baggett

Elia’s Mexican Grill 18th-Place Award ($50): Spencer Hughes

